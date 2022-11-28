Grit Real Estate Income : Communique

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that on 25 November 2022 it purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP £0.3103 per share on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are to be held in treasury resulting in no change to the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following the above transaction.

The purchase is pursuant to the buyback and liquidity management programme first announced on 28 October 2022 (link here)

By Order of the Board 28 November 2022 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 H/Advisors Maitland - Communications Advisor James Benjamin +44 7747 113 930 / +44 20 7379 5151 Alistair de Kare-Silver Grit-maitland@h-advisors.global finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Monica Tepes (Research) +44 20 3772 4698 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Kesaven Moothoosamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading and award-winningpan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T) and a

secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group/