GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Quarterly Report Q1

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income
12
Balance sheet
13
Statement of changes in equity
14
Overview of notes
16
Notes to the Quarterly Report
17
Quarterly Report Q1 2023
Management's review
2
Report for Q1 in headlines
Good start to 2023
The BANK of Greenland's profit before tax for Q1 2023 amounts to DKK 49.4 million, compared to DKK 26.8 million for Q1 2022. The profit before value adjustments and write- downs is satisfactory at DKK 48.5 million, compared to DKK 38.2 million for the previous year.
Lending has increased by DKK 45 million since the end of 2022, amounting to DKK 4,399 million at the end of Q1. It was expected that the continued favourable economic development in Greenland would result in positive, but more subdued growth in the Bank's lending in 2023. Guarantees decreased by DKK 16 million from DKK 1,934 million at the end of 2022 to DKK 1,918 million at the end of Q1 2023.
Net interest and fee income increased by DKK 18.3 million to DKK 104.1 million in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily due to the record-high lending volume and the development in the level of interest rates in 2022 and 2023. Compared to Q1 2022 loans and guarantees increased by DKK 626 million up to the end of Q1 2023.
Total expenses including depreciation amounted to DKK 56.9 million at the end of Q1 2023, compared to DKK 49.2 million for the same period in 2022.
The increase concerns personnel expenses as a consequence of increases due to collective agreement-based adjustments and an increase in the number of employees, as well as other administrative expenses, where the increase can be attributed primarily to IT costs and a few larger cost items of a one-off na- ture.
At the end of Q1 2023, value adjustments show a capital gain of DKK 7.9 million, compared to a capital loss of DKK 10.7 million for the same period of 2022. The new interest rate trends resulted in positive development in the Bank's bond holdings. Similarly, the Bank's sector shareholdings also performed posi- tively.
Impairments of loans and guarantees amounted to DKK 7.0 million in Q1 2023, compared to DKK 0.7 million in Q1 2022. The Bank sees continued satisfactory creditworthiness in the loan portfolio. In addition to the Bank's individual impairment models, a management supplement of DKK 39.1 million is allo- cated. In particular, the supplement accommodates the risks associated with increasing inflation and interest rates, and greater cyclical uncertainty.
In the announcement to the stock exchange of 24 April 2023, the forecast for the year's profit before tax was changed from a range of DKK 130-170 million to a range of DKK 145-185 million, which is still maintained.
The profit before tax gives a return of 15.3 per cent p.a. on opening equity after disbursement of dividend.
An increase in loans and guarantees totalling DKK 29 million to DKK 6.317 billion.
Deposits increased to DKK 6.0 billion.
Core earnings per krone in costs of 1.85 in Q1 2023, compared to 1.78 in Q1 2022.
Write-downs and provisions of 0.1 per cent for the period.
Solvency ratio of 23.0 and a capital requirement of 11.1 per cent.