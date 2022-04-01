Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GZD   CA3986921037

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

(GZD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/01 03:51:33 pm EDT
0.095 CAD    --.--%
04:40pGRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : CEO Certificate
PU
03/24GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Closes Private Placement
PU
03/24Grizzly Discoveries Inc. cancelled the transaction announced on October 6, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grizzly Discoveries : CEO Certificate

04/01/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Brian Testo, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (the "Issuer"), certify the following:

1. I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A of the Issuer (together, the "Interim

  • Filings") for the interim period ended January 31, 2022.

  • 2. Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Interim Filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the Interim Filings.

  • 3. Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the Interim Filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the Issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the Interim Filings.

Date: April 1, 2022

(signed) "Brian Testo"

Brian Testo

Chief Executive Officer Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  • i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the Issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the Issuer's GAAP.

The Issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate.

Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:39:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
04:40pGRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : CEO Certificate
PU
03/24GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Closes Private Placement
PU
03/24Grizzly Discoveries Inc. cancelled the transaction announced on October 6, 2021
CI
02/09GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Provides Corporate Update
PU
02/01GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Terminates Private Placement
PU
02/01Grizzly Discoveries Terminates Private Placement
MT
01/27Hi-View to Commence Trading on the CSE
AQ
01/10Grizzly discoveries inc. - resignation of director
AQ
01/07Grizzly Discoveries Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/07GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Resignation Of Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,36 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,54 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Grizzly Discoveries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Testo President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
Jeremy Scott Strautman Chief Financial Officer
Solomon Joseph Pillersdorf Independent Director
Joanne Price Independent Director
James S. Greig Director & Head-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.90.00%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.70%196 500
RIO TINTO PLC24.31%132 915
GLENCORE PLC33.35%85 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.71%63 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.27%46 492