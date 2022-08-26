GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Financial calendar (14)

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
25 August 2022
Announcement No. 14/2022
Financial calendar 2023 for The BANK of Greenland
|
Annual Report 2022
|
01 March 2023
|
Annual general meeting in Nuuk
|
28 March 2023
|
Interim Report - First Quarter 2023
|
9 May 2023
|
Interim Report - First Half 2023
|
16 August 2023
|
Interim Report - First Nine Months 2023
|
01 November 2023
Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website, www.banken.gl
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802
