Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCMG   US36831E1082

GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.

(GCMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37 2022-07-05 pm EDT
7.150 USD   +2.00%
01:01pMatter Real Estate welcomes GCM Grosvenor funds as a new strategic investor as part of a £140m equity recapitalisation of Placefirst
GL
01:00pMatter Real Estate welcomes GCM Grosvenor funds as a new strategic investor as part of a £140m equity recapitalisation of Placefirst
AQ
07:35aGCM Grosvenor, Blue Wolf Capital Say They Have Acquired Transportation Services Provider Hallcon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matter Real Estate welcomes GCM Grosvenor funds as a new strategic investor as part of a £140m equity recapitalisation of Placefirst

07/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter Real Estate (“Matter”), a real estate investment firm focused on value-add and opportunistic real estate across evolving sectors in Europe, is proud to announce GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, as a strategic investor in a £140m equity recapitalisation of Placefirst – a Matter portfolio company.

Placefirst is an award-winning developer, owner, and operator of high-quality single-family rental (“SFR”) housing in the UK. The firm recently reported record portfolio growth, reaching 1,500 homes in April 2022, with a further secured pipeline of over 1,000 units.

As part of the equity recapitalisation, GCM Grosvenor invested on behalf of several of its investment programs. Investors in these programs include a number of public and private pension plans from the US, Europe, and Asia. New committed capital will be used to support Placefirst’s plans to build a 6,500 unit, £1.3bn single-family residential (SFR) portfolio across the UK. GCM Grosvenor’s investment is the cornerstone of a broader ongoing relationship with Matter to invest in other opportunities in line with Matter’s investment strategy.

Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, added: “Partnering with Matter gives us the ability to deploy capital into what we believe to be attractive investment opportunities across Europe, in sectors supported by strong social and demographic fundamentals. We believe in Matter’s unique approach to investing in and growing real estate platforms and aggregating portfolios with strong cashflow.”

David Christie, CEO at Matter Real Estate, said: “GCM Grosvenor’s investment in Matter is a great endorsement of our investment strategy only one year after our launch. They recognise us as an emerging manager with an experienced team in place. We are looking forward to continuing our strategic relationship beyond their investment in Placefirst.”

About Matter Real Estate

Founded in 2021, Matter Real Estate is a real estate investment firm that focuses on value-add and opportunistic real estate across Europe. Matter focuses on partnering with high-quality management teams to build scaled platforms in evolving sectors. For more information, please visit www.matterrealestate.co.uk

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $71 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. For more information, please visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contacts
Matter Real Estate
Greenbrook
James Madsen and Mikaela Murekian | +44 20 7952 2000 | MatterRE@greenbrookpr.com

GCM Grosvenor
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor | +1 212 371 5999 | tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com


All news about GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
01:01pMatter Real Estate welcomes GCM Grosvenor funds as a new strategic investor as part of ..
GL
01:00pMatter Real Estate welcomes GCM Grosvenor funds as a new strategic investor as part of ..
AQ
07:35aGCM Grosvenor, Blue Wolf Capital Say They Have Acquired Transportation Services Provide..
MT
07:01aGCM Grosvenor and Blue Wolf Capital Acquire Hallcon Corporation
GL
07:01aGCM Grosvenor and Blue Wolf Capital Acquire Hallcon Corporation
GL
06/29GCM Grosvenor Issues 2021 Impact Report for its Labor Impact Fund, Highlighting $4 Bill..
GL
06/29GCM Grosvenor Issues 2021 Impact Report for its Labor Impact Fund, Highlighting $4 Bill..
AQ
06/24GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.(N : GCMG) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.(N : GCMG) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.(N : GCMG) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,01 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jay Sacks Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan R. Levin President & Director
Pamela L. Bentley Chief Financial Officer
Eric Levin Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lilly Farahnakian Global Chief Compliance Officer & MD-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.-33.24%306
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-10.88%7 455
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-35.46%7 099
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED9.53%1 749
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-35.58%1 637
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-28.35%1 382