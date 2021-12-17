Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gritstone bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRTS   US39868T1051

GRITSTONE BIO, INC.

(GRTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gritstone bio : Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors - Form 8-K

12/17/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gritstone Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

-- Clare Fisher, accomplished corporate and business development executive and current svp of business development and mergers & acquisitions at BeiGene, will join the Board effective January 1, 2022 --

-- Judith J. Li, partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, will depart the Board effective January 1, 2022 --

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. - December 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. Clare Fisher, a talented corporate and business development executive and current svp of business development and mergers & acquisitions at BeiGene, will join the Board effective January 1, 2022. Current member Judith J. Li., partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, will depart the Board effective January 1, 2022.

"I am thrilled to welcome Clare to our Board of Directors," said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone. "Clare is an accomplished biopharma industry executive with deep experience driving and managing partnerships and transactions across our sector, and will be a great asset to us as we leverage both our internal capabilities and partnerships to continue advancing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies."

Dr. Allen added, "Additionally, on behalf of the entire company, I would like to sincerely thank Judith for her years of dedication and service to the Board, starting in 2017. Judith engaged right away and played a leadership role in our Series B financing, and has been an important and trusted advocate for Gritstone. We wish her the best in her new endeavors."

Clare Fisher

Clare Fisher has over 20 years of experience in healthcare corporate and business development, leading collaborations, licensing, M&A, investments and divestments across many technologies and therapeutic areas. Ms. Fisher currently serves as svp of business development and mergers & acquisitions at BeiGene,a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Prior to joining BeiGene, Ms. Fisher was chief business officer of Kaleido Bioscience, a company dedicated to targeting the microbiome to treat a variety of diseases, and held senior global roles at Shire plc, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines, and Genzyme Corporation. Ms. Fisher holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Bath, as well as an M.B.A. from Henley Management College in the U.K..

About Gritstone

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone

develops its products by leveraging two key pillars-first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an "off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and through a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI). Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences. For more information, please visit gritstone.com.

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone's therapeutic programs; the advancements in the company's ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone's research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gritstone Contacts

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Gritstone bio Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRITSTONE BIO, INC.
04:48pGRITSTONE BIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
07:01aGritstone Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
AQ
12/13Gritstone Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
12/13Gritstone Bio to Be Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index on Dec. 20
MT
12/13Gritstone bio Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
AQ
12/08Omicron is a wake-up call for COVID-19 vaccine developers
RE
12/06Gritstone Oncology Expands Vaccine Agreement With Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness I..
MT
12/06Gritstone bio and CEPI Expand Vaccine Agreement to Tackle Omicron Variant
AQ
11/29Gritstone Expects 'Minimal Impact' From Omicron Variant on T Cell Epitope Constructs in..
MT
11/29The Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 has Minimal Impact on the T Cell Epitopes (Targets) C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRITSTONE BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 80,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 819 M 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GRITSTONE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gritstone bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRITSTONE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,04 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Allen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vassiliki Celia Economides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elaine V. Jones Chairman
Karin Jooss Head-Research & Development
Raphaël Rousseau Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRITSTONE BIO, INC.205.58%819
CSL LIMITED-3.91%94 032
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.15.62%53 449
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-13.28%47 957
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-3.81%34 596