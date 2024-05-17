The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO). The investigation concerns whether Grocery Outlet and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Grocery Outlet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09, missing consensus estimates by $0.09. The Company disclosed that “[g]ross margin decreased by 180 basis points to 29.3%”, stating that “the Company experienced disruptions as a result of the implementation of new technology platforms in late August 2023” and that “[s]uch disruptions are estimated to have negatively impacted gross margin by 210 basis points in the first quarter.”

On this news, the price of Grocery Outlet shares declined by $5.02 per share, or approximately 19.38%, from $25.90 per share on May 7, 2024 to close at $20.88 on May 8, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517663265/en/