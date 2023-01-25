|
Group 1 Automotive Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
- Fourth Quarter and Full Year Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations of $10.75 and $47.31, respectively, increased 18.6% and 38.7%, over the comparable prior year period
- Full Year Revenues and Gross Profit of $16.2 billion and $3.0 billion, respectively, increased 20.3% and 21.5%, over the comparable prior year period
- FY22 Share Repurchases of 3,021,023 Shares; ~ 17.6% of Common Shares
HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record fourth quarter ("current quarter") and full year 2022 ("current year") financial results.
Current year total revenues of $16.2 billion, total gross profit of $3.0 billion, and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $47.31 were the highest in Company history. Consolidated revenues for the current year saw double digit growth across all major business lines, and consolidated new vehicle and parts and service gross profit grew over 25.0% in the current year, with parts and service gross profit exceeding $1.0 billion for the first time.
"I am very proud of our team for their outstanding achievements this year. Together, we delivered record revenues, gross profit, and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We added incremental scale by acquiring close to $1 billion of revenues and continued to return capital to our shareholders through share repurchases, buying back approximately 18% of our outstanding common shares in 2022. As the industry accelerates into new paradigms, that presents outstanding opportunities for Group 1 to demonstrate our leadership. With our disciplined capital allocation and demonstrated operating excellence in critical areas of our business, we are very well positioned to take advantage of these changes in the future."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.1 billion, a 16.6% increase compared to $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("prior year quarter").
Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $156.7 million, a 4.0% decrease compared to $163.2 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $158.4 million, a 6.7% decrease compared to $169.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.75, an 18.6% increase compared to $9.06 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.86, a 15.2% increase over the prior year quarter of $9.43. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.01 and $0.10, respectively.
Fourth Quarter 2022
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP measure)
Reported:
4Q22
Change
4Q22
Change
Total revenues
$4.1B
+16.6 %
$3.6B
+5.9 %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$719.4M
+7.2 %
$624.1M
(3.3) %
NV units sold
39,922
+12.2 %
34,971
+2.5 %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$5,195
(4.5) %
$5,022
(7.7) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
43,560
+16.8 %
38,771
+7.0 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,386
(42.9) %
$1,367
(43.8) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$281.1M
+21.1 %
$245.8M
+10.5 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
54.2 %
+1.3 %
53.3 %
+0.6 %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$172.7M
+15.0 %
$151.4M
+4.5 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,068
+0.4 %
$2,052
(0.3) %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
63.1 %
+36 bps
63.8 %
+111 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
62.9 %
+101 bps
63.6 %
+195 bps
Full Year 2022 Results Overview
Current year total revenues were $16.2 billion, a 20.3% increase compared to $13.5 billion for the full year 2021 ("prior year").
Current year net income from continuing operations was $754.2 million, a 20.6% increase compared to $625.4 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $728.7 million, a 15.0% increase compared to $633.7 million for the prior year.
Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $47.31, a 38.7% increase over $34.11 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $45.71, a 32.3% increase over $34.55 for the prior year. Current year and prior year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.14 and $0.46, respectively.
Full Year 2022
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP measure)
Reported:
FY22
Change
FY22
Change
Total revenues
$16.2B
+20.3 %
$13.7B
+3.7 %
Total GP
$3.0B
+21.5 %
$2.5B
+4.0 %
NV units sold
154,714
+5.9 %
128,684
(10.0) %
NV GP PRU
$5,336
+27.6 %
$5,203
+24.9 %
UV retail units sold
184,700
+14.1 %
158,848
(0.2) %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,699
(22.4) %
$1,674
(23.7) %
P&S GP
$1.1B
+27.0 %
$934.7M
+10.2 %
P&S GM
54.9 %
+0.3 %
53.9 %
(0.6) %
F&I revenues
$722.2M
+24.2 %
$613.5M
+7.8 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,128
+12.7 %
$2,134
+13.3 %
SG&A expenses as a % of GP
60.1 %
(38) bps
61.7 %
+124 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
61.4 %
+109 bps
61.6 %
+149 bps
Corporate Development
In December 2022, the Company acquired Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter franchises in California. This acquisition is expected to generate $200.0 million of annual revenues, bringing current year total acquired expected annual revenues to $940.0 million. From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, the Company has acquired total expected annual revenues of $3.4 billion.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 973,365 shares, representing approximately 5.7% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $166.14, for a total of $161.7 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 3,021,023 shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $172.54, for a total of $521.2 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had an aggregate 14.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards.
The Company adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was effective from January 3, 2023 to January 23, 2023. Under this plan, the Company repurchased an additional 76,294 shares, at an average price of $179.42, for a total cost of $13.7 million. As of January 23, 2023, the Company's aggregate outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards approximates 14.2 million shares. The Company currently has $149.7 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
9229065
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 1, 2023, by dialing:
Domestic:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Replay Code:
7685772
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 204 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Investor contacts:
Jason Babbitt
Vice President, Treasurer
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
jbabbitt@group1auto.com
Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
pdelongchamps@group1auto.com
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | cwoods@piercom.com
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,972.8
$ 1,676.2
$ 296.6
17.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,319.4
1,136.6
182.8
16.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
85.7
87.7
(2.0)
(2.3) %
Parts and service sales
518.4
439.0
79.5
18.1 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
172.7
150.1
22.5
15.0 %
Total revenues
4,069.0
3,489.6
579.4
16.6 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
1,765.4
1,482.6
282.8
19.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,259.0
1,046.0
213.0
20.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
87.8
82.9
4.8
5.8 %
Parts and service sales
237.3
206.8
30.6
14.8 %
Total cost of sales
3,349.5
2,818.3
531.2
18.8 %
GROSS PROFIT
719.4
671.2
48.2
7.2 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
453.8
420.9
32.8
7.8 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
22.4
20.6
1.8
8.7 %
Asset impairments
1.3
—
1.3
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
241.9
229.7
12.3
5.3 %
Floorplan interest expense
9.6
7.2
2.4
34.2 %
Other interest expense, net
22.0
16.0
6.0
37.7 %
Other expense
4.6
—
4.6
100.0 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
205.7
206.5
(0.8)
(0.4) %
Provision for income taxes
48.9
43.3
5.6
13.0 %
Net income from continuing operations
156.7
163.2
(6.5)
(4.0) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.2
(76.1)
76.3
100.3 %
NET INCOME
$ 157.0
$ 87.1
$ 69.9
80.2 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
4.6
2.9
1.6
56.1 %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 152.4
$ 84.2
$ 68.2
81.1 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 10.75
$ 9.06
$ 1.69
18.6 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.01
$ (4.23)
$ 4.24
100.3 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 10.76
$ 4.84
$ 5.93
122.6 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
14.2
17.4
(3.2)
(18.6) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.4
0.6
(0.2)
(30.5) %
Total weighted average shares
14.6
18.0
(3.4)
(19.0) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.8 %
21.0 %
2.8 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,452.5
$ 6,504.8
$ 947.8
14.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5,673.3
4,438.8
1,234.5
27.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
364.6
365.7
(1.2)
(0.3) %
Parts and service sales
2,009.5
1,591.2
418.4
26.3 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
722.2
581.4
140.8
24.2 %
Total revenues
16,222.1
13,481.9
2,740.2
20.3 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
6,627.0
5,894.0
733.0
12.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5,359.6
4,084.6
1,275.0
31.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
364.6
340.9
23.7
7.0 %
Parts and service sales
905.8
721.8
184.0
25.5 %
Total cost of sales
13,256.9
11,041.2
2,215.7
20.1 %
GROSS PROFIT
2,965.2
2,440.7
524.5
21.5 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,783.3
1,477.2
306.2
20.7 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
88.4
77.4
10.9
14.1 %
Asset impairments
2.1
1.7
0.4
24.5 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
1,091.4
884.4
207.0
23.4 %
Floorplan interest expense
27.3
27.6
(0.4)
(1.3) %
Other interest expense, net
77.5
55.8
21.7
38.9 %
Other expense
1.2
—
1.2
100.0 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
985.3
800.9
184.4
23.0 %
Provision for income taxes
231.1
175.5
55.6
31.7 %
Net income from continuing operations
754.2
625.4
128.8
20.6 %
Net loss from discontinued operations
(2.7)
(73.3)
70.6
(96.3) %
NET INCOME
$ 751.5
$ 552.1
$ 199.4
36.1 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
21.2
18.5
2.7
14.4 %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 730.3
$ 533.6
$ 196.8
36.9 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 47.31
$ 34.11
$ 13.20
38.7 %
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.17)
$ (4.00)
$ 3.83
(95.8) %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 47.14
$ 30.11
$ 17.03
56.6 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
15.5
17.7
(2.2)
(12.6) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.5
0.6
(0.2)
(27.2) %
Total weighted average shares
15.9
18.3
(2.4)
(13.1) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.5 %
21.9 %
1.5 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 47.9
$ 14.9
$ 32.9
220.6 %
Inventories, net
$ 1,356.6
$ 1,073.1
$ 283.4
26.4 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 1,005.2
$ 531.0
$ 474.2
89.3 %
Total debt
$ 2,082.5
$ 2,035.7
$ 46.8
2.3 %
Total equity
$ 2,237.5
$ 1,825.2
$ 412.2
22.6 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $153.6 and $271.9, respectively.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
80.3 %
81.6 %
80.8 %
80.9 %
United Kingdom
19.7 %
18.4 %
19.2 %
19.1 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
24.5 %
21.5 %
24.4 %
24.6 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
15.2 %
13.8 %
15.6 %
15.4 %
BMW/MINI
14.7 %
15.5 %
13.3 %
12.3 %
Ford/Lincoln
8.1 %
9.7 %
8.2 %
8.9 %
Honda/Acura
6.7 %
8.5 %
6.8 %
8.6 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
7.0 %
5.7 %
6.6 %
6.6 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
5.9 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
4.8 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
3.8 %
5.0 %
4.8 %
4.3 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
4.6 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
5.3 %
Nissan
3.8 %
6.1 %
3.7 %
5.8 %
Subaru
