Group 107 : Immidiate Report

Democratize Trading

Premium Offshore Teams

March 2022

(TASE: GROUP107)

DISCLAIMER

The information included in this presentation (the "Information") and any other information provided in the presentation is presented for convenience only and does not exhaust all of the data about Group 107 Ltd., R. D Levent Ltd., The Central Company For Innovation and Encouragement High Tech Ltd. And it's subsidiaries (all together, the "Company") and the Company's activities, and does not substitute the review of the more detailed information contained in the Company's Periodic Reports and its immediate reports, as reported via the Magna distribution site to the Israeli Authority Securities (the "ISA") and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "TASE"). This presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to accept offers to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to be informational only. Such an offer shall be made only subject to Israeli law, after receiving the necessary permits from the ISA and the TASE. The information does not constitute a basis for making an investment decision, nor does it constitute a recommendation or opinion or substitute for the discretion of a potential investor. This presentation does not include the full results and financial information of the Company and the notes to them, and/or the Company's business plans or the description of all of the Company's activities and/or risk factors. Therefore, each investor must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. The presentation does not constitute a substitute for investment advice or investment marketing advice that takes into account the data and special needs of each person and/or investor and the data included in this presentation does not constitute a substitute for individual discretion and judgment of each potential investor. The company is not responsible for the entirety or accuracy of the information, and will not be held liable for any damages and/or losses that may be caused as a result of any use of the information included in this presentation.

To the extent that there is a discrepancy between the information included in this presentation and the information included in the company's reports, the Company's public reports shall prevail.

This presentation includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, including forecasts, goals, assessments, estimates, and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, the occurrence of which is uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based, in addition to existing information of the Company, on current Company expectations and assessments. Although the Company believes the assumptions upon which any forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

The main facts and data that are used as the basis for this information are facts and data regarding the current status of the company and its business and economic macro facts and data, all as known to the company at the time of preparation of this presentation. Any forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based, in addition to the existing information of the company, on the Company's current expectations and assessments regarding future developments in the Company, and on the integration of such developments with one other. It should be emphasized that the presentation may include information that has not been included in the Company's reports and reports in the past and/or has been presented in a manner, characterization, editing, processing, or segmentation different from the way this information is presented in the presentation. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be affected, inter alia, by risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as by developments in the general environment and external factors affecting the Company's operations, which are unpredictable and are not under the Company's control.

Also, as of the date of this presentation, it is not possible to estimate the full effect of the enhancement of the Russian military attack on Ukraine on the results of the company's operations. The Company has no certainty that its expectations and assessments, including in respect of its plans, will be materialized, and the results of the Company's operations may differ materially from the results estimated or implied by the foregoing, inter alia due to a change in any of the above factors. The Company also has no certainty that its basic assumptions conditional on third parties will be realized. Thus, readers of this presentation are warned that the actual results and achievements of the Company in the future may be materially different from those presented in the forward-looking information presented in this presentation.

It is clarified that the forward-looking statements and estimates are based on data and information that was available only as of the time of preparation of this presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

The following English translation of the Company's presentation should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the full original Hebrew version of the presentation. This translation was neither prepared nor checked by the Company. Accordingly, the Company does not warrant that the translation fully, correctly, or accurately reflects the presentation and its contents.

The binding version of the presentation for all intents and purposes is the original Hebrew version, filed by the Company with the ISA through the MAGNA website. Nothing in this translation constitutes a representation of any kind in connection with the presentation, nor should it be regarded as a source for interpretation of the presentation or the Company's reports or statements. In any event of contradiction or discrepancy between this translation and the Hebrew version of the presentation, the Hebrew version shall prevail.

GROUP ACTIVITIES

ABOUT THE GROUPBUSINESS PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS

07 פורג