Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRIN   SG9999019087

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.

(GRIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
11.29 USD   -0.96%
06:30aGrindrod Shipping interim Chief Executive Stephen Griffiths to retire
AN
03:35aGrindrod Shipping Appoints New CEO, CFO
MT
03/21Taylor Maritime chief executive officer also becomes subsidiary CEO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grindrod Shipping interim Chief Executive Stephen Griffiths to retire

03/22/2023 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its interim Chief Executive Stephen Griffiths will retire at the end of this month to make way for Edward Buttery to take the helm at the recently acquired subsidiary.

Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd first announced on Tuesday that Buttery, its CEO, will hold the same position at Grindrod Shipping from April 1.

The Guernsey-based vessel investment company raised its interest in the Singapore-based shipping firm to 83% in December.

Griffiths will also relinquish his role as the chief financial officer at Grindrod Shipping after more than 13 years of service with the group.

Following Griffiths' retirement, Grindrod Shipping also said on Wednesday it had appointed Deborah Davel as chief financial officer, effective April 1.

Also effective from Friday next week, Quah Ban Huat and John Herholdt retire as directors of Grindrod Shipping in line with the agreement with Taylor Maritime, Grindrod Shipping said.

Grindrod Shipping Chair Kurt Klemme said: "We would like to sincerely thank Steve for his leadership and we wish him the best as he relocates with his family to England in the coming months. We would also like to thank Mr Quah and Mr Herholdt for their services and dedication to the Company during their tenure as directors of the company. We look forward to working with Ed and Debbie in their new respective roles as CEO and CFO and believe the company is in good hands."

Klemme became chair of Grindrod Shipping early in December. Other non-executive directors appointed back then included Rebecca Brosnan, Charles Maltby and Cullen Schaar.

In a statement on Tuesday, Taylor Maritime said Buttery will be CEO of both companies, with his role at Grindrod Shipping focusing on "achieving strategic synergies".

It said Buttery will be supported by Grindrod Shipping's existing, "highly experienced" senior management team, which will continue to be responsible for day-to-day operational aspects of Grindrod.

In Johannesburg, Grindrod Shipping shares lost 14% to ZAR219.00 each on Wednesday at midday and closed down 1.0% to USD11.29 in New York on Tuesday. Shares in Taylor Maritime were up 1.0% to 92.38 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRINDROD LIMITED -3.17% 9.16 End-of-day quote.-8.40%
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. -0.96% 11.29 Delayed Quote.-39.66%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.60% 5708.37 Real-time Quote.2.53%
TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED -1.10% 1.12 Delayed Quote.2.03%
All news about GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
06:30aGrindrod Shipping interim Chief Executive Stephen Griffiths to retire
AN
03:35aGrindrod Shipping Appoints New CEO, CFO
MT
03/21Taylor Maritime chief executive officer also becomes subsidiary CEO
AN
03/20Grindrod Shipping Names New CEO, CFO
MT
03/20Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors
AQ
03/20Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/20Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces CEO Changes
CI
03/20Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors
CI
02/16Grindrod Shipping Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02/15Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on or About M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 350 M - -
Net income 2022 122 M - -
Net Debt 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,78x
Yield 2022 16,5%
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 596
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,29
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen William Griffiths Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Kurt Klemme Chairman
John Peter Herholdt Independent Non-Executive Director
Ban Huat Quah Independent Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Brosnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD.-39.66%220
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-1.53%11 118
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-19.89%3 114
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.35.95%2 809
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.18.62%2 207
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.8.63%2 149
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer