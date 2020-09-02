Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference
0
09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Pelland, Vice President of Investor Relations.
About Grocery Outlet: Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com