2.6 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
1.6 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.6 %
1.1 %
1.6 %
1.6 %
Mazda
1.2 %
0.8 %
1.2 %
0.2 %
Other
0.3 %
0.2 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
24
12
Used vehicle inventory
34
42
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
21
9
Used vehicle inventory
28
36
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
36
33
Used vehicle inventory
63
66
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency %
Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,972.8
$ 1,676.2
$ 296.6
17.7 %
$ (47.4)
20.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,319.4
1,136.6
182.8
16.1 %
(36.3)
19.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
85.7
87.7
(2.0)
(2.3) %
(3.6)
1.8 %
Total used
1,405.1
1,224.3
180.8
14.8 %
(39.9)
18.0 %
Parts and service sales
518.4
439.0
79.5
18.1 %
(9.8)
20.3 %
F&I, net
172.7
150.1
22.5
15.0 %
(2.1)
16.4 %
Total revenues
$ 4,069.0
$ 3,489.6
$ 579.4
16.6 %
$ (99.3)
19.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 207.4
$ 193.6
$ 13.8
7.1 %
$ (4.3)
9.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
60.4
90.6
(30.2)
(33.3) %
(2.0)
(31.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.1)
4.8
(6.9)
(143.1) %
0.1
(145.4) %
Total used
58.3
95.4
(37.1)
(38.9) %
(1.9)
(36.9) %
Parts and service sales
281.1
232.2
48.9
21.1 %
(5.3)
23.4 %
F&I, net
172.7
150.1
22.5
15.0 %
(2.1)
16.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 719.4
$ 671.2
$ 48.2
7.2 %
$ (13.7)
9.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.5 %
11.5 %
(1.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.6 %
8.0 %
(3.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.4) %
5.5 %
(7.9) %
Total used
4.1 %
7.8 %
(3.6) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
52.9 %
1.3 %
Total gross margin
17.7 %
19.2 %
(1.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
39,922
35,573
4,349
12.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
43,560
37,298
6,262
16.8 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,003
8,218
785
9.6 %
Total used
52,563
45,516
7,047
15.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,416
$ 47,119
$ 2,297
4.9 %
$ (1,188)
7.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,289
$ 30,472
$ (183)
(0.6) %
$ (833)
2.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,195
$ 5,441
$ (246)
(4.5) %
$ (108)
(2.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,386
$ 2,428
$ (1,042)
(42.9) %
$ (47)
(41.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (230)
$ 585
$ (814)
(139.3) %
$ 13
(141.4) %
Total used
$ 1,109
$ 2,095
$ (986)
(47.1) %
$ (36)
(45.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,068
$ 2,060
$ 8
0.4 %
$ (25)
1.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 453.8
$ 420.9
$ 32.8
7.8 %
$ (10.3)
10.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 452.9
$ 415.8
$ 37.1
8.9 %
$ (10.3)
11.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.1 %
62.7 %
0.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.9 %
61.9 %
1.0 %
Operating margin %
5.9 %
6.6 %
(0.6) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.0 %
6.7 %
(0.7) %
Pretax margin %
5.1 %
5.9 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
5.1 %
6.2 %
(1.1) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 9.6
$ 7.2
$ 2.4
34.2 %
$ (0.3)
37.9 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
13.9
13.6
0.3
2.3 %
—
2.3 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (4.3)
$ (6.4)
$ 2.1
$ (0.3)
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$ 9.6
$ 3.8
$ 5.8
153.0 %
$ (0.3)
160.0 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,452.5
$ 6,504.8
$ 947.8
14.6 %
$ (146.4)
16.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5,673.3
4,438.8
1,234.5
27.8 %
(126.8)
30.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
364.6
365.7
(1.2)
(0.3) %
(13.3)
3.3 %
Total used
6,037.9
4,804.6
1,233.3
25.7 %
(140.2)
28.6 %
Parts and service sales
2,009.5
1,591.2
418.4
26.3 %
(28.9)
28.1 %
F&I, net
722.2
581.4
140.8
24.2 %
(7.4)
25.5 %
Total revenues
$ 16,222.1
$ 13,481.9
$ 2,740.2
20.3 %
$ (322.8)
22.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 825.6
$ 610.8
$ 214.8
35.2 %
$ (13.3)
37.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
313.8
354.2
(40.5)
(11.4) %
(6.9)
(9.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
—
24.9
(24.9)
(100.0) %
0.3
(101.2) %
Total used
313.8
379.1
(65.3)
(17.2) %
(6.6)
(15.5) %
Parts and service sales
1,103.7
869.4
234.3
27.0 %
(16.6)
28.9 %
F&I, net
722.2
581.4
140.8
24.2 %
(7.4)
25.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,965.2
$ 2,440.7
$ 524.5
21.5 %
$ (44.2)
23.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.1 %
9.4 %
1.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
8.0 %
(2.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
— %
6.8 %
(6.8) %
Total used
5.2 %
7.9 %
(2.7) %
Parts and service sales
54.9 %
54.6 %
0.3 %
Total gross margin
18.3 %
18.1 %
0.2 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
154,714
146,072
8,642
5.9 %
Retail used vehicles sold
184,700
161,857
22,843
14.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
37,072
39,486
(2,414)
(6.1) %
Total used
221,772
201,343
20,429
10.1 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 48,170
$ 44,531
$ 3,639
8.2 %
$ (946)
10.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,716
$ 27,424
$ 3,292
12.0 %
$ (687)
14.5 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,336
$ 4,181
$ 1,155
27.6 %
$ (86)
29.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,699
$ 2,189
$ (490)
(22.4) %
$ (38)
(20.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ —
$ 630
$ (630)
(100.0) %
$ 8
(101.3) %
Total used
$ 1,415
$ 1,883
$ (468)
(24.9) %
$ (30)
(23.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,128
$ 1,888
$ 240
12.7 %
$ (22)
13.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,783.3
$ 1,477.2
$ 306.2
20.7 %
$ (30.7)
22.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,819.2
$ 1,470.7
$ 348.5
23.7 %
$ (30.6)
25.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.1 %
60.5 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.4 %
60.3 %
1.1 %
Operating margin %
6.7 %
6.6 %
0.2 %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.5 %
6.6 %
(0.1) %
Pretax margin %
6.1 %
5.9 %
0.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
5.9 %
6.0 %
(0.2) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 27.3
$ 27.6
$ (0.4)
(1.3) %
$ (0.7)
1.2 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
