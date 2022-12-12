Advanced search
    GR1T   GG00BMDHST63

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(GR1T)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
33.00 GBX    0.00%
Grit Real Estate Income : Communique

12/12/2022 | 02:23am EST
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that on 9 December 2022 it purchased 146,782 Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP £0.3145 per share on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are to be held in treasury resulting in no change to the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following the above transaction.

The purchase is pursuant to the buyback and liquidity management programme first announced on 28 October 2022 (link here).

By Order of the Board

12 December 2022

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44

779 512 3402

H/Advisors Maitland - Communications Advisor

James Benjamin

+44

7747 113 930 / +44 20 7379 5151

Alistair de Kare-Silver

Grit-maitland@h-advisors.global

finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44

20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44

20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44

20 3772 4698

Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and

Sponsor

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading and award-winningpan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T) and a

secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group/

Directors: Peter Todd+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Nomzamo Radebe, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Bright Laaka (Permanent Alternate Director to Nomzamo Radebe).

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Asset Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
