Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd    GRIN   SG9999019087

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD

(GRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grindrod Shipping : Fleet update – sale of IVS Triview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:06am EST

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM 6-K

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.- GRIN

Filed: November 06, 2020 (period: November 06, 2020)

Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES

EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2020

Commission File Number 001-38440

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

#03-01 Southpoint

200 Cantonment Road

Singapore 089763

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-Fx Form 40-F¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):¨.

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):¨.

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., 6-K, November 06, 2020

Powered by Morningstar ® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., announcing Completion of Sale of IVS Triview.

Exhibits

99.1 Press release of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. dated November 6, 2020

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., 6-K, November 06, 2020

Powered by Morningstar ® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

Dated: November 6, 2020

/s/Stephen Griffiths

Name: Stephen Griffiths

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., 6-K, November 06, 2020

Powered by Morningstar ® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD
02:06aGRINDROD SHIPPING : Fleet update – sale of IVS Triview
PU
11/06GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD : . Announces Fleet Update – Sale of IVS Tr..
AQ
11/06Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Fleet Update – Sale of IVS Tr..
GL
09/21GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD : . Announces Completion of Previously Announced ..
AQ
09/21Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Completion of Previously Announced ..
GL
09/11GRINDROD SHIPPING : Beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of the Company
PU
08/28GRINDROD SHIPPING : 2020 first half unaudited results
PU
08/28GRINDROD SHIPPING : Full announcement of unaudited 2020 half year financial resu..
PU
08/28GRINDROD SHIPPING : Short-form announcement of unaudited 2020 half year financia..
PU
08/27Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. First Half 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 306 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,7 M 70,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 699
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 3,72 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martyn Richard Wade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Hankinson Chairman
Stephen William Griffiths Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Herholdt Independent Non-Executive Director
Ban Huat Quah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD-42.68%71
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-39.61%737
BW LPG LIMITED-45.59%606
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-76.39%502
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-40.85%439
DORIAN LPG LTD.-47.74%409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group