GRIT
Integrated Annual Report
Sustainability Report
Responsible business
Task force on climate-related financial
REINVENTION
REVOLUTION
GRIT Integrated Annual Report 2023
Stakeholder MESSAGE
Dear Stakeholders,
The Board is pleased to present the Integrated Annual Report of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited for the year ended 30 June 2023. This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 October 2023 and is available on our website at https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial- results/
Peter Todd
Bronwyn Knight
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited ("GRIT" or "Grit" or the "Group" or the "Company") was incorporated in Bermuda in May 2012. Grit was registered by continuation in Mauritius as a public company limited by shares in March 2015. On 4 February 2021, Grit successfully migrated its corporate domicile to Guernsey from Mauritius (the "Migration"). The Company was registered as a Non Cellular Company limited by shares with registration number 68739.
The Company's operations, physical head office and domicile of the main operational company, Grit Services Limited, remain in Mauritius along with the majority of the Company's staff and its place of effective management. The Company has been granted a certificate of local registration as a foreign company
in Mauritius on 6 July 2021 with company number C180791 GBC. With this registration in Mauritius, Grit has been also granted by the Financial Services Commission ("FSC") a Global Business Licence bearing licence number GB21100306 on 9 August 2021.
In spite of the Migration, the Company has its central control and management in Mauritius through its foreign company and accordingly is treated as tax resident in Mauritius.
GRIT has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (the "SEM") since 30 March 2015 and on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") since 31 July 2018.
On 22 January 2021, the Financial Conduct authority ("FCA") approved the transfer of the listing category of Grit's ordinary shares of no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") from a standard listing (a "Standard Listing") to a premium listing on the Official List of the FCA in accordance with Rule 5.4A of the Listing Rules issued by the FCA (a "Premium Listing") (the "Transfer").
Grit remains proudly African and provides access to exciting and growing African markets via its Premium Listing on the LSE and its secondary listing on the Official Market of the SEM, where it is a constituent of the SEM10 Index.
To assist the Group's stakeholders to make an informed assessment of the Group and its ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium and long terms, GRIT is pleased to present its 2023 Integrated Annual Report ("IAR" or "Integrated Report" or "report").
The information in this report also provides stakeholders with an overview of our business model, performance, governance framework, strategy, risks and opportunities of the Group, its subsidiaries and entire portfolio for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.
This report also sets out how opportunities and risks to the future success of the business have been considered and addressed, the sustainability of the Company's business model and how its governance contributes to the delivery of its strategy.
Framework, Assurance and Compliance Reporting
The information included in this Integrated Report has been provided in accordance with and is in compliance with the:
- International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS");
- UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 ("the UK Code");
- FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules;
- The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008;
- Mauritian Securities Act 2005;
- UK Listing Rules;
- SEM Listing Rules;
- Integrated Reporting Framework (the "Framework"); and
-
National Code of Corporate Governance for
Mauritius (2016).
Since Grit is not a UK company, it is not required to comply with the UK's Companies Act 2006, including Section 172. Refer to comments on page 115.
Targeted Audience
This report has been prepared primarily for the stakeholders of Grit, including but not limited to shareholders, the Government, regulatory bodies, prospective investors amongst others, and any other stakeholder who has an interest in the performance of the Group.
Integrated Reporting PrinciplesThis report has been developed and prepared following the guidelines of the Integrated Reporting framework for the benefit of all our stakeholders with the aim of providing a more comprehensive reporting on our strategy, business model, operating context, sectors' performance, risk management and governance.
DTR Statement
Together, the Strategic Report and other sections of the Corporate Governance section incorporated by reference, when taken as a whole, form the Management Report as required under Rule 4.1.5R of the UKLA Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR).
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
STRATEGIC REPORT
Delivering against our strategy
06
How we performed in 2023
08
Chairman's statement
12
Grit at a glance
14
Strong foundation for growth
16
Our tenant proposition
18
Our shareholder proposition
19
Our business model
20
Portfolio update
22
EPRA disclosures
24
Chief Executive Officer's statement
32
Chief Financial Officer's statement
36
Viability statement
48
Risk management framework
50
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
DELIVERING AGAINST OUR STRATEGY
Our business model
Our business model is designed around unlocking value for all our stakeholders, including the people of Africa.
Core Principles
Deep Local and International Relationships
Strong Tenants
(Multinational Blue-chip)
Hard Currency Leases
(USD/Euro)
Diversification
(Sector and Geography)
IMPACT REAL ESTATE
beyond buildings
Our strategy
We focus on attracting high-quality and resilient multinational tenants, engaging directly to grow and maintain income and capital values through active management, and delivering sustainable real estate solutions that create positive IMPACT to the community and the environment.
Strategic objectives
Strong Stakeholder Relationships
Scalable Real Estate Value Chain in Africa
Sustainable Superior Returns
Refer to page 20 for more details on our business model.
Refer to page 13 for more details on our strategy.
The value we create
By successfully implementing our strategy, we create value for all our stakeholders:
Our ESG strategy
Our sustainability framework and strategy are built on the foundations of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Our sustainability policy encompasses our sustainability objectives and targets, which are monitored and reported quarterly, by our Sustainability Committee to the Company's Responsible Business Committee as well as to the board of directors. We have defined six major pillars and focus areas when it comes to sustainability that provide a clear focus on how Grit sets out to conduct a sustainable and responsible business.
Our Tenants
In line with our purpose, we work closely with our tenants to develop, the space they need to operate on the African continent and help them own and manage such space.
Our Shareholders/
Investors
Grit is a specialist real estate platform
dedicated to investing in and
developing high-quality impact assets and providing smart business solutions on the African continent (excluding South Africa). We offer investors
a sustainable blend of long-term growing hard currency income and capital growth.
Our Local Communities
We continuously engage various NGOs and local communities and authorities with the objective of delivering real and measurable impact. Our social initiatives empower people to make a real and lasting difference in their own lives and the communities around them.
Pillars
Core UNSDGs
1
Managing our assets responsibly
2
Designing
and delivering environmentally conscious and safe, healthy, and efficient spaces
3
Uplifting
communities
4
Developing our
employees
5
Setting the
highest
standards of
health & safety
6
Protecting
human rights
Refer to pages 18 and 19 for more details on our value proposition to our tenants and shareholders respectively.
Refer to pages 73 to 76 for the value we create (Impact) in our local communities through our various CSR projects.
Refer to pages 64 to 67 for more details on our ESG strategy and sustainability framework, and for our full Sustainability Report, visit our website on https://grit.group/responsible-business/sustainability-report/
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
PERFORMED
Portfolio Highlights
Growth in Gross Property Income from ongoing operations1
+7.3%
FY2022: +3.3%
EPRA cost ratio2
WE
13.3%
FY2022: 13.0%
HOW
WALE3
4.4 years
FY2022: 4.8 years
Cash collection rate
101.3%
FY2022: 92.8%
Collections represent the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income.
Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions
provided to tenants.
EPRA portfolio occupancy4
2023
93.6%
FY2022: 95.3%
Income earned in hard currency5
94.5%
FY2022: 91.5%
Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA")
298,962m2
FY2022: 366 926m2
Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations
3.0%
FY2022: 5.4%
1.
Gross Property Income from continuing operations is an APM and is derived from IFRS NOI adjusted for the
results of associates and joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the Chief Financial Officer's Statement
and excludes the impact of disposals of BHI and LLR and increased shareholding in GREA. The increase
predominantly driven by reduced vacancies, annual contractual lease escalations & asset acquisitions.
2.
Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology shown on page 24.
3.
Weighted Average Lease Expiry (''WALE'').
4.
Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology (Includes associates and excludes direct
vacancy cost). Please see calculation methodology shown on page 24.
5.
Hard (US$ and EUR) or pegged currency rental income.
Financial Highlights
Total income producing assets6
US$862.0m
FY2022: US$856.7m
Net Property Income7
US$52.0m
FY2022: US$49.2m
IFRS Net Property Income
US$46.6m
FY2022: US$43.3m
IFRS diluted (loss) / earnings per share
(US$4.90 cps)
FY2022: US$2.62 cps
EPRA NRV per share8
US$72.8 cps
FY2022: US$79.4 cps
Adjusted EPRA Earnings per share8
US$0.72 cps
FY2022: US$3.13 cps
WACD9
8.4%
FY2022: 7.1%
Group LTV10
44.3%
FY2022: 46.7%
Dividend per share
US$2.0 cps
FY2022: US$4.5 cps
Distributable earnings per share11
US$4.29 cps
FY2022: US$5.08 cps
-
Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Associates and Joint Ventures, Deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related
party loans - Refer to Chief
Financial Officer's Statement for reconciliation.