56.0
54.2
1.8
3.3 %
—
3.3 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (28.7)
$ (26.5)
$ (2.1)
$ (0.7)
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$ 27.3
$ 22.9
$ 4.4
19.4 %
$ (0.7)
22.5 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,656.7
$ 1,412.5
$ 244.2
17.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,083.9
874.6
209.3
23.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
61.1
52.6
8.5
16.2 %
Total used
1,145.0
927.2
217.8
23.5 %
Parts and service sales
453.6
379.4
74.2
19.6 %
F&I, net
158.8
135.6
23.3
17.2 %
Total revenues
$ 3,414.2
$ 2,854.7
$ 559.6
19.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 175.0
$ 170.8
$ 4.2
2.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
47.3
71.0
(23.7)
(33.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.2)
3.7
(5.0)
(133.0) %
Total used
46.1
74.8
(28.6)
(38.3) %
Parts and service sales
245.9
197.1
48.8
24.8 %
F&I, net
158.8
135.6
23.3
17.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 625.8
$ 578.1
$ 47.7
8.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.6 %
12.1 %
(1.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.4 %
8.1 %
(3.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.0) %
7.1 %
(9.1) %
Total used
4.0 %
8.1 %
(4.0) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
51.9 %
2.3 %
Total gross margin
18.3 %
20.3 %
(1.9) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
32,064
29,028
3,036
10.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
34,997
29,266
5,731
19.6 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,563
4,986
1,577
31.6 %
Total used
41,560
34,252
7,308
21.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,670
$ 48,661
$ 3,009
6.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,971
$ 29,883
$ 1,088
3.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,458
$ 5,883
$ (425)
(7.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,353
$ 2,427
$ (1,074)
(44.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (188)
$ 748
$ (935)
(125.1) %
Total used
$ 1,110
$ 2,182
$ (1,073)
(49.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,369
$ 2,325
$ 43
1.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 383.8
$ 352.0
$ 31.9
9.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 383.0
$ 346.8
$ 36.2
10.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.3 %
60.9 %
0.5 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.2 %
60.0 %
1.2 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 6,238.5
$ 5,371.4
$ 867.1
16.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,531.5
3,356.3
1,175.2
35.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
238.8
232.2
6.6
2.8 %
Total used
4,770.2
3,588.5
1,181.8
32.9 %
Parts and service sales
1,761.4
1,361.4
399.9
29.4 %
F&I, net
656.9
525.0
132.0
25.1 %
Total revenues
$ 13,427.1
$ 10,846.3
$ 2,580.8
23.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 713.5
$ 533.4
$ 180.2
33.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
250.3
281.8
(31.5)
(11.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.6
17.3
(14.7)
(85.0) %
Total used
252.9
299.0
(46.1)
(15.4) %
Parts and service sales
959.0
732.1
226.8
31.0 %
F&I, net
656.9
525.0
132.0
25.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,582.3
$ 2,089.5
$ 492.8
23.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.4 %
9.9 %
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
8.4 %
(2.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.1 %
7.4 %
(6.4) %
Total used
5.3 %
8.3 %
(3.0) %
Parts and service sales
54.4 %
53.8 %
0.7 %
Total gross margin
19.2 %
19.3 %
— %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
124,934
118,211
6,723
5.7 %
Retail used vehicles sold
145,632
125,409
20,223
16.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
25,076
24,790
286
1.2 %
Total used
170,708
150,199
20,509
13.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,934
$ 45,439
$ 4,495
9.9 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,116
$ 26,763
$ 4,353
16.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,711
$ 4,512
$ 1,199
26.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,719
$ 2,247
$ (528)
(23.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 104
$ 697
$ (594)
(85.1) %
Total used
$ 1,481
$ 1,991
$ (509)
(25.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,428
$ 2,155
$ 273
12.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,516.9
$ 1,234.9
$ 281.9
22.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,551.3
$ 1,229.6
$ 321.7
26.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
58.7 %
59.1 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.1 %
58.8 %
1.2 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 316.0
$ 263.6
$ 52.4
19.9 %
$ (47.4)
37.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
235.5
262.0
(26.5)
(10.1) %
(36.3)
3.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
24.6
35.2
(10.6)
(30.0) %
(3.6)
(19.7) %
Total used
260.1
297.1
(37.1)
(12.5) %
(39.9)
1.0 %
Parts and service sales
64.8
59.6
5.2
8.8 %
(9.8)
25.3 %
F&I, net
13.8
14.6
(0.8)
(5.2) %
(2.1)
9.1 %
Total revenues
$ 654.8
$ 634.9
$ 19.9
3.1 %
$ (99.3)
18.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 32.4
$ 22.8
$ 9.6
42.1 %
$ (4.3)
61.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
13.0
19.5
(6.5)
(33.3) %
(2.0)
(22.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.8)
1.1
(1.9)
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
12.2
20.6
(8.4)
(40.8) %
(1.9)
(31.5) %
Parts and service sales
35.2
35.1
0.1
0.3 %
(5.3)
15.4 %
F&I, net
13.8
14.6
(0.8)
(5.2) %
(2.1)
9.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 93.6
$ 93.1
$ 0.5
0.6 %
$ (13.7)
15.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.2 %
8.6 %
1.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
7.5 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.4) %
3.1 %
(6.5) %
Total used
4.7 %
6.9 %
(2.2) %
Parts and service sales
54.3 %
59.0 %
(4.6) %
Total gross margin
14.3 %
14.7 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
7,858
6,545
1,313
20.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
8,563
8,032
531
6.6 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,440
3,232
(792)
(24.5) %
Total used
11,003
11,264
(261)
(2.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 40,220
$ 40,279
$ (59)
(0.1) %
$ (6,037)
14.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 27,501
$ 32,619
$ (5,118)
(15.7) %
$ (4,240)
(2.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,122
$ 3,482
$ 640
18.4 %
$ (549)
34.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,521
