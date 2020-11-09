Grindrod Shipping : Fleet update – sale of IVS Triview

Morningstar® Document Research℠
FORM 6-K
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.- GRIN
Filed: November 06, 2020 (period: November 06, 2020)
Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES
EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of November 2020
Commission File Number 001-38440
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
#03-01 Southpoint
200 Cantonment Road
Singapore 089763
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-Fx Form 40-F¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):¨.
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):¨.
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT
Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., announcing Completion of Sale of IVS Triview.
Exhibits
99.1 Press release of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. dated November 6, 2020
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Dated: November 6, 2020
/s/Stephen Griffiths
Name: Stephen Griffiths
Title: Chief Financial Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:05:01 UTC