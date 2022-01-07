Grizzly Discoveries : Resignation Of Director

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - January 7, 2022 -- Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSX-V: GZD; OTCQB: GZDIF; Frankfurt: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ray Wytinck from the Board, effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Wytinck joined the Board in 2014 and served as a member of the Audit Committee. Brian Testo, President & CEO, stated that "we would like to thank Ray for his contribution over the years and wish him all the best in his current and future endeavours."

Mr. Wytinck's position on the Board of Directors will remain vacant and Jim Greig has replaced Mr. Wytinck on the Audit Committee effective January 1, 2022.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on developing its over 160,000 acres of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

