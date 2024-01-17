Official GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. press release

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first assay results for rock and soil samples collected from the newly acquired and staked mineral claims in the Beaverdell area of the Greenwood District. These are the first results from an initial exploration program conducted in the South Beaverdell target area within the Greenwood Precious and Battery Metals Project. In addition, results will also be forthcoming from additional prospecting and sampling in the Greenwood area and from recent work conducted at the Robocop Property following up on copper-cobalt anomalous soils identified in work over the last two years.

Highlights:

A total of 49 rock grab samples were collected from mostly outcrop and some mineralized dump material across the South Beaverdell claims acquired in early 2023 (Figures 1 & 2).

Additional staking has been conducted to expand and firm up the land position in the area.

Rock grab samples from showings and mineralized dumps in the Gold Drop portion of the claim area returned 4 samples with >42.8 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) (1.25 ounces per ton [opt] up to 97 g/t (2.83 opt) Ag.

The high Ag values are often accompanied by high lead and zinc in the 0.1 - 2% range. The high values are associated with gossanous sulphide material in quartz veins and breccia in a shear zone in granodiorite in contact with a diorite or felsic porphyry dike (Figures 3 & 4).

A few 2023 samples from the Gold Drop claim returned weakly anomalous gold values. A single sample from a road cut to the south yielded 0.624 g/t (0.018 opt) Au (Figures 1 and 2). Historical exploration has yielded a number of high silver and gold values from selective grab samples and some chip samples from the Gold Drop underground workings including up to 51.4 g/t (1.5 opt) Au and 377.1 g/t (11.0 opt) Ag (Minfile 082ESW041).

A total of 329 soil samples were collected during 2023 at and surrounding the Gold Drop showing. A number of soil samples returned anomalous Ag, Au and Zn results (Figures 1, 2 and 5). A total of 25 samples yielded from 20 up to 348 parts per billion (ppb) Au with three samples yielding >200 ppb Au (Figure 5).

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated "We are excited with the new results to date from the new Beaverdell mineral claims and we are planning follow-up exploration including extensive soil and rock sampling programs along with ground geophysical surveys. Much of the newly acquired ground has seen little exploration and evaluation since the 1980's. We also are looking forward to pursuing a number of high grade gold - silver - copper showings and historical mines with drilling in 2024 along with additional exploration for significant battery metal prospects in our current 165,000+ acre land holdings in the Greenwood District. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration!"

Figure 1: Initial 2023 Ag results rock & soil sampling - South Beaverdell Area, Greenwood Project.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/194608_1f86b249443909c9_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Historical - 2023 Ag results rock & soil sampling - South Beaverdell Area, Greenwood Project.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/194608_1f86b249443909c9_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Sulphide (galena & sphalerite) mineralization from vein outcrop Gold Drop Claim.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/194608_figure3.jpg.png

Figure 4. Main adit with quartz vein and sulphides at the Gold Drop Claim.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/194608_1f86b249443909c9_006full.jpg

Figure 5: Historical - 2023 Au results rock & soil sampling - South Beaverdell Area, Greenwood Project





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/194608_1f86b249443909c9_007full.jpg

Summary of 2023 Exploration at Greenwood:

An extensive rock and soil sampling program along with new geological mapping during 2023 has been completed in preparation for drilling at a number of locations in the Greenwood Area. Additional results should be forthcoming over the next month and will be presented in additional news releases.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

