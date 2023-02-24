Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GR1T   GG00BMDHST63

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(GR1T)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-02-23 am EST
33.00 GBX    0.00%
02:17aGrit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (GR1T.L) GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue $35M
MT
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend

02/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-termleases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-nationaltenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors, advises its Shareholders that a gross dividend of US$ 2 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2022 has been approved and declared by the Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. The source of the cash dividend is from rental collections.

Salient dates and times

For shareholders on the Mauritian Register

2023

Announcement of cash dividend on SEM and LSE

Friday, 24 February

Last date to trade cum dividend

Tuesday, 14

March

Shares trade ex-dividend

Wednesday, 15

March

Record date of dividend on the SEM

Friday, 17

March

Payment date of dividend

Tuesday, 2 May

Notes

  1. All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in Mauritius. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on the SEM website.
  2. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive.
  3. Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends through bank transfer, will be paid in US$. Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends by cheque, will be provided with a MUR bank cheque, based on the US$:MUR exchange rate prevailing on the payment date, being Tuesday, 2 May 2023. Should the latter shareholders wish to receive their dividends through bank transfer, they are required to contact Grit's Mauritian Registrar and Transfer Agent, Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited (email: Grit@intercontinentaltrust.com| Tel: +230 403 0800) by no later than Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
  4. There is no withholding tax payable in Mauritius.

For shareholders on the UK Register

2023

Announcement of cash dividend on SEM and LSE

Friday, 24 February

Last date to trade cum dividend

Tuesday, 14

March

Shares trade ex-dividend

Thursday, 16

March

Record date of dividend on the LSE

Friday, 17

March

Last date for receipt of currency election forms

Friday, 17

March

Payment date of dividend

Tuesday, 2 May

Notes

1. All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in the UK. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on a Regulatory Information Service of the LSE.

  1. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive.
  2. Shareholders on the UK sub-register will receive dividends in US$. However, shareholders can elect to have dividends paid in sterling (GBP) and the option to elect a sterling dividend payment for this dividend will be available to shareholders until Friday, 17 March 2023 (the "Election Date").
  3. Further details together with a copy of the Dividend Currency Election Form, which should be sent to Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU when completed, will be available on the Company's website shortly at http://grit.group/.

By Order of the Board

24 February 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

H-Advisors Maitland - Communications Adviser

James Benjamin

+44 7747 113 930 / +44 20 7379

5151

Alistair de Kare-Silver

Grit-maitland@h-advisors.global

finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44 20 3772 4698

Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative

and Sponsor

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring

Broker

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T)

and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group/

Directors: Peter Todd+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+ and Cross Kgosidiile.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Asset Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
02:17aGrit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (GR1T.L) GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue $35M
MT
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13Grit Real Estate Income : Communique
PU
02/06Correction: Grit Real Estate Income Group Board Member Steps Down
MT
02/06Grit Real Estate Income Group COO Departs
MT
02/06Grit Real Estate Income : Communique
PU
02/06Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Serinus completes rig-up; Xtract concludes JV deal
AN
2022Grit Real Estate Income Group Postpones Completion of Phase 3 Acquisition in Africa
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54,0 M - -
Net income 2023 13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 10,6%
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
EV / Sales 2024 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,00 GBX
Average target price 39,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronwyn Anne Corbett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leon Paul van de Moortele Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Jordaan Finance Director
Peter McAllister Todd Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marieke Pieterse HeadOperations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED0.00%190
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.78%41 334
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.48%33 950
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.49%28 880
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.66%26 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.79%23 068