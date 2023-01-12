Advanced search
Ethos Real Estate Closes Second Multifamily Acquisition as Part of Joint Venture with GCM Grosvenor Programs

01/12/2023 | 09:02am EST
CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Real Estate, an affordable and mixed-income multifamily investment firm, today announced the company has closed on the $76 million purchase of the Residences at Woodlake, a 276-unit multifamily property in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles.

Under the deal, Ethos will be converting the formerly market rate property into deed restricted affordable housing through a unique public private partnership that leverages a California statutory property tax exemption. Under the deed restriction, half of the units will be restricted to families earning up to 80% of the Average Median Income (AMI) for Los Angeles, and 10 percent will be restricted to families earning up to 60% of AMI, for 55 years.

“We are excited to be scaling the potential for public private partnership around the production of affordable housing,” said Jennifer McElyea, Ethos Real Estate Managing Partner. “California has a critical shortage of public funds to address the housing crisis and innovative models will absolutely need to be part of the solution.”

The property was the second purchase for Ethos’ joint venture with GCM Grosvenor, investing on behalf of its clients. GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $73 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ethos in ways that creatively address the shortage of affordable housing in communities across California,” said Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor.

About Ethos Real Estate
Ethos Real Estate was conceived to address the critical housing shortage with a new approach. With a collective track record in real estate investment banking, private equity, development and partnership with the public sector, the principals of Ethos successfully established new investment structures that leverage private capital for the production of housing at all income levels. As a result, Ethos has become a trusted partner to public agencies and communities seeking to address their housing needs, with a mission to create positive change and a new narrative for residents, communities, and the housing system. For more information, visit: www.ethos-re.com.

About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $73 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

GCM Grosvenor Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
H/Advisors Abernathy
tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / will.braun@h-advisors.global
212-371-5999


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 M - -
Net income 2022 128 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 7,18%
Capitalization 340 M 340 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 22,5%
Technical analysis trends GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,06 $
Average target price 9,20 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jay Sacks Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan R. Levin President & Director
Pamela L. Bentley Chief Financial Officer
Eric Levin Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lilly Farahnakian Global Chief Compliance Officer & MD-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.3.68%340
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY5.21%8 270
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC9.18%7 855
AMP LIMITED0.00%2 761
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-1.02%1 917
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.43%1 808