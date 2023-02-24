Grit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend

Last date for receipt of currency election forms

Record date of dividend on the LSE

Announcement of cash dividend on SEM and LSE

For shareholders on the UK Register

There is no withholding tax payable in Mauritius.

No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive.

All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in Mauritius. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on the SEM website.

Record date of dividend on the SEM

For shareholders on the Mauritian Register

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-termleases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-nationaltenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors, advises its Shareholders that a gross dividend of US$ 2 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2022 has been approved and declared by the Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. The source of the cash dividend is from rental collections.

("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Notes

1. All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in the UK. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on a Regulatory Information Service of the LSE.

No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates may take place between Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and Friday, 17 March 2023, both days inclusive. Shareholders on the UK sub-register will receive dividends in US$. However, shareholders can elect to have dividends paid in sterling (GBP) and the option to elect a sterling dividend payment for this dividend will be available to shareholders until Friday, 17 March 2023 (the "Election Date"). Further details together with a copy of the Dividend Currency Election Form, which should be sent to Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU when completed, will be available on the Company's website shortly at http://grit.group/

By Order of the Board

24 February 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 H-Advisors Maitland - Communications Adviser James Benjamin +44 7747 113 930 / +44 20 7379 5151 Alistair de Kare-Silver Grit-maitland@h-advisors.global finnCap Ltd - UK Financial Adviser William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Monica Tepes (Research) +44 20 3772 4698 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Kesaven Moothoosamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chipmulti-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T)

and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group/

Directors: Peter Todd+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+ and Cross Kgosidiile.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited