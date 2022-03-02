GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Quarterly 4 - 2021

Grønlandsbanken A/S CVR-nr. 80050410 The BANK of Greenland Risk Report 2021

The BANK of Greenland Risk Report 2021 1 Table of Contents Risk management 2 Capital base 6 Market risk 12 Gearing risk 13 Credit risks 17

The BANK of Greenland Risk Report 2021 2 Risk management Risk management in general The BANK of Greenland works with a balanced risk profile. The Bank's Board of Directors continuously monitors the Bank's risks and follows up on this on a regular basis. On the basis of the Bank's business model, the Board of Directors has laid down an overall framework and principles within the various risk areas. The Bank is continuously developing its tools for the identification and management of risks. The Board of Directors has appointed an Audit Committee and a Risk Committee. Both the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee consist of the full Board of Directors, and it has therefore been found most appropriate to maintain the same structure as in the Board of Directors, so that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee. The tasks of the Audit Committee mainly concern the monitoring of: the presentation of accounts process;

the effective functioning of the Bank's internal control system;

the effective functioning of the Bank's risk management systems;

monitoring of the internal audit;

the statutory audit of the Annual Report; and

control of the independence of the auditor. The tasks of the Risk Committee mainly concern the monitoring of: the Bank's current and future risk profile and strategy;

the implementation of the Board of Directors' risk strategy in the organization;

ensuring that the Bank's products and services are in accordance with the business model and risk profile, etc.;

whether the incentives in the Bank's remuneration structure take account of the Bank's risks, etc. In this respect, the Bank's control environment for the calculation of the significant accounting estimates is reviewed and assessed. The committees meet immediately prior to the meetings of the Board of Directors. The risk management function is anchored in the Executive Management. The day-to-day risk management is undertaken by the Bank's Credit Office/International Department, with independent control thereof by the Accounting Department. The BANK of Greenland applies the standard method to credit and market risks, and the basic indicator method to operational risks.

The BANK of Greenland Risk Report 2021 3 The most significant risks related to the operation of the BANK of Greenland, and which are of significance to the Bank's growth, earnings and financial position, are the following: Credit risk:: Risk of loss as a consequence of customers or counterparties defaulting on payment obligations. Market risk:: Risk of loss as a consequence of fluctuation in the fair value of financial instruments and derivative financial instruments, due to changes in market prices. The BANK of Greenland classifies three types of risk within the market risk area: interest rate risk, currency risk and share risk. Liquidity risk: Risk of loss as a consequence of the financing costs increasing disproportionately, the risk that the Bank is prevented from maintaining the adopted business model as a consequence of a lack of financing/funding, or ultimately, the risk that the Bank cannot fulfil agreed payment commitments when they fall due, as a consequence of the lack of financing/funding. Operational risk:: The risk that the Bank in full or in part incurs financial losses as a consequence of inadequate or inappropriate internal procedures, human errors, IT systems, compliance or other business risks, etc. Risk on the capital base: The risk that the Bank is unable to fulfil the minimum statutory requirement of the capital ratio or to fulfil the individual solvency requirement and other capital requirements, including buffer requirements and MREL- requirement. Gearing risk: If there is a risk of excessive gearing, the risk is understood to be a result of the Bank's vulnerability as a consequence of gearing or possible gearing, which may require unforeseen corrective measures in the Bank's business plan, including emergency sale of assets, which could entail losses or adjustments to the value of the remaining assets. Credit risk The BANK of Greenland's objective in the credit area is to limit losses on lending, credits and guarantees. The limitation of losses is, however, subject to the consideration that the credit area is the Bank's most significant earnings area, so that earnings and risk are subject to continuous assessment. The BANK of Greenland's management of credit risks takes place via the policies and procedures drawn up, as determined by the Bank's Board of Directors, in order to ensure that lending is to customers who, via solvency and earnings, ensure good credit quality in relation to the margin paid. Credits, loans and guarantees are authorized at various levels in the Bank, depending on the size and risk of the exposure. There is continuous follow-up of all lending and guarantees above a fixed limit, to ensure that any signs of a customer's payment failure are identified as early as possible, thereby making it possible to avoid a loss, in dialogue with the cus- tomer.