$ 2,431
$ (910)
(37.4) %
$ (237)
(27.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (343)
$ 333
$ (677)
NM
$ 46
NM
Total used
$ 1,108
$ 1,829
$ (722)
(39.4) %
$ (174)
(29.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 841
$ 999
$ (158)
(15.8) %
$ (127)
(3.2) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 69.9
$ 69.0
$ 0.9
1.4 %
$ (10.3)
16.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
74.7 %
74.1 %
0.6 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,214.0
$ 1,133.3
$ 80.7
7.1 %
$ (146.4)
20.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,141.8
1,082.5
59.3
5.5 %
(126.8)
17.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
125.8
133.6
(7.8)
(5.8) %
(13.3)
4.2 %
Total used
1,267.6
1,216.1
51.5
4.2 %
(140.2)
15.8 %
Parts and service sales
248.2
229.8
18.4
8.0 %
(28.9)
20.6 %
F&I, net
65.2
56.4
8.8
15.6 %
(7.4)
28.7 %
Total revenues
$ 2,795.1
$ 2,635.6
$ 159.4
6.0 %
$ (322.8)
18.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 112.0
$ 77.4
$ 34.6
44.7 %
$ (13.3)
61.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
63.5
72.5
(9.0)
(12.4) %
(6.9)
(2.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.6)
7.6
(10.2)
(134.4) %
0.3
(138.3) %
Total used
60.9
80.1
(19.2)
(24.0) %
(6.6)
(15.7) %
Parts and service sales
144.7
137.3
7.5
5.5 %
(16.6)
17.6 %
F&I, net
65.2
56.4
8.8
15.6 %
(7.4)
28.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 382.9
$ 351.2
$ 31.7
9.0 %
$ (44.2)
21.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.2 %
6.8 %
2.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
6.7 %
(1.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.1) %
5.7 %
(7.8) %
Total used
4.8 %
6.6 %
(1.8) %
Parts and service sales
58.3 %
59.7 %
(1.4) %
Total gross margin
13.7 %
13.3 %
0.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
29,780
27,861
1,919
6.9 %
Retail used vehicles sold
39,068
36,448
2,620
7.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,996
14,696
(2,700)
(18.4) %
Total used
51,064
51,144
(80)
(0.2) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 40,766
$ 40,678
$ 88
0.2 %
$ (4,915)
12.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,227
$ 29,701
$ (474)
(1.6) %
$ (3,247)
9.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,762
$ 2,779
$ 983
35.4 %
$ (448)
51.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,624
$ 1,988
$ (364)
(18.3) %
$ (177)
(9.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (217)
$ 516
$ (734)
(142.1) %
$ 25
(146.9) %
Total used
$ 1,192
$ 1,565
$ (374)
(23.9) %
$ (130)
(15.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 948
$ 878
$ 70
8.0 %
$ (107)
20.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 266.5
$ 242.2
$ 24.2
10.0 %
$ (30.7)
22.7 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 267.9
$ 241.1
$ 26.8
11.1 %
$ (30.6)
23.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.6 %
69.0 %
0.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
70.0 %
68.7 %
1.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact
on Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,715.3
$ 1,609.7
$ 105.6
6.6 %
$ (46.0)
9.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,164.9
1,105.9
59.0
5.3 %
(35.3)
8.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
74.5
86.2
(11.7)
(13.5) %
(3.5)
(9.5) %
Total used
1,239.4
1,192.1
47.3
4.0 %
(38.8)
7.2 %
Parts and service sales
461.2
421.9
39.2
9.3 %
(9.0)
11.4 %
F&I, net
151.4
144.8
6.6
4.5 %
(2.0)
5.9 %
Total revenues
$ 3,567.2
$ 3,368.5
$ 198.7
5.9 %
$ (95.8)
8.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 175.6
$ 185.6
$ (10.0)
(5.4) %
$ (4.1)
(3.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
53.0
88.2
(35.1)
(39.9) %
(1.9)
(37.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6)
4.7
(6.3)
(134.5) %
0.1
(136.9) %
Total used
51.4
92.8
(41.5)
(44.7) %
(1.8)
(42.7) %
Parts and service sales
245.8
222.5
23.3
10.5 %
(5.0)
12.7 %
F&I, net
151.4
144.8
6.6
4.5 %
(2.0)
5.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 624.1
$ 645.7
$ (21.6)
(3.3) %
$ (13.0)
(1.3) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.2 %
11.5 %
(1.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.5 %
8.0 %
(3.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.2) %
5.5 %
(7.6) %
Total used
4.1 %
7.8 %
(3.6) %
Parts and service sales
53.3 %
52.7 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
17.5 %
19.2 %
(1.7) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
34,971
34,112
859
2.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
38,771
36,239
2,532
7.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,770
7,991
(221)
(2.8) %
Total used
46,541
44,230
2,311
5.2 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,049
$ 47,188
$ 1,860
3.9 %
$ (1,315)
6.7 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,045
$ 30,517
$ (472)
(1.5) %
$ (911)
1.4 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,022
$ 5,440
$ (418)
(7.7) %
$ (117)
(5.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,367
$ 2,432
$ (1,065)
(43.8) %
$ (50)
(41.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (208)
$ 588
$ (796)
(135.5) %
$ 14
(137.9) %
Total used
$ 1,104
$ 2,099
$ (995)
(47.4) %
$ (39)
(45.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,052
$ 2,058
$ (6)
(0.3) %
$ (28)
1.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 398.0
$ 404.6
$ (6.6)
(1.6) %
$ (9.8)
0.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 397.1
$ 398.3
$ (1.2)
(0.3) %
$ (9.8)
2.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.8 %
62.7 %
1.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.6 %
61.7 %
1.9 %
Operating margin %
5.8 %
6.6 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
5.8 %
6.8 %
(0.9) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 6,183.2
$ 6,368.8
$ (185.6)
(2.9) %
$ (140.7)
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,866.1
4,368.0
498.1
11.4 %
(120.8)
14.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
309.4
361.2
(51.8)
(14.3) %
(12.8)
(10.8) %
Total used
5,175.5
4,729.1
446.4
9.4 %
(133.6)
12.3 %
Parts and service sales
1,732.7
1,554.3
178.4
11.5 %
(26.5)
13.2 %
F&I, net
613.5
569.1
44.4
7.8 %
(7.1)
9.1 %
Total revenues
$ 13,705.0
$ 13,221.4
$ 483.6
3.7 %
$ (308.0)
6.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 669.6
$ 596.0
$ 73.6
12.3 %
$ (12.7)
14.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
265.9
349.3
(83.4)
(23.9) %
(6.5)
(22.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.6)
24.6
(25.2)
(102.4) %
0.3
(103.6) %
Total used
265.3
373.9
(108.6)
(29.1) %
