Groupe ADP : Appointments within Groupe ADP

Régis LACOTE is appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of GMR Airports ,starting the 16th of November 2020, in agreement with the Chairman of GMR Airports. He was previously Managing Director of Paris-Orly Airport.

Justine COUTARD is appointed Managing Director for Paris-Orly Airport, member of the Executive Committee, to replace Régis Lacote. Justine Coutard will join Groupe ADP in the 5th of October 2020 to take her new role on the 26th of October 2020.

Antoine CROMBEZ is appointed Deputy CEO of GMR Airports, starting the 15th of October 2020, in agreement with the Chairman of GMR Airports. He was previously Chief of Staff, attached to the Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP.

Claire VIELLARD is appointed Chief of Staff, attached to the Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, starting the 5th of October 2020.

About Régis Lacote

Régis Lacote was previously, Managing Director of Paris-Orly Airport.

Graduated of ESIEE and ENAC, he started his career in 1998 in charge of Operations and Security in the Réunion Island at Roland Garros airport.

He joined Groupe ADP in June 2002 and has held a series of positions: in charge of the ground handling assistance service at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (2005-2008), in charge of the terminals 2E/2F/2G Operations department (2008-2010), Director of Airport Operations of Paris-Orly airport (2010-2011), Director of the airside operations and facilities of Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (from 2012 to 2018).

Régis Lacote was the Managing Director of Paris-Orly airport since February 2018.



About Justine Coutard

Justine Coutard is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure de Cachan and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris. She is also a former student of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration

(Class of 2011 - Robert Badinter). Between 2011 and 2015, she worked as an 'inspectrice des finances' to the Head of the 'Inspection Générale des Finances' (the Finance Ministry audit division).

Justine Coutard first joined Groupe ADP in April 2015 as Secretary General of the Airport Operations Division and Customer Service Quality Director at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. In December 2016, she was appointed Director of Finance, Controlling & Strategy.

Between 2018 and 2020, she was Deputy Chief of Staff, then Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Actions and Publics Accounts.



About Antoine Crombez

Antoine Crombez was previously Chief of Staff, attached to the Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP.

He is graduated from the Ecole Normale Supérieure and University Paris I - Panthéon-Sorbonne. He began his career as administrator for the French Senate dedicated to the Finance Committee.

He joined Groupe ADP in February 2017 as project manager for ADP international, then as senior advisor for the Charmain and CEO.

Since April 2018, he was chief of staff to the Chairman and CEO and played a key role during the negotiations allowing the acquisition of GMR Airports.



About Claire Viellard

Claire Viellard was previously senior adviser to the Chairman and CEO.

She is graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris and from Columbia University (NYC, USA).

She joined Groupe ADP in September 2019 as senior advisor to the Charmain and CEO.

About GMR Airports

GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020 [1] , is a leading Indian airport operator, which manages a portfolio of world-class assets, including 6 airports in 3 countries (India, Philippines and Greece) and a project management subsidiary ('GADL').

Three of the 6 airports are already operated (Delhi and Hyderabad internationals airports in India, and Mactan Cebu in the Philippines) and have handled a total of 102 million passengers in 2019.

[1] See press releases of 20th and 26th February, and 7th July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports.