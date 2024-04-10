RESOURCES CORP.
New High-GradeZinc-Lead- Silver Discovery in Ireland
April 2024
TSX.V: ZNG | OTC: GRLVF | FRA: 3GE
VISION
Discover Ireland's Next Big Zinc
Mine In Order To Generate
Exponential Shareholder Returns And Local Economic Benefits
Investment Highlights
New High-GradeZinc-Lead-Silver (Germanium) Discovery at the Ballywire Prospect, Ireland
Corporate Overview
Positive Outlook for Zinc
Base Metals (Zinc and Copper) Will be Increasingly Important for the Global Energy Transition
Increasing Infrastructure Spending in U.S. and China is Poised to Drive Zinc Demand Growth
Ireland - Six Discoveries Brought Into Production Over The Last 60 Years, Reflecting High
Ireland Has Track Record
Grades, Excellent Infrastructure And Proximity To Smelters
Ireland Ranks Very Well On Fraser Institutes' Annual Mining Survey
Experienced Team
Highly Experienced In Irish and Global Zinc Exploration, Capital Markets, Legal and Accounting
Strong Shareholders
Glencore - Owns 18.1% (Basic) And Has Director on ZNG Board
Michael Gentile - Owns 15.0% (Basic) and 18.4% (Partially Diluted)
Key Assets
New Discovery Announced Sept-2022 Yielding High-Grade Massive Sulphides Over Significant
Ballywire Discovery
Widths and Open For 6km by 2km
Located Only 20km From Glencore's Pallas Green Zinc Deposit (45mt of 8.4% Zn+Pb, Inferred)*
Carrickittle West
Very Compelling Target 5-10km from Glencore's Pallas Green Zinc Deposit*
Valuation Anchors
Stonepark MRE - 5.1mt of 11.3% Zn+Pb (Inferred; NI43-101; owns 76.56% interest)^
Ballinalack MRE - 5.4mt of 8.7% Zn+Pb (Inferred; NI43-101; owns 60% interest)+
Upcoming Catalysts
Follow-Up Drilling at Ballywire (Ongoing, Funded)
Follow-up Drilling at Stonepark (Including at Carrickittle West prospect)
Footnotes: * Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2022); ^ Stonepark MRE: 'NI 43-101 Independent
Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, dated April 26, 2018; + Ballinalack MRE: 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on a Base Metal Exploration Project at Ballinalack, Co. Westmeath, Ireland" by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, date January 11, 2019;
Why Zinc?
Global Zinc Inventories at Decade Lows, Zinc Price Buoyant on Smelter Constraints, Infrastructure
- Green Energy Revolution
- Zinc-Batteriesfor Grid Power Storage
- Offshore Wind
- Solar Farms
- Zinc in Fertilizers
- China: World Food Program
- Conventional Uses
- Galvanizing Steel, Die-Casting, Chemicals, Agri. and Pharma.
- Mine supply
- Recently Falling and Unlikely to Meet Projections
- Infrastructure
- US and China - to Accelerate Infrastructure Spending?
US$/tonne
4,000
3,000
2,000
Zinc Price vs. Global Inventories (2004 to 2024)
Source: FactSet
Zinc Price (US$/lb) - 5 Year
Source: Trading Economics
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Team - Exploration, Capital Markets and Legal Experience
Board of Directors
Dan MacInnis | Chairman (non-executive)
- Geologist / Executive
- Retired CEO of MAG Silver (sits on MAG Board)
- 40 yrs experience, involved with 7 discoveries
- Spent 5 yrs in Ireland in late 70s with Noranda
Bart Jaworski | Chief Executive Officer
- Geologist / ex Mining Equity Analyst
- 24 yrs experience (co-founder of Group Eleven)
- Including 12 yrs with Raymond James and Davy
- Regional identification of Coffee Creek anomaly
Brendan Cahill | Director (non-executive)
- Law and corporate finance expertise
- Director (CEO: 2012-2022) of Excellon Res. Inc.
- Previously with Pelangio Group of Companies
Alessandro Bitelli | Chair, Audit Cmte. (non-exec)
- Chartered Accountant
- Retired CFO, Lundin Gold (Fruta Del Norte)
- Former CFO of Red Back Resources upon $10bln takeover by Kinross in 2010
Ken Klassen | Director (Glencore appointee)
- 20 year career as Canadian M&A and corporate lawyer at leading Canadian law firms
- Retired (2016) General Counsel of Glencore plc
- Recently on Board of Noranda Income Fund
Management
Jeannine Webb | Chief Financial Officer
- Chartered Professional Accountant with 30 yrs experience
- President of Venturex Consulting Inc.
- Formerly with Badger & Co Management Corp.
