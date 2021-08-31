Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRIN   SG9999019087

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

(GRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"): Beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company (Form 6-K)

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company'): Beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company

In accordance with section 18.20 (e) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements; shareholders are advised that the Company has received notice from QVT Financial LP that on 25 August 2021, it held a beneficial interest of 4.96% of the 19,310,024 ordinary shares in issue on 25 August 2021.

By order of the Board

31 August 2021

Sponsor: Grindrod Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
07:52aGRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. (THE : Beneficial interests in the ordinary shar..
PU
08/27GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. (THE : Dealings in Securities (Form 6-K)
PU
08/25GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. (THE : Dealings in Securities (Form 6-K)
PU
08/21GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. : Press Release
CO
08/19GRINDROD SHIPPING : 2021 1st quarter, second quarter and 1st half results presen..
PU
08/19GRINDROD SHIPPING : 2021 1st quarter, second quarter and 1st half unaudited resu..
PU
08/19Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Reports Impairment Loss for the Second Quarte..
CI
08/18GRINDROD SHIPPING : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, SECOND QU..
PU
08/18GRINDROD SHIPPING : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)
PU
08/18Tranche Update on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan annou..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 89,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,09 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martyn Richard Wade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen William Griffiths Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Hankinson Chairman
John Herholdt Independent Non-Executive Director
Ban Huat Quah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.330.71%349
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-0.66%3 319
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.3.44%908
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.40.57%858
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.1.84%843
FLEX LNG LTD.81.09%834