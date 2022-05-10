Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GrønlandsBANKEN A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRLA   DK0010230630

GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S

(GRLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/10 03:00:04 am EDT
615.00 DKK   -1.60%
10:21aSatisfactory Q1 for the BANK of Greenland
GL
04/08GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : » Minutes of the annual meeting
PU
04/08GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : » Chairman's Verbal Report (29th March 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Satisfactory Q1 for the BANK of Greenland

05/10/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BANK of Greenland’s profit before tax amounts to DKK 29.6 million for Q1 2022, compared to DKK 40.2 million for Q1 2021.

The profit before value adjustments and write-downs is satisfactory at DKK 40.9 million, compared to DKK 37.1 million for the previous year.

Lending has increased by DKK 121 million since the end of 2021, amounting to DKK 3,905 million at the end of Q1. Guarantees increased by DKK 5 million from DKK 1,781 million at the end of 2021 to DKK 1,786 million at the end of Q1 2022.

Net interest and fee income increased by DKK 2.4 million to DKK 88.5 million in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase is due, among other things, to the improvement in negative deposit interest rates and fees and commission from the pension and investment area.

Total expenses including depreciation amounted to DKK 49.2 million at the end of Q1 2022, compared to DKK 49.3 million for the same period in 2021.

The increase in interest rates and the general market turmoil meant that value adjustments at the end of March 2022 resulted in a capital loss of DKK 10.7 million, compared to a capital gain of DKK 3.1 million for the same period in 2021. The Bank’s sector shareholdings and currency area developed positively in Q1, while the Bank’s bond holdings generated capital losses

Impairment write-downs on loans and guarantees decreased by DKK 0.2 million from Q1 2021 and amounted to a modest DKK 0.7 million for Q1 2022. The Bank sees continued satisfactory creditworthiness in the loan portfolio.

Capital ratio and core capital ratio of 24.4 and an individual capital requirement of 10.7%.

In the Annual Report for 2021, the forecast for the year’s profit before tax was estimated at an interval of DKK 120-140 million, which remains unchanged.

Attachment


All news about GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
10:21aSatisfactory Q1 for the BANK of Greenland
GL
04/08GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : » Minutes of the annual meeting
PU
04/08GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : » Chairman's Verbal Report (29th March 2022)
PU
03/30GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Articles of Association (8)
PU
03/29GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S : Minutes of General Meeting (7)
PU
03/29The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association
GL
03/29The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association
GL
03/29Annual General Meeting of the BANK of Greenland
GL
03/29Annual General Meeting of the BANK of Greenland
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 355 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net income 2021 133 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 429 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 1 125 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,99x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Duration : Period :
GrønlandsBANKEN A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Kviesgaard Managing Director & Bank Director
Gunnar í Liða Chairman
Torsteen Baagø Overgaard Compliance Officer
Carsten Th. Pedersen Chief Administrative Officer
Kristian Frederik Lennert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S4.52%159
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.87%357 909
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.25%293 029
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%241 318
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 973
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 624