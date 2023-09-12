GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
(Registered in Guernsey)
(Registration number: 68739)
LSE share code: GR1T
SEM share code: DEL.N0000
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
LIMITED
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
SOC LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Government Employees Pension Fund of
South Africa
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
11/09/2023
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
12/09/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total number
through financial
Total of both in %
attached to shares
of voting rights
instruments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
of issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting
situation on
the date on
which
20.84%
20.84%
495,092,339
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
17.71%
17.71%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
of
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
shares
(Art 9 of
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ISIN code (if
Directive
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
possible)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
PAN
103,154,342
20.84%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
103,154,342
20.84%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiratio n
datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
NIL
NIL
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
financial
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
datex
voting rights
instrument
Period xi
settlementxii
SUBTOTAL
NIL
NIL
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
% of voting rights if it
through financial
equals or is higher
Namexv
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
than the notifiable
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
threshold
notifiable threshold
PUBLIC
INVESTMENT
20.84%
20.84%
CORPORATION
SOC LIMITED
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Acquisition of further interest / shares in the Company on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius
Place of
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
completion
Date of
12 September 2023
completion
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
