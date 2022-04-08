GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : » Chairman's Verbal Report (29th March 2022)

Chairman's Verbal Report

Annual General Meeting, 29 March 2022

I am pleased that today, for the first time in three years, we can hold a general meeting without regulatory restrictions. Like many other listed companies, we have decided to hold the general meeting as an online event, with the opportunity to attend in person here in Nuuk. This means that, as stated by the chairman of the meeting, the general meeting is live streamed via the VP Investor Portal. I would like to welcome everyone here at the Bank, and also you who are with us via livestream.

The BANK of Greenland achieved a profit before tax of DKK 158.8 million in 2021. At the start of 2021, the BANK of Greenland expected a profit before tax in the range of DKK 115-135 million, and in the light of Covid-19 and the uncertainty we still faced during the year, the Board of Directors assesses the profit to be satisfactory. Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard will later review the Bank's annual report in more detail.

At a time when the war in Ukraine is casting long shadows across Europe, it can be difficult to gather our thoughts to look back on 2021. But this is the Bank's general meeting and the focus is on the year that has ended. As usual, I would therefore like to comment on the economic development in and outside the Bank in 2021, and also look to the future.

2020 saw weak economic growth in Greenland, and even though this reflected a slowdown due to Covid-19, it was still positive compared to almost all other countries. We assess that the level of activity rallied in 2021, with GDP growth exceeding 2%. The Treasury posted a negative result of DKK 134.8 million in 2020 and probably a small deficit in 2021, but in all circumstances the deficit was modest.

The fact that Greenland's economy performed relatively favourably in 2020 and 2021 is primarily related to the resilience of the domestic economy, including that fisheries and construction did not experience lockdowns. The financial consequences thus appear to be manageable, even though certain sectors, citizens and areas were affected significantly. The stability of the block grant also naturally supported the economy.

The high level of activity in the building and construction sector continued in 2021. In addition, the tourism industry made a moderate recovery, while fisheries experienced negative growth for the first time in several years.

Turning to fisheries, the industry is affected by falling prices. Disregarding the block grant, fisheries are still Greenland's largest source of income, but if this is to remain the case, it is necessary to safeguard this sector's sustainable development in both economic and biological terms.

Greenland has only little influence on the price development for fisheries products, but we do determine how the resources are managed. Prawn fishing adheres to the biological advice. This ensures sustainability and better sales prices via MSC certification.

The opposite applies to cod and inshore Greenland halibut, where once again the quotas set significantly exceed the level of the biological advice. This is neither economically nor biologically sustainable.

The BANK of Greenland has previously described the situation as a "gradual collapse" of inshore fishing, and the course of 2021 has not changed this assessment. With the FisheriesCommission's report, there is now a basis for constructive fisheries reforms, which can recreate sustainable fisheries for the benefit of society, and where the BANK of Greenland would like to contribute with financing.

Covid-19 severely affected the tourism industry in 2020, while progress was made from the summer of 2021, so that the current outlook for 2022 is very positive. It is also extremely positive to see that hotels are being built, new opportunities are being created and new collaborations are being established. In the long term, we expect significant development in tourism, on the basis of the opportunities created by new airport construction. We see this as an attractive opportunity for Greenland, and we also look forward to being an active financing partner in this development.

When it comes to Nuuk, the large-scale airport construction is very significant. But it is also striking to experience the many construction cranes all over the city. This reflects optimism and a drive for action. This development can also be seen on a smaller scale in Ilulissat, and as the Bank's Board of Directors saw in August, when we visited Sisimiut.

The major construction activity and the derived housing sales meant that in 2021 the Bank intermediated a record number of mortgage loans, for approximately DKK 1.2 billion. Urbanisation has resulted in rising housing prices since 2015, but the Bank still assesses that the price development is well-founded, which is described in further detail in the Greenland's Society and Economy section of the Bank's annual report.

So far, sustainability has had only little impact on residential construction and the housing market, but the green transformation of the energy sector, increasing expectations of energy optimisation and materials requirements, and the opportunities for e.g. environmental loans, can be expected to drive property values up or down, depending on the sustainability rating of the individual home.

Shareholders who have read the Greenland's Society and Economy section of the Bank's annual report will hopefully be in no doubt that sustainability is a focus area that the Bank considers to be a vital factor in ensuring the future competitiveness of Greenland and our companies.

Greenland's increased exposure puts our country in the spotlight, and what we have to sell will be assessed according to international standards. The sustainability agenda is already making its mark on fisheries and tourism, and we can expect that it will soon be applied to virtually every sector. The BANK of Greenland can identify two important steps on the path to ensuring that companies and society harvest the opportunities and avoid the risks:

First of all, we believe that the Government of Greenland must continue to adopt and communicate ambitions and, not least, strategies for the economy, under the common cause of sustainability.

Secondly, there is a need for companies to develop and change their business models, so that they can harvest the benefits and address the risks entailed by the sustainability agenda.

In all circumstances, the BANK of Greenland views this as a very exciting future, presenting unique opportunities.

We expect economic growth to continue in 2022 and to be further driven by private consumption, the building and construction sector and growth in tourism. We are beginning to believe in a future where Covid-19 does not present major challenges in Greenland, although the terrible war in Ukraine also affects Greenland. Greenland's exports to Russia, and market unrest concerning interest rates together with inflation expectations, generate uncertainty, together with the significant cyber risk.

Turning to ourselves, the BANK of Greenland achieved a profit before tax of DKK 158.8 million in 2021, and both core operations and the return on equity increased. As mentioned, Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard will shortly review the financial statements in further detail.

After favourable lending growth in 2019 and 2020, lending declined in 2021. Lending decreased by DKK 223 million, to DKK 3,784 million at year-end 2021. The decline in lending is a consequence of a brief peak in lending at the end of 2020, when several major construction financing projects were completed and replaced by mortgage financing, for which, as previously mentioned, we intermediated more than DKK 1.2 billion.

This was matched by growth in the pension and insurance area, where the Bank now has more than 15,000 pension accounts and insurance agreements in total. This has given a high level of activity in the Bank and I would like to thank employees for their exceptional efforts. We have seen a fantastic readiness for change during a period in which Covid-19 brought ongoing rapid changes in everyday life. Thank you very much!

Turning to a subject of interest to shareholders, the Board of Directors proposes payment of dividend at DKK 40 per share. Last year, the Bank distributed DKK 25 per share in dividend.

The Bank's equity is also further increased, giving a solvency ratio of 24.4, compared to 23.5 in 2020. This should be viewed in the light of the Bank's receipt in October of the new MREL requirement from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, to be phased in from 1 January 2022 to 2027.

The MREL requirement came as no surprise to the Bank, and is a consequence of the Bank's designation as an SIFI institution, for which there are higher capital requirements. This also meant that in December, the Bank adopted a new capital target for core capital of 24%. We also announced that the Bank expects the part of the MREL requirement that cannot be fulfilled with core capital within the target of 24% to be primarily fulfilled with SNP issues and secondary Tier 2 capital. As a consequence, in October we made the first SNP issue of DKK 50 million.

Once it is phased in, the total capital and MREL requirement will amount to approximately 30% and an extra buffer must be added, as expected by the authorities. These requirements are generally similar to those seen for large SIFI institutions, but since it is not realistic for a small institution such as the BANK of Greenland to establish advanced statistical models for the weighting-down of the risk-weighted assets, as large SIFIs do, another solution has been found instead.

In a stock exchange announcement in October, the Bank stated that an agreement had been established with the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs concerning partial coverage of the costs of the issue of SNP or supplementary capital. In practice, this means that the Bank achieves a "level playing field" in relation to both large and small banks, since in practice we will achieve cover of costs from the part of the MREL requirement which exceeds that of a member of the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark.

For the shareholders, this means that we assess that capital issues will not entail any significant costs beyond those covered by the agreement. This also means that, in principle, equity only needs to be increased through consolidation of profits if there is growth in the Bank's loans and guarantees, since today we have already achieved the capital target. In other words, going forward profits should solely be used to cover the growth in the business, or be distributed to shareholders. We think this is an attractive situation to be in.

Looking at the year we have just begun, we expect positive development in traditional banking business again in 2022.

The Bank will naturally be challenged by the sustained low level of interest rates and increasing compliance-related costs. The customary capital market uncertainty also affects the Bank's value adjustments. We nonetheless still expect a low level of losses and impairment write-downs, while the Covid-19 risk is assessed to be diminishing. On the other hand, the war in Ukraine gives rise to uncertainty concerning both inflation and interest rate development, and we naturally hope that the war will not escalate further, but that hopefully a peaceful solution will be found. The Bank expects a profit before tax of DKK 120-140 million in 2022, in line with the stock exchange announcement in January.

The latest CSR report can be read in the "Report on the BANK of Greenland's Corporate Social Responsibility in 2021" on the Bank's website. On the website there is also a description of how we relate to the "Recommendations for corporate governance".

To support our focus on good management and ethical responsibility, the Bank adheres to the rules for the Bank to have a "Policy for a sound corporate culture". A sound corporate culture includes many things, ranging from CSR and the UN Global Compact, to measures to prevent money laundering and to comply with rules for good practice. The Bank has implemented the basis for a sound corporate culture as an integrated element of performance appraisals with employees. Furthermore, a whistleblower scheme has been established, and all employees attend an annual anti-money laundering course, while the Bank reports annually on its compliance with the anti-money laundering regulations.

As described by the chairman of the meeting at the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Directors has proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. The Danish Companies Act has been amended so that the Bank must prepare a Remuneration Report. In accordance with the Danish Companies Act, in future the Remuneration Report must be presented for an indicative vote at the Bank's annual general meeting. As a consequence, it is proposed that the Remuneration Report be included as a fixed item on the agenda of the general meeting.

In 2021, the BANK of Greenland's Executive Management comprised Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard. In accordance with the Danish Financial Activities Act, the Chairman's report must include a report on the remuneration of the company's executive management. This remuneration amounted to DKK 3,412 million in 2021, compared to DKK 3,338 million in 2020. The remuneration package comprises salary including pension, holiday travel and company car, and telephone and Internet according to applicable rules in Greenland. Besides the remuneration package, severance pay of DKK 284,000 has been calculated for the year. This will only be paid in certain specific circumstances and provided that the Managing Director continues to be employed for a number of years. As previously, the salary is expected to be adjusted on an ongoing basis in line with normal salary development and with an increased pension contribution as from 2022.

Before I conclude the report from the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bank's many customers who have entrusted us with their financial business, and also to thank the many business partners and, not least, the Bank's shareholders, for good and constructive cooperation during the past year. I would also like to thank the Bank's employees for their efforts in 2021.

According to the Articles of Association, Kristian Frederik Lennert, Maliina Abelsen and Peter Angutinguaq Wistoft resign from the Board of Directors at the end of their term of office. The Boardof Directors proposes the re-election of Kristian Frederik Lennert, Maliina Bitsch Abelsen and Peter Angutinguaq Wistoft for a two-year period.

Thank you for your attention!