- Property portfolio net operating income ("NOI") from ongoing operations is an APM and is derived from IFRS NOI adjusted for the results of associates and joint ventures excluding the impact of disposals of BHI and LLR. A full reconciliation is provided in the Chief Financial
Officers Statement.
- Explanations of how EPRA figures are derived from IFRS are shown on pages 24 to 30 (unaudited).
- Weighted Average Cost of Debt (''WACD'') increased as a result of the global increase in interest rates and the Company's refinancing activity.
- Group Loan to Value (''LTV'') reduced as a result of the decrease in interest bearing borrowing during the year. Refer to CEO's statement.
- Distributable earnings per share is an APM derived from IFRS and shown on page 37 (unaudited).
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
11
HOW WE PERFORMED
ESG Highlights
Achievement across all jurisdictions
84%
employee satisfaction
847
hours of leadership programs
Achievements
5-star Green Rating
- c
EcoDistricts
e e
Achievements FY2022/2023
7%
reduction
25%
Carbon emissions
7%
25% Reduction by 20251
On track
10%
improvement
25%
eﬃc e c 2
10%
25% Reduction by 20251
On track
43%
>40%
Exceeded target
Gender Equality
43%
EDGE
Ce e
ISO 450001
e e
>40% women in leadership positions
81%
>65%
Exceeded target
2023
EPRA sBPR and BPR
Awards
Local Representative
>65% local employees
81%
EPRA sBPR and BPR
Most Improved
-
Using FY2019 as a base year, including air travel and portfolio building carbon emissions for the following properties (Ghana: 5th Avenue, Capital Place) (Kenya: Buffalo Mall) (Morocco: AnfaPlace Mall)
(Mozambique: Acacia Estate, Hollard Building, Vodacom Building, Commodity Phase 1, Commodity
Phase 2, Vale Housing Estate, Mall de Tete, Zimpeto Square) (Zambia: Cosmopolitan Mall, Kafubu Mall, Mukuba Mall).
- Building efficiency is an internal target and is a factor of electricity consumption and water consumption reductions that allow us to monitor effectiveness of initiatives implemented.
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Grit is a prominent, woman-led real estate platform providing property investment and associated real estate services across the African continent. The Group recognises its role in transforming the design of buildings and developments for long-term sustainability, especially with Africa rapidly urbanising, and focuses on impact, energy efficiency and carbon reduction in its activities. In addition to environmental responsibility, the Group prides itself on achieving more than 40% of women in leadership positions and the significant support it provides to local communities in Africa through extensive CSR and upliftment programmes. More information on Grit's Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives is available in the Responsible Business Committee's report.
Peter Todd
Chairman
31 October 2023
Robust operational performance and record development activity
Operationally and strategically, 2023 was a challenging yet productive year and was characterised by disposals of non-core assets and substantial progress on the acquisition of a controlling interest GREA. Global interest rate volatility offset the strong performance from the property portfolio, where net operating income from ongoing operations increased 5.7%. We enjoyed good leasing and cash collections while GREA successfully delivered the Precinct office park, the first 5-star green rated development in the Indian Ocean region, and the Artemis Curepipe Hospital in Mauritius.
We aim to enhance our income and protect value through the active management of our high-quality portfolio. We are well positioned to deliver the Grit 2.0 strategy which is underpinned by long-term structural African demand drivers and the need for high quality real estate and infrastructure.
Macroeconomic factors impacting property valuations
A significant adjustment in global interest rates during the year caused a sharp increase in our overall cost of capital and impacted property yields across the global real estate sector. Our higher quality assets, underpinned by strong tenant covenants, are more resilient in the face of potentially weaker leasing markets which has largely been recognised by the valuers in our year-end property valuations. However, there remains near term uncertainty on market yields and valuations which is only expected to moderate once peak interest rates are reached.