David Furlong | Chief Operating Officer
- Geologist with 24 yrs industry experience
- Co-Founderof Group Eleven
- Previously, GM at Rathdowney Resources
Dr Mark Holdstock | Project Manager
- Geologist with over 30 yrs experience
- Led team which discovered >20Mt 'SWEX extension' at Navan mine in Ireland
- Previously, MD at Aurum Exploration Services
Capital Structure
Share
Owners
Exercise
Expiry Date^
Shares
Structure
Price
(mln)
Basic
200.4
Options
Directors
$0.09-0.11
Oct-25 to Oct-28
1.7
Officers
$0.09-0.11
Oct-25 to Oct-28
1.9
Employees
$0.09-0.11
Oct-25 to Oct-28
0.8
Warrants
Investors
$0.12-0.18
Oct-24 to May-26
30.2
Glencore
$0.12
Oct-24
3.4
F. Diluted
238.4
DSUs
Indep. Directors
n/a
n/a
3.5
Note: ^ above data as of Apr 08, 2024
Other Items
Cash on hand (Q3/23 ending 30Sep + $3.0m PP closed)
C$4.0 mln
Market Capitalization (as at Apr-08-2024 - 23.0c/sh)
C$46.1 mln
Daily Avg Trading Volume (TSX-V and OTC, 3-month)
264,000 shares
52-wk Trading Range (TSX-V)
C$0.06-C$0.28
Ownership (Basic)
Glencore 18.1%
Michael
OthersGentile
61.9%15.0%
Teck 1.7%
Insiders 3.3%
Why Ireland?
Unrivalled Zinc Potential - Ranked No. 1 in the World for Zinc Found Per Square Kilometre
Greenest Zinc in the World?
- Clean Metallurgy - Coarse, Clean Ores
- Infrastructure Rich - Roads, Power, Tidewater
- Proximity to European Smelters
- Wind Power - 100% by 2030 (Offshore Ramp-Up)
Mining History and Investment
•
6 Mines Permitted Over Last 60 Years
•
Majors - Boliden, Glencore, Teck, South32
Ballinalack
Tara (Boliden, C&M)
Tynagh(shut)
Silvermines
Silvermines(shut)
Galmoy(Shanoon,re-opening)
Fraser Institute (2021)
- No. 1 for 'Policy Perception Index'
- No. 15 for 'Investment Attractiveness'
Group Eleven asset
New Ballywire Discovery
Zinc deposit
Lisheen(Vedanta,shut)
Stonepark
PallasGreen(Glencore)
/ PG West
Gortdrum(Cu,shut)
0 25 50
kilometres
Zinc - small deposit or major occurrence
Source: modified from P. Tyler | Note: Mine ownerships as at time of commercial mining; 'shut' means
commercial mining ended; 're-opening' refers to Shanoon Resources' plans to re-open mine; 'C&M' means
temporary care and maintenance
Ballywire - At Intersection of Regional Mineralized Trends
Dominant License Position in Most Metal-Endowed Zinc Camp in Ireland (outside of Navan)
Ballywire Discovery - Plan View
Robust Zinc-Lead Mineralization Intercepted Over 2.6km, Prospective Trend At Least 6km Long
N
G11-468-06 (60m Step-Out)
10.1m of 8.6% and 46 g/t, incl.
6.0m of 12.4% and 68 g/t, incl.
2.5m of 29.2% and 160 g/t
ABL
97-468-2
2.5m of 6.2% incl
0.5m of 20.3%
WL
G11-468-01
3.3m of 12.5%, 48.3 g/t incl
0.4m of 25.5%, 92.2 g/t
G11-3552-03 (160m Step-Out)
58.0m of 3.1%, 25 g/t, incl.
32.7m of 4.4%, 37 g/t, incl.
11.2m of 8.9%, 83 g/t, incl.
0.7m of 38.7%, 160 g/t and
0.2m of 27.1% and 397 g/t
G11-468-12('Feeder Zone', 80m Step-Out)18.8m of 10.2%, 257 g/t and 0.22% Cu, incl. 10.5m of 14.7%, 399 g/t and 0.31% Cu; and 8.3m of 5.7%, 86 g/t and 0.17% Cu, incl.
4.3m of 8.8%, 149 g/t and 0.31% Cu
G11-468-03 (Discovery Hole)
66.0m of 2.8% and 29 g/t, incl.
10.8m of 10.0% and 109 g/t, incl.
6.9m of 15.4% and 160 g/t, incl.
SWL
2.1m of 40.8% and 385 g/t
SWL
0
250
500
1000
metres
LEGEND
Drill Holes
Significant mineralization (>2.5m of 6.0%) Highly Anomalous (<2.5m of 6.0%)
No mineralization
Inconclusive (target not reached) Cross-Section
Other
-
Zn+Pb (or Cu if noted)
g/t Silver
Interpreted Fault Zone
SWL Supra (above) Waulsortian
WL Waulsortian Limestone
BLN Ballynash Limestone
ABL Argillaceous Bioclastic Lm.
Note: Step-out distances from prior reported cross-section
10