(6.3)
(27.4) %
Parts and service sales
934.7
848.4
86.3
10.2 %
(15.5)
12.0 %
F&I, net
613.5
569.1
44.4
7.8 %
(7.1)
9.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,483.0
$ 2,387.4
$ 95.7
4.0 %
$ (41.8)
5.8 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.8 %
9.4 %
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
8.0 %
(2.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.2) %
6.8 %
(7.0) %
Total used
5.1 %
7.9 %
(2.8) %
Parts and service sales
53.9 %
54.6 %
(0.6) %
Total gross margin
18.1 %
18.1 %
0.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
128,684
143,009
(14,325)
(10.0) %
Retail used vehicles sold
158,848
159,172
(324)
(0.2) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
30,655
38,818
(8,163)
(21.0) %
Total used
189,503
197,990
(8,487)
(4.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 48,050
$ 44,534
$ 3,516
7.9 %
$ (1,094)
10.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,634
$ 27,442
$ 3,192
11.6 %
$ (761)
14.4 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,203
$ 4,167
$ 1,036
24.9 %
$ (99)
27.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,674
$ 2,195
$ (521)
(23.7) %
$ (41)
(21.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (20)
$ 634
$ (653)
(103.1) %
$ 9
(104.5) %
Total used
$ 1,400
$ 1,889
$ (489)
(25.9) %
$ (33)
(24.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,134
$ 1,883
$ 250
13.3 %
$ (25)
14.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,531.4
$ 1,442.8
$ 88.6
6.1 %
$ (29.2)
8.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,528.4
$ 1,434.0
$ 94.4
6.6 %
$ (28.9)
8.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.7 %
60.4 %
1.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.6 %
60.1 %
1.5 %
Operating margin %
6.4 %
6.6 %
(0.2) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.4 %
6.7 %
(0.2) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,408.9
$ 1,346.2
$ 62.7
4.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
935.5
845.2
90.4
10.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
50.7
51.2
(0.4)
(0.9) %
Total used
986.3
896.3
89.9
10.0 %
Parts and service sales
401.9
365.4
36.5
10.0 %
F&I, net
137.8
130.3
7.5
5.8 %
Total revenues
$ 2,934.9
$ 2,738.3
$ 196.6
7.2 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 144.9
$ 162.8
$ (17.9)
(11.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
40.5
68.7
(28.2)
(41.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.8)
3.6
(4.4)
(121.8) %
Total used
39.7
72.3
(32.6)
(45.1) %
Parts and service sales
212.8
188.9
23.9
12.7 %
F&I, net
137.8
130.3
7.5
5.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 535.2
$ 554.3
$ (19.1)
(3.4) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.3 %
12.1 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.3 %
8.1 %
(3.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6) %
7.1 %
(8.6) %
Total used
4.0 %
8.1 %
(4.0) %
Parts and service sales
53.0 %
51.7 %
1.3 %
Total gross margin
18.2 %
20.2 %
(2.0) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
27,336
27,573
(237)
(0.9) %
Retail used vehicles sold
30,457
28,271
2,186
7.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,381
4,789
592
12.4 %
Total used
35,838
33,060
2,778
8.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,541
$ 48,824
$ 2,717
5.6 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,716
$ 29,895
$ 821
2.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,301
$ 5,905
$ (604)
(10.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,329
$ 2,430
$ (1,100)
(45.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (147)
$ 756
$ (903)
(119.4) %
Total used
$ 1,108
$ 2,187
$ (1,080)
(49.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,385
$ 2,333
$ 52
2.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 331.9
$ 337.3
$ (5.4)
(1.6) %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 331.0
$ 331.0
$ 0.1
— %
SG&A as % gross profit
62.0 %
60.9 %
1.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9 %
59.7 %
2.1 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,032.4
$ 5,236.0
$ (203.6)
(3.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,805.4
3,287.7
517.7
15.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
190.6
227.9
(37.3)
(16.4) %
Total used
3,996.0
3,515.5
480.4
13.7 %
Parts and service sales
1,506.7
1,335.8
170.9
12.8 %
F&I, net
551.5
512.8
38.6
7.5 %
Total revenues
$ 11,086.5
$ 10,600.2
$ 486.4
4.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 564.4
$ 518.6
$ 45.8
8.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
207.4
277.0
(69.6)
(25.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.8
17.0
(15.2)
(89.5) %
Total used
209.2
293.9
(84.7)
(28.8) %
Parts and service sales
801.8
716.4
85.4
11.9 %
F&I, net
551.5
512.8
38.6
7.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,126.8
$ 2,041.7
$ 85.0
4.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.2 %
9.9 %
1.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
8.4 %
(3.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.9 %
7.4 %
(6.5) %
Total used
5.2 %
8.4 %
(3.1) %
Parts and service sales
53.2 %
53.6 %
(0.4) %
Total gross margin
19.2 %
19.3 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
100,643
115,170
(14,527)
(12.6) %
Retail used vehicles sold
122,947
122,845
102
0.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
19,485
24,177
(4,692)
(19.4) %
Total used
142,432
147,022
(4,590)
(3.1) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 50,003
$ 45,463
$ 4,539
10.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,951
$ 26,763
$ 4,189
15.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,608
$ 4,503
$ 1,105
24.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,687
$ 2,254
$ (568)
(25.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 91
$ 702
$ (610)
(87.0) %
Total used
$ 1,469
$ 1,999
$ (530)
(26.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,466
$ 2,155
$ 312
14.5 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,281.7
$ 1,206.3
$ 75.4
6.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,280.0
$ 1,198.0
$ 82.0
6.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.3 %
59.1 %
1.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.2 %
58.7 %
1.5 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 306.4
$ 263.5
$ 42.9
16.3 %
$ (46.0)
33.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
229.3
260.7
(31.4)
(12.0) %
(35.3)
1.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
23.7
35.0
(11.2)
(32.1) %
(3.5)
(22.2) %
Total used
253.1
295.7
(42.6)
(14.4) %
(38.8)
(1.3) %
