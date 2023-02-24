Grit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominatedlong-termleases with a wide range ofblue-chipmulti-nationaltenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors, advises its Shareholders that a gross dividend of US$ 2 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2022 has been approved and declared by the Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. The source of the cash dividend is from rental collections.
Salient dates and times
For shareholders on the Mauritian Register
2023
Announcement of cash dividend on SEM and LSE
Friday, 24 February
Last date to trade cum dividend
Tuesday, 14
March
Shares trade ex-dividend
Wednesday, 15
March
Record date of dividend on the SEM
Friday, 17
March
Payment date of dividend
Tuesday, 2 May
Notes
All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in Mauritius. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on the SEM website.
No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive.
Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends through bank transfer, will be paid in US$. Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends by cheque, will be provided with a MUR bank cheque, based on the US$:MUR exchange rate prevailing on the payment date, being Tuesday, 2 May 2023. Should the latter shareholders wish to receive their dividends through bank transfer, they are required to contact Grit's Mauritian Registrar and Transfer Agent, Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited (email: Grit@intercontinentaltrust.com| Tel: +230 403 0800) by no later than Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
There is no withholding tax payable in Mauritius.
For shareholders on the UK Register
2023
Announcement of cash dividend on SEM and LSE
Friday, 24 February
Last date to trade cum dividend
Tuesday, 14
March
Shares trade ex-dividend
Thursday, 16
March
Record date of dividend on the LSE
Friday, 17
March
Last date for receipt of currency election forms
Friday, 17
March
Payment date of dividend
Tuesday, 2 May
Notes
1. All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in the UK. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on a Regulatory Information Service of the LSE.
No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive.
Shareholders on the UK sub-register will receive dividends in US$. However, shareholders can elect to have dividends paid in sterling (GBP) and the option to elect a sterling dividend payment for this dividend will be available to shareholders until Friday, 17 March 2023 (the "Election Date").
Further details together with a copy of the Dividend Currency Election Form, which should be sent to Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU when completed, will be available on the Company's website shortly at http://grit.group/.
By Order of the Board
24 February 2023
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer
+230 269 7090
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations
+44 779 512 3402
H-Advisors Maitland - Communications Adviser
James Benjamin
+44 7747 113 930 / +44 20 7379
5151
Alistair de Kare-Silver
Grit-maitland@h-advisors.global
finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)
+44 20 7220 5000
Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)
+44 20 3772 4697
Monica Tepes (Research)
+44 20 3772 4698
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative
and Sponsor
Shamin A. Sookia
+230 402 0894
Kesaven Moothoosamy
+230 402 0898
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring
Broker
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen
+230 402 0280
NOTES:
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.
The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.
The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T)
and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).
Directors: Peter Todd+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+ and Cross Kgosidiile.
Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited
Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP
Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited
UK Transfer secretary: Link Asset Services Limited
SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd
Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:02 UTC.