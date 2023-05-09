GrønlandsBANKEN A/S : Quarterly Report Q1

Report for Q1 in headlines

Good start to 2023

The BANK of Greenland's profit before tax for Q1 2023 amounts to DKK 49.4 million, compared to DKK 26.8 million for Q1 2022. The profit before value adjustments and write- downs is satisfactory at DKK 48.5 million, compared to DKK 38.2 million for the previous year.

Lending has increased by DKK 45 million since the end of 2022, amounting to DKK 4,399 million at the end of Q1. It was expected that the continued favourable economic development in Greenland would result in positive, but more subdued growth in the Bank's lending in 2023. Guarantees decreased by DKK 16 million from DKK 1,934 million at the end of 2022 to DKK 1,918 million at the end of Q1 2023.

Net interest and fee income increased by DKK 18.3 million to DKK 104.1 million in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily due to the record-high lending volume and the development in the level of interest rates in 2022 and 2023. Compared to Q1 2022 loans and guarantees increased by DKK 626 million up to the end of Q1 2023.

Total expenses including depreciation amounted to DKK 56.9 million at the end of Q1 2023, compared to DKK 49.2 million for the same period in 2022.