    GVR   CA39928H1091

GROSVENOR RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GVR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:38:19 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
Grosvenor Resource : Grant of Stock Options
PU
04/21Grosvenor Resource Corporation announced that it has received CAD 0.06678 million in funding
CI
04/20Grosvenor Resource Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended February 28, 2023
CI
Grosvenor Resource : Grant of Stock Options

06/14/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Grosvenor Resource Corporation ("Grosvenor" or the "Company") reports that on June 14th, 2023, it granted Director, Officer and Employee Incentive Stock Options on 2,500,000 common shares of the Company's capital stock, exercisable up to June 13th, 2028, at a price of $0.065 per share.

For further corporate information contact:

Tyler Friesen, CPA, CA

Director & Chief Financial Officer

604-685-6851

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has reviewed, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grosvenor Resource Corporation published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Grosvenor Resource : Grant of Stock Options
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,06 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2022 3,51 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,75 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Terry Rozier Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Tyler E. P. Friesen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Douglas Wayne Scheving Independent Director
Douglas B. Hyndman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROSVENOR RESOURCE CORPORATION0.00%1
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.94%152 123
RIO TINTO PLC-10.26%110 398
GLENCORE PLC-16.73%72 016
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.35%41 555
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.58%38 190
