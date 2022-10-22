Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. GRM Overseas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531449   INE192H01020

GRM OVERSEAS LIMITED

(531449)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
358.85 INR   -4.74%
09/09India curbed rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices
RE
08/26GRM OVERSEAS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/17GRM Overseas Board Declares Second Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
GRM Overseas : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A

10/22/2022 | 07:40am EDT
Date: 22.10.2022

To,

The General Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Plot No. C-1,Block-G

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai-400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 531449

NSE Scrip Code: GRMOVER

Sub: Intimation for entering into Brand Endorsement Agreement with Ms Saina Nehwal, by GRM Foodkraft Private Limited

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Company's material subsidiary Company M/s GRM Foodkraft Private Limited has entered into a Brand Endorsement Agreement with the leading badminton player Ms Saina Nehwal for a period of36 months for its brand promotion.

Ms. Saina Nehwal is an Indian professional badminton player and former world's number 1 Player. She has won 24 international titles, which includes ten super series titles. She reached the world's 2nd Number Player in 2009. In 2015 she was able to attain the world Number 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and overall the second Indian player to achieve this feat. She has represented Indiathree times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance at the London in the year 2012.

The brand endorsement by Ms. Saina Nehwal shall bring brand visibility for the Company.

You are therefore requested to take the above on your records.

Yours truly

For GRM Overseas Limited

MANISH KUMAR

Digitally signed by

MANISH KUMAR Date: 2022.10.22 15:24:15 +05'30'

Manish Kumar

General Counsel and Company Secretary

M.No. F7990

Disclaimer

GRM Overseas Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 343 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 838 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2022 3 305 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,8x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 21 531 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 17,2%
Managers and Directors
Atul Garg Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Rattan Lal Mittal Chief Financial Officer
Manish Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kiran Dua Independent Non-Executive Director
Gautam Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRM OVERSEAS LIMITED-43.80%260
NESTLÉ S.A.-17.34%289 913
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.51%78 602
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY30.69%50 277
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.16%46 781
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.79%45 726