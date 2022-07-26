Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GO   US39874R1014

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

(GO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-07-26 pm EDT
43.50 USD   -2.04%
04:06pGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
GL
07/13INSIDER SELL : Grocery Outlet Holding
MT
07/06DA Davidson Downgrades Grocery Outlet to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $43 From $36
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13730478. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13730478. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, and Maryland. 


Analyst Recommendations on GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 413 M - -
Net income 2022 54,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 279 M 4 279 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,40 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Lindberg Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Joseph Sheedy Vice President-Strategy
Charles C. Bracher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik D. Ragatz Chairman
Harrison Lewis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.57.00%4 279
WALMART INC.-8.63%361 887
SYSCO CORPORATION10.58%44 763
KROGER2.17%32 708
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.45%31 483
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.19%30 445