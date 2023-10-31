The Board is pleased to present the Integrated Annual Report of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited for the year ended 30 June 2023. This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 October 2023 and is available on our website at https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial- results/

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited ("GRIT" or "Grit" or the "Group" or the "Company") was incorporated in Bermuda in May 2012. Grit was registered by continuation in Mauritius as a public company limited by shares in March 2015. On 4 February 2021, Grit successfully migrated its corporate domicile to Guernsey from Mauritius (the "Migration"). The Company was registered as a Non Cellular Company limited by shares with registration number 68739.

The Company's operations, physical head office and domicile of the main operational company, Grit Services Limited, remain in Mauritius along with the majority of the Company's staff and its place of effective management. The Company has been granted a certificate of local registration as a foreign company

in Mauritius on 6 July 2021 with company number C180791 GBC. With this registration in Mauritius, Grit has been also granted by the Financial Services Commission ("FSC") a Global Business Licence bearing licence number GB21100306 on 9 August 2021.

In spite of the Migration, the Company has its central control and management in Mauritius through its foreign company and accordingly is treated as tax resident in Mauritius.

GRIT has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (the "SEM") since 30 March 2015 and on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") since 31 July 2018.

On 22 January 2021, the Financial Conduct authority ("FCA") approved the transfer of the listing category of Grit's ordinary shares of no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") from a standard listing (a "Standard Listing") to a premium listing on the Official List of the FCA in accordance with Rule 5.4A of the Listing Rules issued by the FCA (a "Premium Listing") (the "Transfer").

Grit remains proudly African and provides access to exciting and growing African markets via its Premium Listing on the LSE and its secondary listing on the Official Market of the SEM, where it is a constituent of the SEM10 Index.

To assist the Group's stakeholders to make an informed assessment of the Group and its ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium and long terms, GRIT is pleased to present its 2023 Integrated Annual Report ("IAR" or "Integrated Report" or "report").

The information in this report also provides stakeholders with an overview of our business model, performance, governance framework, strategy, risks and opportunities of the Group, its subsidiaries and entire portfolio for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.

This report also sets out how opportunities and risks to the future success of the business have been considered and addressed, the sustainability of the Company's business model and how its governance contributes to the delivery of its strategy.