The corporate accommodation and light industrial sectors experienced some valuation pressure which contributed to a negative 0.8% movement in fair values on the property portfolio, offsetting gains on completed developments. We expect growth sectors to stabilise, and given the favourable long-term African fundamentals, should continue to see considerable investment over the medium term.
A high-quality, diverse, and resilient platform
We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials, long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprise more than 85% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. Revenue from ongoing operations grew by 7.3% in the financial year to 30 June 2023, with contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, helping to offset the impacts of rising interest rates in the portfolio. We notably collected 101.3% (FY22: 92.8%) of the value of contracted revenue. In the financial year we reduced exposures to the hospitality sector and now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 94.5% of our leases in hard currency. This provides a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external fee generation from our professional services.
Capital recycling
In the prior financial year, the Board set an asset recycling target of 20% of the value of the property portfolio, equivalent to approximately US$160 million worth of property assets, by 31 December 2023. I am pleased to report that we have already achieved gross property disposals of US$135.2 million and are making good progress on further disposals which are hoped to be announced in late 2023 or early 2024. Given the success of the current disposal programme, the Board is considering extending the targets, including co-investors into sub- structures, and will make further announcements in due course.
Notable disposals in the financial year included the disposal of the minority interest in 3 hotels to Beachcomber Hotels International and the exit
of the Group's remaining 25.1% in Letlole la Rona, a listed Botswanan property company.
Proceeds from asset recycling have principally been applied towards Group debt reduction and to the increased shareholding in GREA and APDM. Since acquiring an increased interest in APDM and GREA, Grit has combined and integrated the professional teams and continues to drive operating efficiencies through the establishment of a centralised treasury programme, shared professional services and integration of other head office support functions.
Grit 2.0 strategy
At a capital markets day hosted in May 2023, we unveiled the Grit 2.0 strategy, which set our vision for the Group post the acquisition of GREA and APDM. We described the Group as "moving from income to impactful income", which is underpinned by the value we create in new developments and with our various professional services.
Post the acquisition, the Group will continue to deploy its resources within the following principal strategic areas:
-
Owning and managing a well-diversified portfolio of high- quality real estate assets across the African continent (excluding
South Africa) - which are resilient to macro-economic challenges.
- Pursuing limited risk-mitigated real estate developments for existing and target tenants, predominantly focused on the industrial, embassy accommodation and data centres sectors, driving accelerated NAV growth into the future. Development exposure will not exceed more than 20% of Group gross asset value, and upon completion, will be included in the income producing portfolio of the Group thereby underpinning future income growth - leading to an expectation of enhanced yield and income upon completion of the developments.
- Generation of additional fee income from real estate, facilities, and development management services to both internal clients and to third party clients and co-investors - expected to result in enhanced income, with a contribution to earnings for the year of
US$4.7 million.
Grit's strategy is to organise the Group's real estate assets into logical sector groupings and to pursue development activities, wherever possible, through GREA, and focusing on the following:
- Developing industrial and logistics assets across Africa which are then held as investments or sold to other investors; and
- The establishment of a substructure that holds our diplomatic housing portfolio across the African continent for the US Government, other countries and multinational companies which are either held as investments or sold to investors.
The Group has made substantial progress in recapitalising GREA and have obtained shareholders' Investment Committee approval for the cash injection of US$48.5 million. While a number of administrative processes need to be concluded, the Board is confident that the targeted date of drawdown of December 2023 will be met. The capital injection will initially be utilised to temporarily reduce debt and associated financing costs before being deployed towards the Group's pipeline in due course.
The Group has made significant progress in sourcing funding for growth projects, with the targeted issuance of financing instruments in Bora to the IFC, a division of the World Bank. The IFC board approved transaction is set to close imminently providing additional growth capital for Bora to fund industrial and impact focused acquisitions and developments.
Financial results
The financial results to 30 June 2023 have been impacted by the corporate actions, rising interest rates and sluggish property valuations. EPRA NRV per share declined 8.3% to US$72.8cps (versus prior year NRV of US$79.4cps) predominantly due to property
valuations, write offs and provisions against delayed property projects and transaction costs related to the GREA acquisition and the syndicated loan.
