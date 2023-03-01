GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : » Postal Vote form

VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

The Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S will be held on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00)*

at the head office of GrønlandsBANKEN in Nuuk, Imaneq 33, 3900 Nuuk and electronically

I, the Undersigned

Name of shareholder:

Address:

Zip code and city:

Custody account no. or VP reference:

hereby vote by correspondence at the Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00) as set out below:

Please mark the box "FOR" "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" to indicate your directions. The vote by correspondence is irrevocable.

The agenda FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN The Board's (the full agenda is included in the notice of the meeting) recommendation 1. The Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's activities during the past year -    2. The Annual Report etc.    - a) Presentation of the audited Annual Report and the Audit Report for approval    FOR b) Notification of discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Management    FOR .....................................c) Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors    FOR

Proposal for a decision on the allocation of profit or cover of losses in

accordance with the approved Annual Report    FOR 3. ...............................................................Indicative vote on the Remuneration Report    FOR 4. Election to the Board of Directors    - a) ......................................................................................................Gunnar í Liđa    FOR b) ................................................................................Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic    FOR c) ............................................................................................................Lars Holst    FOR 5. Election of external auditors    - a) ............................................Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab    FOR 6. ......................................................................................................Any other business    -

A vote by correspondence that has only been dated and signed shall be considered as a vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as they appear in the table above.

The vote by correspondence applies to the number of shares in the possession of the undersigned on the date of registration, Tuesday 21 March 2023. The shareholding is calculated on the basis of the entry in the Company's register of shareholders and notifications on ownership that the Company has received, but has not yet entered in the register of shareholders.

* On 25 March 2023 at 10 pm, Greenland will change its time zone to UTC -2. The timing is in accordance with this change