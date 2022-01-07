Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GZD   CA3986921037

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

(GZD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grizzly Discoveries : Resignation Of Director

01/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
EDMONTON, ALBERTA - January 7, 2022 -- Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSX-V: GZD; OTCQB: GZDIF; Frankfurt: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ray Wytinck from the Board, effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Wytinck joined the Board in 2014 and served as a member of the Audit Committee. Brian Testo, President & CEO, stated that "we would like to thank Ray for his contribution over the years and wish him all the best in his current and future endeavours."

Mr. Wytinck's position on the Board of Directors will remain vacant and Jim Greig has replaced Mr. Wytinck on the Audit Committee effective January 1, 2022.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on developing its over 160,000 acres of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
 Brian Testo, CEO, President

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:
Chris Beltgens
Corporate Development
Tel: 604 347 9535
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
