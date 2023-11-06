To NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen

06 November 2023

Announcement no. 16/2023









Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in the BANK of Greenland

The BANK of Greenland hereby reports on transactions in the BANK of Greenland shares carried out by physical and legal persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please see the attached appendix for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.





Kind regards

The BANK of Greenland





Martin Kviesgaard

General Manager





Direct phone number: +299 34 78 02, e-mail: mbk@banken.gl





Appendix: GrønlandsBANKENs Erhvervsfond - sale of shares

Attachment