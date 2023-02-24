Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GR1T   GG00BMDHST63

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(GR1T)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:25:55 2023-02-24 am EST
31.53 GBX   -4.45%
09:08aGrit Real Estate achieves "robust" performance despite profit fall
AN
03:39aGrit Real Estate Income Trims Stake in Mauritius Hotel Operator, Flags Potential Exit
MT
02:17aGrit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grit Real Estate achieves "robust" performance despite profit fall

02/24/2023 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd on Friday reported a jump in interim property income but saw a fall in profit.

It also announced a deemed disposal and potential exit of its BHI interests.

For the six months ended December 31, the Pan-African property investment and management company reported net property income of USD22.1 million from USD19.2 million a year earlier.

Contractual rental collected during the period amounted to 108%, up from 95% a year earlier.

The company said net operating income grew 9.1% versus the comparable period, positively impacted by "leasing activity and rent escalations achieved".

Pretax profit, however, fell to USD6.2 million from USD8.5 million, as finance costs widened to USD18.2 million from USD8.5 million.

Net reinstatement value per share of USD78.8 cents per share at period end, down 0.8% from USD79.4 cents per share at June 30.

Chief Executive Officer Bronwyn Knight said: "Grit produced a robust operating performance, including strong cash collections of 108.4% of contracted revenue, and is increasingly well placed to deliver further positive sustainable value for our shareholders and positive impact for the people of Africa."

The company declared a gross dividend of US 2 cents per share for the period, down 20% from 2.50 cents a year prior.

Looking ahead, Grit Real Estate said it aims to transition to a more resilient, higher-growth asset base.

Additionally, it announced a deemed disposal of 17% and the potential further exit by Grit of its remaining interests in Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd, an associate owning three hotels in Mauritius.

BHI was set up as a business venture between New Mauritius Hotels Ltd and Grit.

"Following a successful 2022 trading performance, BHI recently declared a dividend whereby Grit received EUR14.5 million in cash and NMH elected to receive a scrip dividend. This deemed disposal has resulted in Grit's interests in BHI being diluted from 44.4% to 27.1% as at December 31," Grit said.

As a result, Grit today signed a merger deal to merge Grit's wholly owned subsidiary Leisure Property Northern Ltd("LPNL"), through which it owns its interest in BHI, with and into BHI.

Shares were down 4.5% at 31.53 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHI CO., LTD. -0.32% 6170 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.34% 450.68 Real-time Quote.-0.65%
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED -4.45% 31.53 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.15% 147.93 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
All news about GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
09:08aGrit Real Estate achieves "robust" performance despite profit fall
AN
03:39aGrit Real Estate Income Trims Stake in Mauritius Hotel Operator, Flags Potential Exit
MT
02:17aGrit Real Estate Income : Declaration of Dividend
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (GR1T.L) GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue $35M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (GR1T.L) GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 EPS $0.01
MT
02:00aGrit Real Estate Income Group Limited Provides Dividend Guidance
CI
02:00aGrit Real Estate Income Group Limited Declares an Interim Dividend for the Six Months E..
CI
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13Grit Real Estate Income : Communique
PU
02/06Correction: Grit Real Estate Income Group Board Member Steps Down
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54,0 M - -
Net income 2023 13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 10,6%
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
EV / Sales 2024 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,00 GBX
Average target price 39,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bronwyn Anne Corbett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leon Paul van de Moortele Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Jordaan Finance Director
Peter McAllister Todd Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marieke Pieterse HeadOperations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED0.00%190
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.65%40 880
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.78%33 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.73%28 524
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.66%26 393
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.43%22 765