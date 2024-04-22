Group Eleven Resources Corp. Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2023 Expressed in Canadian Dollars

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of Group Eleven Resources Corp. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information. In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred ongoing losses since inception and has no source of recurring revenue. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company incurred a loss of $2,536,562 and will need to raise additional funds to maintain its current level of operations. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditor's report. Assessment of Impairment Indicators of Exploration and Evaluation Assets ("E&E Assets") As described in Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements, the carrying amount of the Company's E&E Assets was $8,897,821 as of December 31, 2023. As more fully described in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, management assesses E&E Assets for indicators of impairment at each reporting period.

The principal considerations for our determination that the assessment of impairment indicators of the E&E Assets is a key audit matter are that there was judgment made by management when assessing whether there were indicators of impairment for the E&E Assets, specifically relating to the assets' carrying amount which is impacted by the Company's intent and ability to continue to explore and evaluate these assets. This in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures to evaluate audit evidence relating to the judgments made by management in their assessment of indicators of impairment that could give rise to the requirement to prepare an estimate of the recoverable amount of the E&E Assets. Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. Our audit procedures included, among others: Evaluating management's assessment of impairment indicators.

Evaluating the intent for the E&E Assets through discussion and communication with management.

Reviewing the Company's recent expenditure activity and expenditure budgets for future periods.

Obtaining, on a test basis through government websites, confirmation of title to ensure mineral rights underlying the E&E Assets are in good standing. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Carmen Newnham. Vancouver, Canada Chartered Professional Accountants April 22, 2024

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS ($) ($) Current Assets Cash 3,357,077 1,120,804 Prepaid expenses 25,524 27,523 Other receivables 3 41,772 59,994 Total Current Assets 3,424,373 1,208,321 Non-current assets Equipment 4 20,356 3,318 Exploration and evaluation assets 5 8,897,821 8,897,821 Total Assets 12,342,550 10,109,460 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,13 529,302 349,017 Exploration partner advances 7 366,803 362,589 Total Current Liabilities 896,105 711,606 Non-Current Liabilities Government loan payable 8 - 40,000 Total liabilities 896,105 751,606 Equity Share capital 9 24,623,688 20,490,423 Reserves 9 1,527,153 1,035,265 Deficit (17,577,435) (15,092,128) Total Shareholders' Equity 8,573,406 6,433,560 Non-controlling interest 10 2,873,039 2,924,294 Total Equity 11,446,445 9,357,854 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,342,550 10,109,460 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 16) On behalf of the Board: /s/ Dan MacInnis /s/ Alessandro Bitelli Chairman Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the years ended Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($) ($) Operating expenses Exploration expenditures 5,13 1,388,706 1,518,827 Salaries and benefits 13 549,057 521,069 Marketing and investor relations 142,625 73,312 General and administrative 169,469 153,520 Professional fees 13 234,339 171,659 Depreciation 4 3,808 5,651 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (26,413) 8,642 Interest income (11,210) (2,289) Share based payments 13 101,189 76,285 2,551,570 2,526,676 Write-off of accounts payable 5,008 - Gain on extinguishment of government loan 10 10,000 - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (2,536,562) (2,526,676) Loss attributable to: Shareholders (2,485,307) (2,401,726) Non-controlling interest 10 (51,255) (124,950) (2,536,562) (2,526,676) Basic and diluted loss per common shares attributable to shareholders ($) (0.02) (0.02) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted (#) 169,032,095 155,561,995 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the years ended (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Total Non- Share Capital Shareholders' controlling Total Shares Amount Reserves Deficit Equity Interest Equity (#) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Balance - December 31, 2021 137,469,836 18,088,060 869,763 (12,690,402) 6,267,421 3,049,244 9,316,665 Shares issued for private placement 20,831,666 2,499,800 - - 2,499,800 - 2,499,800 Share issuance costs - cash - (68,220) - - (68,220) - (68,220) Share issuance costs - agents' warrants - (29,217) 29,217 - - - - DSUs issued for debt - - 60,000 - 60,000 - 60,000 Share-base payments - - 76,285 - 76,285 - 76,285 Loss for the year - - - (2,401,726) (2,401,726) (124,950) (2,526,676) Balance - December 31, 2022 158,301,502 20,490,423 1,035,265 (15,092,128) 6,433,560 2,924,294 9,357,854 Shares issued for private placement 41,666,666 4,250,000 - - 4,250,000 - 4,250,000 Warrants issued for private placement - - 250,000 - 250,000 - 250,000 Share issuance costs - cash - (96,036) - - (96,036) - (96,036) Share issuance costs - agents' warrants - (20,699) 20,699 - - - - DSUs issued for debt - - 120,000 - 120,000 - 120,000 Share-base payments - - 101,189 - 101,189 - 101,189 Loss for the year - - - (2,485,307) (2,485,307) (51,255) (2,536,562) Balance - December 31, 2023 199,968,168 24,623,688 1,527,153 (17,577,435) 8,573,406 2,873,039 11,446,445 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the years ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($) ($) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year (2,536,562) (2,526,676) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 3,808 5,651 Foreign exchange 4,214 1,022 Share-based payments 101,189 76,285 Deferred share units issued for debt 120,000 60,000 Gain on extinguishment of government loan (10,000) - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Prepaid expenses 1,999 28,916 Other receivables 18,222 (36,112) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 169,799 (32,581) Net cash used in operating activities (2,127,331) (2,423,495) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of equipment (20,846) (2,966) Net cash used in investing activities (20,846) (2,966) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Funds received from private placement 4,500,000 2,499,800 Contributions from non nontrolling interest - 141,999 Share issuance costs (85,550) (38,220) Government loan payable (30,000) - Net cash provided by financing activities 4,384,450 2,603,579 Change in cash 2,236,273 177,118 Cash, beginning of year 1,120,804 943,686 Cash, end of year 3,357,077 1,120,804 Cash and cash equivalents is represented by: Cash 3,347,077 1,110,804 Cash equivalents 10,000 10,000 3,357,077 1,120,804 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Agents' warrants issued for payment of financing fees 20,699 29,217 Interest paid in cash - - Income taxes paid in cash - - Share issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,486 30,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 1. NATURE AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS Group Eleven Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "GERC") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada on November 25, 2016, and its principal business activity is the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's corporate office is located at 2200 885 W Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol ZNG. These consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company has incurred ongoing losses since inception and has no source of recurring revenue. The success of the Company is dependent upon the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to continue its exploration and development activities, the confirmation of economically recoverable reserves, and upon establishing future profitable production, or realization of proceeds on disposal. In the absence of raising additional funds, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. At December 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $2,528,268 (December 31, 2022: $496,715). During the year ended December 31, 2023 the Company incurred a loss of $2,536,562 (December 31, 2022: $2,526,676) and used cash in operating activities of $2,127,331 (December 31, 2022: $2,423,495). Management recognizes that the Company will need to raise additional funds to maintain its current level of operations and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future. Factors that affect the availability of financing include the progress and results of ongoing exploration at the Company's mineral properties, the state of international debt and equity markets, and investor perceptions and expectations of the global markets and mining and zinc sector in particular. A failure to raise capital when required could cause a deferral or delay in the current exploration projects, loss of currently held mineral properties, have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Management plans to continue to secure the necessary financing through a combination of equity financing and entering into joint venture arrangements; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in these actions. These consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. There are many external factors that can adversely affect general workforces, economies and financial markets globally. Examples include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 global pandemic and political conflict in other regions. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of adverse results of such external factors and their effect on the Company's business or ability to raise funds. 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION Basis of Presentation The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified at fair value through profit or loss, which are stated at fair value. In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.