Grit's LTV improved from 46.7% in the prior financial year to 44.3%, predominantly from debt reductions related to asset disposals and active decisions by management to reduce the more expensive facilities in the face of rising interest rates. LTV is expected to fall further upon the planned consolidation of GREA.
Interest rates have remained higher, and for longer, than we initially anticipated introducing increased risks to the Group's financial performance in the near term. These risks are covered in more detail in the Chief Financial Officer's report below but has influenced the Board's assessment of liquidity risks when assessing current dividend levels.
Dividends
During the financial year the Group had a number of cash requirements to support the Board's strategic objectives and capital projects. The group successfully increased its shareholding in GREA (US$56.4 million), repaid overall quantum of debt by US$35.1 million and funded the upfront debt costs of the US$306 million syndicated loan (US$7.4 million). The bulk of the capital for these strategic and risk mitigating actions were funded from the asset recycling program that generated US$86.8 million, while US$12.0 million was funded from operational cashflows. The current transition from cash generative assets sold in the year to assets within the increased GREA portfolio, has resulted in a temporary disruption of normalised dividend flows from underlying properties that are expected to normalise by the end of the year. The current volatility of interest rates and continuing inflationary pressures combined with the rising tensions in the Middle East have additionally heightened the macro-economic risks faced by the Group. While we understand the importance of dividends to our shareholders, the Board has elected against declaring a second half dividend. Therefore the total dividend for the year amounts to US$2.00 cps following the interim dividend of US$2.00cps declared for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The full year distribution represents an 46.6% pay-out of distributable earnings.
A number of initiatives, including the implementation of a formal GREA dividend policy, normalisation of dividends from recently completed GREA portfolio assets and proceeds from further asset recycling, are expected to largely replenish the operational cashflows utilised to close the strategic objectives discussed above. The Board will consider either a special dividend later this year or an increased H1 dividend dependant on the progress it makes on all, or some, of these initiatives.
Changes to the Board
In February 2023 Nomzamo Radebe resigned off the Board. We thank Nomzamo for her valuable input she added to the Board.
We welcomed Lynette Finlay to the Board in March 2023 as an independent non-executive director. Lynette brings a wealth of property market experience, and we look forward to further engagements with her.
Outlook
Management and the Board will continue to focus on ongoing reduction in LTV, the asset recycling programme, and the expansion of Grit's investments in specialist development focused investment vehicles. The Board has identified a cost optimisation programme on Group administrative expenses, targeting a sustainable US$4.0 million reduction by December 2024.
Grit 2.0 positions the Group for growth, and with strong current cash collection, increased leasing activity, resilient assets and the potential for stronger NAV and fee income growth, the Board affirms the total return target of between 13% and 15% per annum over the medium term.
STRATEGIC
RESPONSIBILITY
CORPORATE
ANNUAL FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
REPORT
REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
GRIT AT A GLANCE
1
Geographic & sectoral diversification
11
2
#
Country
Property*
6
5
Portfolio Exposure
ee e e ee e ece e e ecc
which provides a cushion in times of volatility. The Board reviews this strategy annually and objectives are set with regards to acquisitions and disposals, based on the business assessments that the Company would have performed. Refer to our investment activity on
e
e
e
e e
c
e e
e e e
4
1
Morocco
AnfaPlace Mall
7
2
Senegal
Club Med Cap Skirring Resort
8
3
Mauritius
Tamassa Resort | The Precinct | Curepipe Artemis Hospital
9
10
4
Ghana
Capital Place | 5th Avenue Corporate Offices | CADS 2 Building
| Adumuah Place
3
5
Nigeria
Africa Data Centres
6
Ethiopia
Elevation Diplomatic Residence
7
Uganda
Metroplex Shopping Centre
33
8
Kenya
Buffalo Mall | Imperial Distribution Centre | Orbit Complex
| Rosslyn Grove | Eneo at Tatu Central
properties
9
Zambia
Kafubu Mall | Mukuba Mall | Cosmopolitan Mall
(including land)
7
Commodity House Phase 1 | KPMG/Hollard Building | Vodacom
10
Mozambique
Building | Zimpeto Square | VDE Housing Compound | Mall de
Tete | Bollore Warehouse | Commodity House Phase 2 | Acacia
sectors
Estate | Tulip Stations
ﬃce e
e
c
ce e
hospitality, and corporate accommodation
11
Mali
DH4 Bamako | GUL** | TIP**
11
* Includes lands
** Land
jurisdictions
Sectoral split1 as at 30 June 2023 (%)
1.8 1.4
20.9
28.6
10.2
10.0
27.1
Oﬃce
Corporate
Retail
Accomidation
Light Industrial
Data Centre
Hospitality
Medical
Geographical split as at 30 June 2023 (%)
1.43.2 0.9 2.4 1.8
13.1
38.1
12.9
9.3
6.4
10.5
Mozambique
Zambia
Mali
Ghana
Kenya
Ethiopia
Mauritius
Uganda
Nigeria
Morocco
Senegal
1. Split by asset value; Grit economic interest.
OUR TENANTS
Top 15 Tenants
Our tenant-mix is a rational blend of multinationals from various industries, contributing circa 69% of the Company's monthly portfolio income as at 30 June 2023.
Income (% of
Tenant
Lease
Lease
Rank Tenant
Industry
Group total) Grading
Covenant
Currency
1
US Embassy
Consular
10,4%
Other Global
Gross
USD
2
Total Group
Mining and Natural Resources
9,8%
Forbes
Gross
USD
3
VULCAN
Mining and Natural Resources
9,8%
Other Global
Gross
USD
4
Vodacom Group
Communication
6,9%
Forbes
Triple Net
USD
5
LUX*
Hospitality
5,7%
Other Global
Triple Net
EUR
6
Orbit
Industrial / Manufacturing
4,9%
National
Triple Net
USD
7
Shoprite Holdings
Retail
3,7%
Forbes
Gross
USD
8
Club Med Cap Skirring**
Hospitality
2,9%
Other Global
Triple Net
EUR
9
Hollard
Services
2,9%
Other Global
Gross
USD
10
Imperial Health Services
Logistics
2,5%
Forbes
Triple Net
USD
11
ExxonMobil
Mining and Natural Resources
2,5%
Forbes
Gross
USD
12
GAME
Retail
2,4%
Forbes
Gross
USD
13
International Retail Morocco
Retail
1,9%
Other Global
Gross
MAD
14
Falcon Healthcare Group
Medical
1,5%
National
Triple Net
EUR
15
Africa Global Logistics
Logistics
1,3%
Other Global
Triple Net
USD
Total
69.1%
Our prime tenants
While maintaining a diversified portfolio of properties (refer to portfolio exposure above), we also ensure a diversified mix of investment grade or multinational tenants, with specific emphasis on ensuring we are not exposed to concentration risks to any particular industry or client.
Grit has been included on SEM indices as per below:
Stock Exchange of Mauritius
SEM-AFRIDEX
SEM10
Index
SEMSI
GRIT Included
Yes
Yes
Yes
SEM101
The SEM-10 consists of the largest 10 companies by market value (subject to Section 2) which qualify under Section 1 as eligible for inclusion in the SEM-10. The SEM-10 includes rupee denominated companies, foreign-currency denominated GBC 1 companies and international companies.
SEM-AFRIDEX INDEX2
The SEM-AFRIDEX tracks the performance of listed equity securities on the SEM that have a focus on the African continent (except Mauritius).
SEM Sustainability Index (SEMSI)3
SEMSI provides a robust measure of listed companies against a set of internationally aligned and locally relevant environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. It offers a useful tool for domestic and international investors with an appetite for responsible investment in frontier markets.
- https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/products-market-data/indices/sem10
- https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/products-market-data/indices/sem-afridex
- https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/products-market-data/indices/semsi
- Clubmed includes development rental
STRONG FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH
4000 incremental new jobs expected to be created for localized communities within this ENEO campus
Targeted final completion Q2 2024
Industrial
Call Center
Kenya - Eneo Tatu City
Diplomatic Housing
EXCITING CAPITAL ALLOCATION
Medical
East Africa & Indian Oceans
Data & Cell Centres
EXCITING CAPITAL ALLOCATION
East Africa
IMPACT GROWTH
Africa
IMPACT GROWTH
West and East Africa
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 13:41:42 UTC.