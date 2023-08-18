Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a media, technology and entertainment company. The Company focuses on delivering content to children under the age of 13 years in a safe secure platform that can be monitored by parents or guardians. The Company conducts its business through subsidiaries, including Grom Social, Inc. (Grom Social), TD Holdings Limited (TD Holdings), Grom Educational Services, Inc. (GES), Grom Nutritional Services, Inc. (GNS) and Curiosity Ink Media, LLC (Curiosity). Grom Social operates its social media network designed for children under the age of 13 years. TD Holdings operates through two subsidiaries: Top Draw Animation Hong Kong Limited and Top Draw Animation, Inc., which are engaged in the production of animated films and television series. GES operates its Web filtering services provided to schools and government agencies. Curiosity is a kids and family original content and media company that focuses on building and managing entertainment brands and franchises.

Sector Internet Services