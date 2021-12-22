Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRIN   SG9999019087

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

(GRIN)
  Report
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Update on Share Repurchases

12/22/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company” or “it” or “we”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced an update on its share repurchases.

Pursuant to the Company's previously approved share repurchase authority and consistent with the Company’s announced capital return policy, the Company has acquired a combined total of 108,818 ordinary shares in the open market on NASDAQ and the JSE over the period from December 9, 2021 to December 17, 2021. The repurchased shares were acquired at an average price per share of $15.20, or ZAR245.37 based on a ZAR/USD exchange rate of 16.15, before costs, for a total consideration of $1.7 million.

Together with the previously disclosed repurchases of 591,673 shares, the Company has acquired a total of 700,491 shares for a total consideration of approximately $10.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year to date 2021, the combined total of shares repurchased amounts to 825,163 shares, or 4.3% of the shares outstanding prior to the repurchases. The repurchased shares are currently held in treasury shares.

The timing and amount of any repurchases are in the sole discretion of the Company, and depend on legal requirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of ordinary shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions and/or open market transactions. The repurchase authority expires at the next Annual General Meeting, unless renewed or varied or revoked by the shareholders in a general meeting, and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice.

About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping predominantly owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a Core Fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.  

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Grindrod Shipping management's examination of historical trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in Grindrod Shipping's public filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Grindrod Shipping undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Martyn Wade / Stephen Griffiths
CEO / CFO
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
200 Cantonment Road, #03-01 Southpoint
Singapore, 089763
Email: ir@grindrodshipping.com   
Website: www.grinshipping.com		Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Fax: (212) 661-7526
Email: grindrod@capitallink.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 365 M - -
Net income 2021 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,64x
Yield 2021 6,63%
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 68,4%
Managers and Directors
Martyn Richard Wade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen William Griffiths Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Hankinson Chairman
John Herholdt Independent Non-Executive Director
Ban Huat Quah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.248.10%272
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-2.95%3 644
FLEX LNG LTD.151.00%1 117
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.0.76%878
BW LPG LIMITED-16.10%759
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-7.78%747