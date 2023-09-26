GCM Grosvenor Inc. is an alternative asset management solution company. The Company provides investment solutions to primarily institutional clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as hedge fund strategies, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and strategic investments. It operates customized separate accounts and commingled funds. The Company collaborates with its clients to construct investment portfolios across multiple investment strategies in the private and public markets, customized to meet their specific objectives. The Company also offers specialized commingled funds which span the alternatives investing universe that are developed to meet market demands for strategies and risk return objectives. The Company offers private markets and absolute return investment strategies. Its private markets consist of private equity, infrastructure, and real estate as well as certain strategies that span the full breadth of the platform.