Grocery Outlet : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Emeryville, CA - August 9, 2022 - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 2, 2022.

Highlights for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 as compared to the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021:

•Net sales increased by 15.7% to $897.7 million.

•Comparable store sales increased by 11.2% and on a 3-year stacked basis increased by 17.9%(1).

•The Company opened seven new stores, ending the quarter with 425 stores in eight states.

•Net income increased by 2.3% to $20.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

•Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased by 18.3% to $60.1 million.

•Adjusted net income(2) increased by 23.6% to $28.9 million, or $0.29 per adjusted diluted share(2).

Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our second quarter performance and the continued momentum in our business. Our mission of Touching Lives for the Better has always been firmly rooted in providing customers access to affordable quality food at unbeatable savings. As consumers are faced with record levels of inflation, our business is well-positioned to help them stretch their budgets. I would like to thank our talented independent operators and team members for their tireless commitment to that mission."





(1)Comparable store sales on a 3-year stacked basis represents the sum of the increase or decrease in comparable store sales, as reported, in the second quarters of fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 and 26 weeks ended July 2, 2022, July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of certain special items. Please note that our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release for additional information about these items.



Highlights for the 26 Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 as compared to the 26 Weeks Ended July 3, 2021:

•Net sales increased by 13.2% to $1.73 billion.

•Comparable store sales increased by 8.2% and on a 3-year stacked basis increased by 16.1%(1).

•Net income decreased by 17.8% to $31.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

•Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased by 9.7% to $109.4 million.

•Adjusted net income(2) increased by 8.4% to $50.4 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share(2).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

•Cash and cash equivalents totaled $84.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

•As previously reported, in April 2022, we prepaid $75.0 million of principal on the senior term loan outstanding under our First Lien Credit Agreement. Total debt was $378.8 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs.

•Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $48.4 million.

•Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, before the impact of tenant improvement allowances, were $29.5 million, and, net of tenant improvement allowances, were $25.5 million.

Outlook:

The Company is raising its fiscal 2022 outlook on key metrics as follows:

Previous Revised New store openings, net 28 28 Net sales $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion Comparable store sales increase 5.5% to 6.5% 8.0% to 8.5% Gross margin ~30.6% ~30.6% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $213 million to $220 million $218 million to $223 million Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(1) $0.94 to $0.99 $0.97 to $1.00 Capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) ~$115 million ~$115 million

Charles Bracher, CFO of Grocery Outlet, commented, "We delivered strong second quarter results, exceeding both our top and bottom-line expectations, which is a testament to our value-oriented model and our hard-working team. Our increased full year outlook reflects solid first half performance, ongoing momentum in the current quarter, and continued reinvestments in our business in support of our long-term objectives."







Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate performance in connection with compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company's operating results. Management believes that excluding items from operating income, net income and net income per diluted share that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of the Company's results and provides additional information for analyzing trends in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA") and adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, non-cash rent, asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition, provision for accounts receivable reserves and certain other expenses that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude. Adjusted net income represents net income adjusted for the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA adjustments, further adjusted for costs related to amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs, tax adjustment to normalize the effective tax rate, and tax effect of total adjustments. Basic adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and basic weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company addresses the limitations of the non-GAAP measures through the use of various GAAP measures. In the future the Company will incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by the adjustments used to derive these non-GAAP measures.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks or assess the impact of all factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release or as of the date specified herein and the Company has based these forward-looking statements on



current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net sales $ 897,659 $ 775,535 $ 1,729,086 $ 1,528,001 Cost of sales 618,248 537,737 1,198,786 1,058,276 Gross profit 279,411 237,798 530,300 469,725 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 224,225 192,955 431,658 381,553 Depreciation and amortization 18,791 16,959 37,024 32,502 Share-based compensation 9,484 4,210 15,279 8,149 Total operating expenses 252,500 214,124 483,961 422,204 Income from operations 26,911 23,674 46,339 47,521 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 3,875 3,922 7,557 7,828 Gain on insurance recoveries - (3,970) - (3,970) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,274 - 1,274 - Total other expenses (income) 5,149 (48) 8,831 3,858 Income before income taxes 21,762 23,722 37,508 43,663 Income tax expense 1,668 4,082 5,840 5,131 Net income and comprehensive income $ 20,094 $ 19,640 $ 31,668 $ 38,532 Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 96,578 95,724 96,358 95,449 Diluted 100,140 99,604 99,788 99,587







GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

July 2,

2022 January 1,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,260 $ 140,085 Independent operator receivables and current portion of independent operator notes, net of allowance 8,135 7,219 Other accounts receivable, net of allowance 3,683 3,159 Merchandise inventories 318,424 275,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,532 16,780 Total current assets 429,034 442,745 Independent operator notes, net of allowance 21,736 21,516 Property and equipment, net 522,392 499,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 908,054 898,152 Intangible assets, net 56,789 51,921 Goodwill 747,943 747,943 Other assets 7,448 8,144 Total assets $ 2,693,396 $ 2,669,808 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 132,846 $ 122,110 Accrued and other current liabilities 52,990 49,025 Accrued compensation 18,189 8,450 Current lease liabilities 50,142 51,136 Income and other taxes payable 6,265 7,185 Total current liabilities 260,432 237,906 Long-term debt, net 378,794 451,468 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 14,980 9,416 Long-term lease liabilities 982,499 961,746 Total liabilities 1,636,705 1,660,536 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 97 96 Series A preferred stock - - Additional paid-in capital 827,451 811,701 Retained earnings 229,143 197,475 Total stockholders' equity 1,056,691 1,009,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,693,396 $ 2,669,808







GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

26 Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,668 $ 38,532 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 34,813 29,969 Amortization of intangible and other assets 3,731 3,842 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,190 1,255 Gain on insurance recoveries - (3,970) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,274 - Share-based compensation 15,279 8,149 Provision for accounts receivable 2,052 2,289 Proceeds from insurance recoveries - business interruption and inventory - 2,103 Deferred income taxes 5,564 4,567 Other 546 764 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Independent operator and other accounts receivable (2,614) 1,869 Merchandise inventories (42,922) (3,015) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,248 2,236 Income and other taxes payable (920) (742) Trade accounts payable, accrued compensation and other liabilities 22,358 (11,279) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities, net 10,460 8,570 Net cash provided by operating activities 84,727 85,139 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances to independent operators (4,788) (4,945) Repayments of advances from independent operators 3,691 2,464 Purchases of property and equipment (58,318) (63,988) Proceeds from sales of assets 29 20 Investments in intangible assets and licenses (5,992) (3,637) Proceeds from insurance recoveries - property and equipment - 1,867 Net cash used in investing activities (65,378) (68,219) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,956 4,992 Principal payments on senior term loan (75,000) - Principal payments on finance leases (646) (518) Repurchase of common stock (3,451) - Dividends paid (33) (97) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,174) 4,377 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (55,825) 21,297 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 140,085 105,326 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,260 $ 126,623







GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net income $ 20,094 $ 19,640 $ 31,668 $ 38,532 Interest expense, net 3,875 3,922 7,557 7,828 Income tax expense 1,668 4,082 5,840 5,131 Depreciation and amortization expenses (1) 19,554 17,667 38,544 33,811 EBITDA 45,191 45,311 83,609 85,302 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 9,484 4,210 15,279 8,149 Non-cash rent (3) 1,835 3,061 3,771 5,969 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 182 305 545 757 Provision for accounts receivable reserves (5) 819 1,334 2,052 2,289 Other (6) 2,626 (3,385) 4,131 (2,793) Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,137 $ 50,836 $ 109,387 $ 99,673







GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net income $ 20,094 $ 19,640 $ 31,668 $ 38,532 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 9,484 4,210 15,279 8,149 Non-cash rent (3) 1,835 3,061 3,771 5,969 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 182 305 545 757 Provision for accounts receivable reserves (5) 819 1,334 2,052 2,289 Other (6) 2,626 (3,385) 4,131 (2,793) Amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs (7) 3,055 2,943 6,167 5,886 Tax adjustment to normalize effective tax rate (8) (4,295) (2,402) (4,471) (6,658) Tax effect of total adjustments (9) (4,947) (2,371) (8,782) (5,672) Adjusted net income $ 28,853 $ 23,335 $ 50,360 $ 46,459 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 96,578 95,724 96,358 95,449 Diluted 100,140 99,604 99,788 99,587







(1)Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers, which is included within the cost of sales line item in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

(2)Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense and cash dividends paid on vested share-based awards as a result of dividends declared in connection with recapitalizations that occurred in fiscal 2018 and 2016.

(3)Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which represents the difference between our straight-line rent expense recognized under GAAP and cash rent payments. The adjustment can vary depending on the average age of our lease portfolio.

(4)Represents impairment charges with respect to planned store closures and gains or losses on dispositions of assets in connection with store transitions to new IOs.

(5)Represents non-cash changes in reserves related to our IO notes and accounts receivable.

(6)Represents other non-recurring, non-cash or non-operational items, such as store closing costs, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to employer payroll taxes associated with equity awards, technology upgrade implementation costs, legal settlements and other legal expenses, certain personnel-related costs, gain on insurance recoveries and miscellaneous costs.

(7)Represents the amortization of debt issuance costs and incremental amortization of an asset step-up resulting from purchase price accounting related to our acquisition in 2014 by an investment fund affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC, which included trademarks, customer lists, and below-market leases.

(8)Represents adjustments to normalize the effective tax rate for the impact of unusual or infrequent tax items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance, including excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units that are recorded in earnings as discrete items in the reporting period in which they occur.

(9)Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments. We calculate the tax effect of the total adjustments on a discrete basis excluding any non-recurring and unusual tax items.