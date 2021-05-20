Log in
Grindrod Shipping : RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. HELD ON MAY 20, 2021 (the “AGM”) (Form 6-K)

05/20/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. HELD ON MAY 20, 2021 (the 'AGM')

There were 19,310,024 ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the AGM. 11,814,547 ordinary shares, being 61.18% of the issued ordinary shares, were present or represented at the AGM, constituting a quorum.

At the AGM, the shareholders voted on all the resolutions relating to the ordinary business and all the resolutions relating to the special business as set out in the notice of the AGM, dated April 6, 2021. All resolutions considered at the meeting were duly passed.

Each ordinary share carries one vote. Details of all votes validly cast at the AGM are set out below:

For(1) Against(1) Abstentions(1)
Number of
shares 		%(2) Number
of shares 		%(2) Number
of shares 		%(3)
Resolution number and details
Routine Business
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement, the Auditors' Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. 11,807,937 100.00 0 0.00 6,610 0.06
2. To re-appoint Mr. Michael John Hankinson, who retires pursuant to Regulation 101 of the Constitution, as a Director of the Company. 11,807,358 99.96 4,688 0.04 2,501 0.02
3. To re-appoint Mr. Petrus Johannes Uys, who retires pursuant to Regulation 101 of the Constitution, as a Director of the Company. 11,178,444 98.58 161,540 1.42 474,563 4.02
4. To re-appoint Mr. Murray Paul Grindrod, who retires pursuant to Regulation 106 of the Constitution, as a Director of the Company. 11,178,256 98.58 161,540 1.42 474,751 4.02
5. To approve the remuneration of the Non-executive Directors of the Company from time to time during the year ending December 31, 2021 in accordance with the following annual fee rates as may be relevant to each Non-executive Director: (i) total all-inclusive Chairman's fee of US$150,000; (ii) Director's fee of US$65,000; (iii) Committee Chairman fees of US$20,000; and (iv) Committee member's fee of US$10,000. 11,808,139 99.98 2,141 0.02 4,267 0.04
6. To re-appoint Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration. 11,801,754 99.91 10,292 0.09 2,501 0.02
Special Business
7. Authority to allot and issue shares under the 2018 Forfeitable Share Plan. 10,887,767 92.19 922,790 7.81 3,990 0.03
8. Renewal of the Share Repurchase Mandate. 11,810,558 99.99 1,484 0.01 2,505 0.02
9. Authority to issue and allot shares. 9,015,306 76.33 2,795,176 23.67 4,065 0.03

Notes:

(1) Whilst ordinary shares abstained from voting count toward determining the quorum of the meeting, the calculation of the percentage of votes cast in favour of, or against, the resolution disregards abstained votes.
(2) Percentage is calculated as the votes for or against, as applicable, divided by the total of votes for and against, and not including abstentions.
(3) Percentage is calculated as the votes abstained divided by total ordinary shares represented at the AGM, being 11,814,547 ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
