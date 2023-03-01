Advanced search
    GRLA   DK0010230630

GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S

(GRLA)
09:06:11 2023-03-01 am EST
630.00 DKK   +0.80%
01:39pGrønlandsbanken A/s : » Notice convening the annual general meeting
PU
01:39pGrønlandsbanken A/s : » Postal Vote form
PU
01:39pGrønlandsbanken A/s : » Power of attorney form
PU
GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : » Power of attorney form

03/01/2023 | 01:39pm EST
PROXY FORM

The Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S will be held on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00)*

at the head office of GrønlandsBANKEN in Nuuk, Imaneq 33, 3900 Nuuk and electronically

I, the Undersigned

Name of shareholder:

Address:

Zip code and city:

Custody account no. or VP reference:

hereby grant authority to attend and vote on my behalf at the Annual General Meeting of GrønlandsBANKEN A/S on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4 pm (UTC-02.00) as set out below:

Please mark the appropriate box (A), (B) or (C):

  1. Proxy is given to an identified third person: ______________________________________________________________

(name and address of the proxyholder in capital letters)

or

  1. Proxy is given to the Board of Directors (or order) to vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as stated in the table below.

or

  1. Proxy is given to the Board of Directors (or order) to vote in accordance with the voting directions given below. Please mark the box "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" to indicate your directions.

The agenda

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

The Board's

(the full agenda is included in the notice of the meeting)

recommendation

1.

The Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's activities during the past year

-

2.

The Annual Report etc.

-

a) Presentation of the audited Annual Report and the Audit Report for approval

FOR

b) Notification of discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

FOR

.....................................c) Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors

FOR

  1. Proposal for a decision on the allocation of profit or cover of losses in

accordance with the approved Annual Report

FOR

3.

...............................................................Indicative vote on the Remuneration Report

FOR

4.

Election to the Board of Directors

-

a)

......................................................................................................Gunnar í Liđa

FOR

b)

................................................................................Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic

FOR

c)

............................................................................................................Lars Holst

FOR

5.

Election of external auditors

-

a)

............................................Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab

FOR

6.

......................................................................................................Any other business

-

A proxy that has only been dated and signed shall be considered as a proxy given to the Board of Directors to vote in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as they appear in the table above.

The proxy shall apply to all subjects discussed at the Annual General Meeting. If new proposals are presented and put to the vote, including proposals for amendments or candidates not appearing on the agenda, the proxyholder shall vote on your behalf in accordance with his or her own convictions.

The proxy applies to the number of shares in the possession of the undersigned on the date of registration, Tuesday 21 March 2023. The shareholding is calculated on the basis of the entry in the Company's register of shareholders and notifications on ownership that the Company has received, but has not yet entered in the register of shareholders.

* On 25 March 2023 at 10 pm, Greenland will change its time zone to UTC -2. The timing is in accordance with this change

2

0

2

3

Signature

This proxy form must be received by Euronext Securities, Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, DK- 1402 Copenhagen, no later than Friday 24 March 2023 at 11.59 pm (UTC-03.00)* either by e-mail to CPH-investor@euronext.comor by returning this form by mail. If you hold a Danish electronic signature, proxies may also be granted electronically on the website of Euronext Securities at www.vp.dk/agmor through the investorportal at www.banken.gl.

Disclaimer

Bank of Greenland A/S published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 18:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 355 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net income 2021 133 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 429 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 1 125 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,99x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 58,8%
Managers and Directors
Martin Kviesgaard Managing Director & Bank Director
Gunnar í Liða Chairman
Torsteen Baagø Overgaard Compliance Officer
Carsten Th. Pedersen Chief Administrative Officer
Kristian Frederik Lennert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S5.93%160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.01%421 930
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.56%274 532
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.49%210 524
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.30%177 439
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.84%154 823