Official GRØNLANDSBANKEN A/S press release

The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred



As part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030529235 and with effect from 1 December 2023. The capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a twelve-month Cibor rate plus 307 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment