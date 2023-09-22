announces that, effective September 22nd, 2023, Saturna Group, Chartered Professional Accountants LLP have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. Saturna Group replaces KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tyler Friesen, CPA, CA
Director & Chief Financial Officer
604-685-6851
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has reviewed, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this release.
