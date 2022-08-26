Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GrønlandsBANKEN A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRLA   DK0010230630

GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S

(GRLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:29 2022-08-25 am EDT
620.00 DKK    0.00%
04:31pGRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Financial calendar (14)
PU
07:26aThe BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital
GL
07:26aThe BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Financial calendar (14)

08/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

25 August 2022

Announcement No. 14/2022

Financial calendar 2023 for The BANK of Greenland

Annual Report 2022

01 March 2023

Annual general meeting in Nuuk

28 March 2023

Interim Report - First Quarter 2023

9 May 2023

Interim Report - First Half 2023

16 August 2023

Interim Report - First Nine Months 2023

01 November 2023

Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website, www.banken.gl

Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

Disclaimer

Grønlandsbanken A/S published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
04:31pGRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Financial calendar (14)
PU
07:26aThe BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital
GL
07:26aThe BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million in Tier 2 capital
GL
08/25GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Possibility of issuing new capital (12)
PU
08/25The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million Senior Non-Preferred
GL
08/25The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million Senior Non-Preferred
GL
08/22GrønlandsBANKEN A/S is exploring the possibility to issue Tier 2 capital and Senior No..
GL
08/17The BANK of Greenland's report for the first half of 2022
GL
08/17The BANK of Greenland's report for the first half of 2022
GL
08/17GrønlandsBANKEN A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 355 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net income 2021 133 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 429 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 1 116 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,99x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Duration : Period :
GrønlandsBANKEN A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Kviesgaard Managing Director & Bank Director
Gunnar í Liða Chairman
Torsteen Baagø Overgaard Compliance Officer
Carsten Th. Pedersen Chief Administrative Officer
Kristian Frederik Lennert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S3.68%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.13%347 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.02%282 358
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%215 198
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.40%172 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 857