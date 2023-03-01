GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : » Power of attorney form

PROXY FORM

The Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S will be held on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00)*

at the head office of GrønlandsBANKEN in Nuuk, Imaneq 33, 3900 Nuuk and electronically

I, the Undersigned

Name of shareholder:

Address:

Zip code and city:

Custody account no. or VP reference:

hereby grant authority to attend and vote on my behalf at the Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00) as set out below:

Please mark the appropriate box (A), (B) or (C):

 Proxy is given to an identified third person: ______________________________________________________________

(name and address of the proxyholder in capital letters)

or

 Proxy is given to the Board of Directors (or order) to vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as stated in the table below.

or

 Proxy is given to the Board of Directors (or order) to vote in accordance with the voting directions given below. Please mark the box "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" to indicate your directions.

The agenda FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN The Board's (the full agenda is included in the notice of the meeting) recommendation 1. The Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's activities during the past year -    2. The Annual Report etc.    - a) Presentation of the audited Annual Report and the Audit Report for approval    FOR b) Notification of discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Management    FOR .....................................c) Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors    FOR

Proposal for a decision on the allocation of profit or cover of losses in

accordance with the approved Annual Report    FOR 3. ...............................................................Indicative vote on the Remuneration Report    FOR 4. Election to the Board of Directors    - a) ......................................................................................................Gunnar í Liđa    FOR b) ................................................................................Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic    FOR c) ............................................................................................................Lars Holst    FOR 5. Election of external auditors    - a) ............................................Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab    FOR 6. ......................................................................................................Any other business    -

A proxy that has only been dated and signed shall be considered as a proxy given to the Board of Directors to vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as they appear in the table above.

The proxy shall apply to all subjects discussed at the Annual General Meeting. If new proposals are presented and put to the vote, including proposals for amendments or candidates not appearing on the agenda, the proxyholder shall vote on your behalf in accordance with his or her own convictions.

The proxy applies to the number of shares in the possession of the undersigned on the date of registration, Tuesday 21 March 2023. The shareholding is calculated on the basis of the entry in the Company's register of shareholders and notifications on ownership that the Company has received, but has not yet entered in the register of shareholders.

* On 25 March 2023 at 10 pm, Greenland will change its time zone to UTC -2. The timing is in accordance with this change