GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Financial calendar (14)

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

25 August 2022

Announcement No. 14/2022

Financial calendar 2023 for The BANK of Greenland

Annual Report 2022 01 March 2023 Annual general meeting in Nuuk 28 March 2023 Interim Report - First Quarter 2023 9 May 2023 Interim Report - First Half 2023 16 August 2023 Interim Report - First Nine Months 2023 01 November 2023

Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website, www.banken.gl

Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802