Parts and service sales
59.3
56.6
2.7
4.8 %
(9.0)
20.7 %
F&I, net
13.5
14.5
(1.0)
(6.7) %
(2.0)
7.4 %
Total revenues
$ 632.3
$ 630.2
$ 2.0
0.3 %
$ (95.8)
15.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 30.7
$ 22.8
$ 7.9
34.9 %
$ (4.1)
52.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
12.5
19.5
(6.9)
(35.7) %
(1.9)
(25.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.8)
1.1
(1.9)
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
11.7
20.5
(8.9)
(43.1) %
(1.8)
(34.2) %
Parts and service sales
33.0
33.6
(0.7)
(2.0) %
(5.0)
12.8 %
F&I, net
13.5
14.5
(1.0)
(6.7) %
(2.0)
7.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 88.9
$ 91.4
$ (2.5)
(2.8) %
$ (13.0)
11.5 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.0 %
8.6 %
1.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
7.5 %
(2.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.5) %
3.1 %
(6.6) %
Total used
4.6 %
6.9 %
(2.3) %
Parts and service sales
55.6 %
59.5 %
(3.9) %
Total gross margin
14.1 %
14.5 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
7,635
6,539
1,096
16.8 %
Retail used vehicles sold
8,314
7,968
346
4.3 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,389
3,202
(813)
(25.4) %
Total used
10,703
11,170
(467)
(4.2) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 40,126
$ 40,291
$ (165)
(0.4) %
$ (6,024)
14.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 27,586
$ 32,724
$ (5,138)
(15.7) %
$ (4,250)
(2.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,022
$ 3,481
$ 542
15.6 %
$ (537)
31.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,505
$ 2,442
$ (937)
(38.4) %
$ (234)
(28.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (347)
$ 337
$ (684)
NM
$ 47
NM
Total used
$ 1,092
$ 1,839
$ (747)
(40.6) %
$ (172)
(31.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 848
$ 999
$ (151)
(15.1) %
$ (128)
(2.3) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 66.1
$ 67.3
$ (1.2)
(1.9) %
$ (9.8)
12.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit
74.3 %
73.6 %
0.7 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,150.8
$ 1,132.8
$ 18.0
1.6 %
$ (140.7)
14.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,060.8
1,080.3
(19.6)
(1.8) %
(120.8)
9.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
118.8
133.3
(14.5)
(10.9) %
(12.8)
(1.3) %
Total used
1,179.5
1,213.6
(34.1)
(2.8) %
(133.6)
8.2 %
Parts and service sales
226.1
218.5
7.5
3.5 %
(26.5)
15.6 %
F&I, net
62.1
56.3
5.7
10.2 %
(7.1)
22.9 %
Total revenues
$ 2,618.5
$ 2,621.2
$ (2.8)
(0.1) %
$ (308.0)
11.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 105.2
$ 77.4
$ 27.8
36.0 %
$ (12.7)
52.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
58.5
72.4
(13.9)
(19.2) %
(6.5)
(10.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.4)
7.6
(10.0)
(131.2) %
0.3
(134.8) %
Total used
56.1
80.0
(23.9)
(29.9) %
(6.3)
(22.0) %
Parts and service sales
132.9
132.0
1.0
0.7 %
(15.5)
12.5 %
F&I, net
62.1
56.3
5.7
10.2 %
(7.1)
22.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 356.3
$ 345.6
$ 10.6
3.1 %
$ (41.8)
15.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.1 %
6.8 %
2.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
6.7 %
(1.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.0) %
5.7 %
(7.7) %
Total used
4.8 %
6.6 %
(1.8) %
Parts and service sales
58.8 %
60.4 %
(1.6) %
Total gross margin
13.6 %
13.2 %
0.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
28,041
27,839
202
0.7 %
Retail used vehicles sold
35,901
36,327
(426)
(1.2) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,170
14,641
(3,471)
(23.7) %
Total used
47,071
50,968
(3,897)
(7.6) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 41,040
$ 40,691
$ 350
0.9 %
$ (5,019)
13.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,547
$ 29,739
$ (192)
(0.6) %
$ (3,365)
10.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,752
$ 2,779
$ 973
35.0 %
$ (453)
51.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,629
$ 1,992
$ (363)
(18.2) %
$ (182)
(9.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (213)
$ 522
$ (735)
(140.9) %
$ 24
(145.6) %
Total used
$ 1,192
$ 1,569
$ (378)
(24.1) %
$ (133)
(15.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 971
$ 878
$ 93
10.6 %
$ (112)
23.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 249.7
$ 236.5
$ 13.1
5.6 %
$ (29.2)
17.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 248.4
$ 236.0
$ 12.4
5.3 %
$ (28.9)
17.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
70.1 %
68.4 %
1.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.7 %
68.3 %
1.5 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Acquisition costs
Asset
impairments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 453.8
$ (0.9)
$ —
$ 452.9
Asset impairments
$ 1.3
$ —
$ (1.3)
$ —
Income from operations
$ 241.9
$ 0.9
$ 1.3
$ 244.1
Income before income taxes
$ 205.7
$ 0.9
$ 1.3
$ 207.9
Less: Provision for income taxes
48.9
0.2
0.3
49.4
Net income from continuing operations
156.7
0.7
1.0
158.4
Less: Earnings allocated to participating
securities
4.6
—
—
4.6
Net income from continuing operations
available to diluted common shares
$ 152.2
$ 0.6
$ 1.0
$ 153.8
Diluted earnings per common share from
continuing operations
$ 10.75
$ 0.05
$ 0.07
$ 10.86
Effective tax rate
23.8 %
23.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.1 %
62.9 %
Operating margin (2)
5.9 %
6.0 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.1 %
5.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 398.0
$ (0.9)
$ —
$ 397.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.8 %
63.6 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 206.0
$ 0.9
$ 0.6
$ 207.4
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.8 %
5.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.2
$ —
$ 0.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
Net income from discontinued operations available
to diluted common shares
$ 0.2
$ —
$ 0.2
Net income
$ 157.0
$ 1.7
$ 158.6
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
4.6
—
4.6
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 152.4
$ 1.6
$ 154.0
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued
operations
$ 0.01
$ —
$ 0.01
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing
operations
10.75
0.11
10.86
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 10.76
$ 0.11
$ 10.88
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Loss on
interest rate
swaps
Dealership
and real
estate
transactions
Acquisition
Costs
Legal
matters
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 420.9
$ —
$ 3.3
