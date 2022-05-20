Log in
    GPI   US3989051095

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(GPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 12:55:43 pm EDT
168.59 USD   -6.14%
12:25pGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Board Approves Share Repurchase Authorization & Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
12:21pGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Group 1 Automotive's Board Increases Share Buyback Authorization, Quarterly Dividend
MT
Group 1 Automotive : Board Approves Share Repurchase Authorization & Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Group 1 Automotive Board Approves Share Repurchase Authorization & Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, TX, May 18, 2022 - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"),an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 202 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced its board of directors increased the Company's common stock repurchase authorization by $175 million to $250 million, and also declared an increase to the quarterly cash dividend.

"We continue to demonstrate strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, which has enabled significant capital deployment in 2022. We look to continue growth via acquisitions while also returning capital to our shareholders," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Share Repurchases & Authorization Increase

The Company announced that its board of directors increased the Company's common stock share repurchase authorization by $175 million to $250 million. The Company also updated their year-to-date repurchase activity of 796,060 shares of common stock at an average price of $179.72 for a total of $143.1 million, which represents 4.6 percent of Group 1's outstanding share count at January 1, 2022. Purchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations. Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

Group 1's board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an increase of 2.8%, or $0.01 per share, from the fourth quarter of 2021, and will be payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 202 automotive dealerships, 268 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 34 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ

materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Investor contacts:

Jason Babbitt

Vice President, Treasurer

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

jbabbitt@group1auto.com

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

pdelongchamps@group1auto.com

or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223

cwoods@piercom.com

Disclaimer

Group 1 Automotive Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 429 M - -
Net income 2022 682 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,19x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 887 M 2 887 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 711
Free-Float 63,1%
