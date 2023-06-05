Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    GR1T   GG00BMDHST63

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(GR1T)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:07:02 2023-06-05 am EDT
31.44 GBX   -3.26%
07:13aGrit Real Estate Income : Communique
PU
03/24Grit Real Estate Income : Communique
PU
03/24Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Appoints Lynette Finlay as Independent Non-Executive Director with Effect from 24 March 2023
CI
Grit Real Estate Income : Communique

06/05/2023 | 07:13am EDT
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

RESEARCH NOTE

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited announces that corporate broker and financial adviser, finnCap, has published a research note on the Company, accessible via the finnCap research portal.

The link to the portal can be found here: https://www.finncap.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44 20 3772 4698

Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and

Sponsor

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a

secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 11:12:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71,4 M - -
Net income 2022 10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 13,2%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronwyn Anne Corbett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leon Paul van de Moortele Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Jordaan Finance Director
Peter McAllister Todd Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marieke Pieterse HeadOperations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED-1.52%195
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.68%37 640
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.33%28 843
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.48%23 741
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.24%22 956
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%19 957