$ (9.1)
$ 0.7
$ 415.8
Income (loss) from operations
$ 229.7
$ —
$ (3.3)
$ 9.1
$ (0.7)
$ 234.8
Floorplan interest expense
$ 7.2
$ (3.4)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 3.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 206.5
$ 3.4
$ (3.3)
$ 9.1
$ (0.7)
$ 215.0
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
43.3
0.7
(0.8)
2.0
(0.2)
45.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
163.2
2.6
(2.6)
7.1
(0.5)
169.9
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
securities
5.5
0.1
(0.1)
0.2
—
5.7
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
available to diluted common shares
$ 157.7
$ 2.5
$ (2.5)
$ 6.8
$ (0.5)
$ 164.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
continuing operations
$ 9.06
$ 0.15
$ (0.14)
$ 0.39
$ (0.03)
$ 9.43
Effective tax rate
21.0 %
21.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.7 %
61.9 %
Operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.9 %
6.2 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 404.6
$ —
$ 2.1
$ (9.1)
$ 0.7
$ 398.3
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.7 %
61.7 %
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$ 221.4
$ —
$ (2.1)
$ 9.1
$ (0.7)
$ 227.8
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (76.1)
$ 78.0
$ 1.9
Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(2.6)
2.6
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (73.5)
$ 75.3
$ 1.8
Net income
$ 87.1
$ 84.6
$ 171.7
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.9
2.9
5.8
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 84.2
$ 81.8
$ 165.9
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (4.23)
$ 4.33
$ 0.10
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
9.06
0.37
9.43
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 4.84
$ 4.70
$ 9.54
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
and real
estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal
matters
Asset
impairments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 1,783.3
$ 38.8
$ (2.2)
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 1,819.2
Asset impairments
$ 2.1
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (2.1)
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 1,091.4
$ (38.8)
$ 2.2
$ 0.8
$ 2.1
$ 1,057.6
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 985.3
$ (38.8)
$ 2.2
$ 0.8
$ 2.1
$ 951.6
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
231.1
(9.1)
0.2
0.2
0.5
222.9
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
754.2
(29.7)
1.9
0.6
1.6
728.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
21.3
(0.8)
0.1
—
—
20.6
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available
to diluted common shares
$ 733.0
$ (28.9)
$ 1.9
$ 0.6
$ 1.6
$ 708.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing
operations
$ 47.31
$ (1.86)
$ 0.12
$ 0.04
$ 0.10
$ 45.71
Effective tax rate
23.5 %
23.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.1 %
61.4 %
Operating margin (2)
6.7 %
6.5 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.1 %
5.9 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,531.4
$ —
$ (2.2)
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 1,528.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.7 %
61.6 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 874.1
$ —
$ 2.2
$ 0.8
$ 1.4
$ 878.5
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.4 %
6.4 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (2.7)
$ 5.0
$ 2.3
Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(0.1)
0.1
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (2.6)
$ 4.9
$ 2.2
Net income (loss)
$ 751.5
$ (20.5)
$ 731.0
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
21.2
(0.6)
20.6
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 730.3
$ (20.0)
$ 710.4
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.17)
$ 0.31
$ 0.14
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
47.31
(1.60)
45.71
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 47.14
$ (1.29)
$ 45.85
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
U.S.
GAAP
Loss on
interest
rate swaps
Catastrophic
events
Dealership
and real
estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal
matters
Asset
impairments
Tax rate
changes
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 1,477.2
$ —
$ (2.8)
$ 4.4
$ (13.4)
$ 5.3
$ —
$ —
$ 1,470.7
Asset impairments
$ 1.7
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (1.7)
$ —
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 884.4
$ —
$ 2.8
$ (4.4)
$ 13.4
$ (5.3)
$ 1.7
$ —
$ 892.6
Floorplan interest expense
$ 27.6
$ (4.8)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 22.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 800.9
$ 4.8
$ 2.8
$ (4.4)
$ 13.4
$ (5.3)
$ 1.7
$ —
$ 813.9
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
175.5
1.1
0.6
(1.0)
3.0
(1.2)
0.4
1.9
180.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
625.4
3.7
2.2
(3.4)
10.5
(4.2)
1.3
(1.9)
633.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
21.0
0.1
0.1
(0.1)
0.4
(0.1)
—
(0.1)
21.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
diluted common shares
$ 604.4
$ 3.6
$ 2.1
$ (3.3)
$ 10.1
$ (4.0)
$ 1.3
$ (1.8)
$ 612.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 34.11
$ 0.20
$ 0.12
$ (0.19)
$ 0.57
$ (0.23)
$ 0.07
$ (0.10)
$ 34.55
Effective tax rate
21.9 %
22.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.5 %
60.3 %
Operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.6 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.9 %
6.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,442.8
$ —
$ (2.8)
$ 2.1
$ (13.4)
$ 5.3
$ —
$ —
$ 1,434.0
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.4 %
60.1 %
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$ 869.2
$ —
$ 2.8
$ (2.1)
$ 13.4
$ (5.3)
$ 1.6
$ —
$ 879.6
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.7 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (73.3)
$ 81.8
$ 8.5
Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(2.5)
2.8
0.3
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (70.9)
$ 79.1
$ 8.2
Net income
$ 552.1
$ 90.0
$ 642.1
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
18.5
3.0
21.6
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 533.6
$ 87.0
$ 620.6
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (4.00)
$ 4.46
$ 0.46
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
34.11
0.45
34.55
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 30.11
$ 4.91
$ 35.02
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
U.S. GAAP