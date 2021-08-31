Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"): Beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company (Form 6-K)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company'): Beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company
In accordance with section 18.20 (e) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements; shareholders are advised that the Company has received notice from QVT Financial LP that on 25 August 2021, it held a beneficial interest of 4.96% of the 19,310,024 ordinary shares in issue on 25 August 2021.
By order of the Board
31 August 2021
Sponsor: Grindrod Bank Limited
