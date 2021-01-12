Groupe ADP : and GSE implement «CS4», a new cargo station settled at Paris-Charles de Gaulle...

Groupe ADP, as urban planner and investor, and GSE Group as developer have delivered a new freight station connected to the tracks, called 'CS4' for Cargo station n°4. Located in the heart of the Cargo City at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, this real estate complex gathering around 23,000 sq.m of warehouses and offices, will be fully leased by DSV Air & Sea and by Groupe Europe Handling.



Designed by Aotu Architecture firm, this latest generation facility includes in particular:

- a wharehouse connected to the tracks, for the customs clearance of high added value goods with support offices on a mezzanine. This warehouse will be HQE Excellent certified;

- an offices building for commercial and administrations teams, who aims to receive the HQE Excellent certification and et Energy Carbon E+C label;

- a silo car park with 476 Light vehicles on the ground and 10 heavy vehicles parking lots.

- a paved land for freight vehicles to park.

This cargo station is an additional step in the expansion of the cargo city of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, which houses more than 700,000 sq.m of facilities dedicated to cargo and freight activities.

In compliance with its real estate strategy, Groupe ADP is investor in this freight station. As part of this strategy, another cargo station is in progress for DHL offering a surface area of 23,000 sq.m (delivery scheduled for 2021) and two others are under study: Midi for 12,000 sq.m (delivery scheduled for 2022) and Mono for 28,000 sq.m (delivery scheduled for 2023/2024).



On this occasion, Serge Grzybowski, real estate director of Groupe ADP, stated: 'like others real estate projects for freight activities on which we invest, this new border cargo station connected to aircraft will contributes to rise the competitiveness and attractiveness of the cargo city at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. This latter shown a great capacity for resilience since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. With this ultra-modern facility, ours customers DSV Air & Sea and Group Europe Handling will have a powerful working tool.'



And Damien Vernier, Commercial Director at GSE, added: 'this project brings together in a single location three of our areas of expertise: a logistics platform, GSE's core business, with a strong focus on user flexibility and employee wellbeing; a head office, with sleek, high-quality architecture; and a multistorey car park to rationalise site occupation. We are proud to have supported the ADP Group in the design and construction of this site and to have met the needs of DSV and GEH throughout the project.'



Technical data:

- Urban planner and Investor: Groupe ADP

- Developer: GSE

- Architect: Aotu Architecture Ltd

- End Users: DSV Air & Sea and Groupe Europe Handling

- Surface area: 5.8 ha

- Total area of the buildings: 23,066 sq.m, including 18,903 sq.m for the cargo station and 4,163 sq.m for the offices building (R+3)

- Constructions works starts on July 2019

- Achievement and delivery on December 2020