  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GrønlandsBANKEN A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRLA   DK0010230630

GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S

(GRLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:03:55 2023-05-09 am EDT
615.00 DKK    0.00%
GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Quarterly Report Q1

05/09/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grønlandsbanken A/S

Notification to Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

CVR no. 80050410

7/2023

Quarterly Report

Q1 2023

Quarterly Report Q1 2023

1

Contents

Management's review

2

Report for Q1 in headlines

2

Financial highlights for Q1 2023

4

Management's review, Q1 2023

5

Management Statement

10

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income

12

Balance sheet

13

Statement of changes in equity

14

Overview of notes

16

Notes to the Quarterly Report

17

Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Management's review

2

Management's review

Report for Q1 in headlines

Good start to 2023

The BANK of Greenland's profit before tax for Q1 2023 amounts to DKK 49.4 million, compared to DKK 26.8 million for Q1 2022. The profit before value adjustments and write- downs is satisfactory at DKK 48.5 million, compared to DKK 38.2 million for the previous year.

Lending has increased by DKK 45 million since the end of 2022, amounting to DKK 4,399 million at the end of Q1. It was expected that the continued favourable economic development in Greenland would result in positive, but more subdued growth in the Bank's lending in 2023. Guarantees decreased by DKK 16 million from DKK 1,934 million at the end of 2022 to DKK 1,918 million at the end of Q1 2023.

Net interest and fee income increased by DKK 18.3 million to DKK 104.1 million in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily due to the record-high lending volume and the development in the level of interest rates in 2022 and 2023. Compared to Q1 2022 loans and guarantees increased by DKK 626 million up to the end of Q1 2023.

Total expenses including depreciation amounted to DKK 56.9 million at the end of Q1 2023, compared to DKK 49.2 million for the same period in 2022.

The increase concerns personnel expenses as a consequence of increases due to collective agreement-based adjustments and an increase in the number of employees, as well as other administrative expenses, where the increase can be attributed primarily to IT costs and a few larger cost items of a one-off na- ture.

At the end of Q1 2023, value adjustments show a capital gain of DKK 7.9 million, compared to a capital loss of DKK 10.7 million for the same period of 2022. The new interest rate trends resulted in positive development in the Bank's bond holdings. Similarly, the Bank's sector shareholdings also performed posi- tively.

Impairments of loans and guarantees amounted to DKK 7.0 million in Q1 2023, compared to DKK 0.7 million in Q1 2022. The Bank sees continued satisfactory creditworthiness in the loan portfolio. In addition to the Bank's individual impairment models, a management supplement of DKK 39.1 million is allo- cated. In particular, the supplement accommodates the risks associated with increasing inflation and interest rates, and greater cyclical uncertainty.

In the announcement to the stock exchange of 24 April 2023, the forecast for the year's profit before tax was changed from a range of DKK 130-170 million to a range of DKK 145-185 million, which is still maintained.

The profit before tax gives a return of 15.3 per cent p.a. on opening equity after disbursement of dividend.

An increase in loans and guarantees totalling DKK 29 million to DKK 6.317 billion.

Deposits increased to DKK 6.0 billion.

Core earnings per krone in costs of 1.85 in Q1 2023, compared to 1.78 in Q1 2022.

Write-downs and provisions of 0.1 per cent for the period.

Solvency ratio of 23.0 and a capital requirement of 11.1 per cent.

Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Management's review

4

Financial highlights for Q1 2023

Q1

Q1

Full year

Q1

Q1

Q1

2023

2022

2022

2021

2020

2019

Net interest and fee income

104,056

85,747

351,485

86,095

82,880

80,554

Value adjustments

7,907

-10,667

-39,356

3,127

-11,636

3,214

Other operating income

1,392

1,635

6,588

1,139

1,087

1,495

Staff and administration expenses

54,390

47,063

195,056

47,123

44,592

43,220

Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets

2,060

1,829

7,320

1,740

1,707

1,722

Other operating expenses

464

305

2,706

406

212

627

Write-downs on loans and receivables, etc.

6,992

718

4,523

922

9,190

1,820

Profit before tax

49,449

26,800

109,112

40,170

16,630

37,874

Tax

3,362

-10,900

10,361

-1,281

4,404

12,043

Profit for the period

46,087

37,700

98,751

41,451

12,226

25,831

Selected balance sheet items:

Lending

4,398,940

3,904,824

4,353,585

3,905,129

3,636,588

3,628,717

Deposits

6,012,091

5,542,272

5,942,479

5,571,272

5,742,351

5,238,496

Equity

1,329,742

1,236,483

1,318,592

1,174,147

1,090,630

988,813

Total assets

8,057,981

7,372,841

7,949,566

7,177,469

7,183,145

6,536,682

Contingent liabilities

1,917,778

1,786,028

1,934,125

1,804,673

1,514,627

1,270,841

Key figures:

Capital ratio

23.0

24.4

23.6

22.3

24.6

21.8

Core capital ratio

22.6

24.4

23.2

22.3

24.6

21.8

Return on equity before tax for the period

3.7

2.1

8.4

3.4

1.5

3.8

Return on equity after tax for the period

3.5

3.0

7.6

3.5

1.1

2.6

Income per cost krone

1.8

1.5

1.5

1.8

1.3

1.8

Rate of return

0.6

0.5

1.2

0.6

0.2

0.4

Interest risk rate

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.6

1.0

2.3

Foreign exchange position

0.5

0.8

0.5

0.7

0.7

0.3

Liquidity coverage ratio

230.9

236.7

220.5

290.9

284.8

293.5

Lending plus write-downs as a ratio of deposits

71.4

68.8

71.5

70.1

64.3

71.3

Lending as a ratio of equity

3.3

3.2

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.7

Growth in lending for the period

1.0

3.2

15.1

-2.5

-3.2

4.5

Sum of large exposures

165.5

164.0

167.3

163.6

159.8

162.6

Write-down ratio for the period

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

0.0

Accumulated write-down ratio

3.1

3.2

3.0

3.2

3.5

3.4

Profit per share after tax for the period

25.6

20.9

54.9

23.0

6.8

14.4

Net book value per share

738.7

686.0

732.6

652.0

606.0

549.0

Stock exchange quotation/net book value per share

0.8

0.9

0.8

1.0

0.8

1.0

Disclaimer

Bank of Greenland A/S published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 16:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2022 98,8 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2022 1 393 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 1 107 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,05x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Duration : Period :
GrønlandsBANKEN A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Kviesgaard Managing Director & Bank Director
Gunnar í Liða Chairman
Torsteen Baagø Overgaard Compliance Officer
Carsten Th. Pedersen Chief Administrative Officer
Kristian Frederik Lennert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S4.24%164
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
