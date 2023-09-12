GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

LIMITED

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

SOC LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Government Employees Pension Fund of

South Africa

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

11/09/2023

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12/09/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

of voting rights

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

of issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on

the date on

which

20.84%

20.84%

495,092,339

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

17.71%

17.71%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

of

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

shares

(Art 9 of

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ISIN code (if

Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

possible)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

PAN

103,154,342

20.84%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

103,154,342

20.84%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiratio n

datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

NIL

NIL

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

datex

voting rights

instrument

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL

NIL

NIL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

% of voting rights if it

through financial

equals or is higher

Namexv

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

PUBLIC

INVESTMENT

20.84%

20.84%

CORPORATION

SOC LIMITED

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Acquisition of further interest / shares in the Company on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius

Place of

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

completion

Date of

12 September 2023

completion

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:13:06 UTC.