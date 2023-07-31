Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Grounded Lithium Corp. (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Grounded Lithium Corp. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: GRD Q2 2023 Report
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- PEA published; after-tax NPV of $1.0B
- Upward re-rating expected
- Koch Technology Solutions selected as DLE provider
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175556