GRM Overseas : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A

Sub: Intimation for entering into Brand Endorsement Agreement with Ms Saina Nehwal, by GRM Foodkraft Private Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Company's material subsidiary Company M/s GRM Foodkraft Private Limited has entered into a Brand Endorsement Agreement with the leading badminton player Ms Saina Nehwal for a period of36 months for its brand promotion.

Ms. Saina Nehwal is an Indian professional badminton player and former world's number 1 Player. She has won 24 international titles, which includes ten super series titles. She reached the world's 2nd Number Player in 2009. In 2015 she was able to attain the world Number 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and overall the second Indian player to achieve this feat. She has represented Indiathree times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance at the London in the year 2012.

The brand endorsement by Ms. Saina Nehwal shall bring brand visibility for the Company.

