Grit Real Estate Income : Communique

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

ANFAPLACE MALL, MOROCCO

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ITS POTENTIAL SALE

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African real estate company, focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today provides an update on the AnfaPlace Mall potential disposal first announced by the Company on 13 October 2021 (link here).

The Company has received a formal offer to acquire AnfaPlace Mall with a number of conditions precedent. Whilst there can be no certainty that this transaction will take place, the Company confirms that the pricing under discussion represents a small discount to the latest book value as at 31 December 2021 and that the offer is set to expire on 31 March 2022. The Board continues to assess its options and will provide further updates in due course.

Grit is targeting the sale of non-core assets of up to 20% of the value of the Group's portfolio by December 2023 at, or close to, reported book value to strengthen its balance sheet and to re-deploy capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline.

16 March 2022

