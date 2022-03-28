Grindrod Shipping : Change Statement and Notice of Filing of 2021 Annual Report

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. ABBREVIATED NAME: GRINSHIP

Registered in Singapore with registration number 201731497H JSE Share code: GSH

ISIN: SG9999019087

Primary listing on NASDAQ Global Select Market Secondary listing on the JSE Main Board

CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF FILING OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) ("Grindrod Shipping" or "Company" or "it" or "we"), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021

Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on 25 March 2022 (the "Final Results").

In the Final Results there were no changes to the amounts reflected in the unaudited abridged results for the year ended 31 December 2021 contained in the announcement released on SENS on 17 February 2022, titled "Unaudited Financial Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021" (the "Abridged Results").

The Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021, is available on the Company's website at www.grinshipping.com under the "Investor Relations--SEC Filings - Nasdaq" section or on the website of the SEC atwww.sec.gov.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand "Island View Shipping" ("IVS") includes a Fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker "GRIN" and on the JSE under the ticker "GSH".

