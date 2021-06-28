Nordgold cancellation rattles resurgent Russian IPO market

* Russian firms raised over $2.4 bln in IPOs so far this
year
* Commodity price boom could spur more IPOs - bankers
* Private health clinic operator EMC announces IPO plans on
Monday
* Geopolitical discount helps to compensate for sanctions
risk
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - A decision by gold producer
Nordgold to postpone a potentially multi-billion London debut
has raised the prospect the fastest flurry of Russian
stock-market listings under the sanctions era has run its
course.
Six months into the year, Russian Initial Public Offerings
(IPOs) have hit the highest level since western sanctions were
introduced on Moscow, securing companies more than $2.4 billion
in total, Reuters calculations have found - more than in any
single full year since 2013.
In recent months, Russian forestry group Segezha
and low-cost retailer Fix Price have
listed after a New York debut by online rival Ozon late
last year.
Ozon has jumped more than 40% since its November launch,
although Fix Price in London and Segezha on the Moscow exchange
have both suffered losses following their IPOs in March and
April respectively.
Projections by UBS earlier this year suggested listing
volumes could hit $10 billion by the year-end as Russia joins in
a bonanza that has lifted stock market debuts to record levels
around the globe.
On Monday, Russian private health clinic operator European
Medical Centre announced Moscow IPO plans which financial market
sources earlier estimated could bring around $500 million.
Retailer Familia is considering a U.S. IPO, sources have
said, while state-owned Otkritie bank has said it is aiming for
a 2022 debut.
For interactive version: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vWCqXQ
But Norgold's decision last week to postpone its IPO could
make firms think again.
Globally, IPOs have shown signs of investors fatigue. On top
of that, Russian investors heed the risk of current or
prospective sanctions.
Boris Kvasov, co-head of equity markets department at VTB
Capital, however, said the focus had shifted to fundamentals
rather than sanctions.
"Russian IPOs still remain quite specific and require bigger
efforts in regards to marketing to potential investors, so they
are comfortable to invest into a new story," Kvasov said.
POST-SOVIET BOOM
In post-Soviet times, Russia's IPO market promised great
wealth as state assets were privatised and listed.
In 2006, top oil company Rosneft raised $10.7
billion from its London and Moscow floating. In 2007,
state-owned lenders Sberbank and VTB each
raised $8 billion or more.
Even after this wave finished, Russia featured high on
international league tables, with annual volumes topping $4
billion.
As throughout Europe, volumes dropped in 2012 and 2013. But
unlike elsewhere, Russia did not spring back to life as Western
capitals imposed sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 seizure of
Crimea and sharp oil price falls in 2014 and 2015 added to the
pressure.
Investors are now more used to navigating sanctions.
"A lot of very competitive companies are based out of
Russia, especially in the field of energy," said Chetan Sehgal,
lead portfolio manager of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment
Trust, which is overweight Russian equities.
The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden imposed
sanctions on Russia for interfering in the last U.S. election;
yet looked to avoid deeper deterioration in U.S.-Russian ties,
leaving room for cooperation.
Sehgal said his firm tried not to predict the trajectory of
sanctions, but instead to focus on individual companies and how
they dealt with the political environment.
"They probably have to climb a far steeper staircase as
compared to the ordinary companies because they are from Russia,
but they are doing a good job," said Seghal, whose firm has
bought into a number of Russian IPOs.
Sanctions have also created a discount to other emerging
markets that some find alluring, while others consider it does
not make up for the risks.
In March, gold producer GV Gold postponed its IPO, citing a
volatile Russian capital markets backdrop after Biden pledged
Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for
election meddling.
Politics aside, some bankers say a rally in the price of
Russia's main export oil, which some analysts predict is
heading towards $100 a barrel, can provide a fresh incentive for
companies to dive into the IPO market.
One senior banker, who has worked on two Russian IPOs this
year, said there was a constructive environment for Russian
companies in terms of listings and secondary offers. He declined
to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press
on the issue.
Combined with the geopolitical discount, such optimism has
made international investors willing to engage and MSCI's
indexes show Russian stocks outpacing emerging markets overall.
"We all live in constant anticipation of new sanctions and
this impacts our companies' valuation both on the market and
during IPOs, which is not the case for other developing markets
such as Brazil for example," said a Russian investment banker,
who also declined to be named.
"There are investors who simply can't buy, but there is a
lot of cash in markets, and greed outweighs fear."
