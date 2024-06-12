The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Gritstone bio, Inc. (“Gritstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRTS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 12, 2024, Gritstone disclosed that it would be delaying the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine study (the “Phase 2b CORAL Study”) from the first quarter of 2024 to Fall 2024 to “allow use of fully GMP-grade raw materials in the vaccine, which is expected to increase the regulatory utility of the trial.”

Then, on February 29, 2024, Gritstone announced that it was reducing approximated 40% of its workforce, stating that “[t]he move comes following the recently announced delay of the proposed CORAL Phase 2b study, which resulted in Gritstone not receiving external funding it previously anticipated beginning in 1Q 2024, associated with the initiation of the study.”

On this news, Gritstone’s stock price fell $0.78, or 27.9%, to close at $2.02 per share on March 1, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Gritstone securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611790667/en/