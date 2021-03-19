Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groupe ADP : News release - 2020 Universal Registration Document

03/19/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL RELEASE

19 March 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

The 2020 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 18 March 2021.

The document may be viewed and downloaded from theGroupwebsite(http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information,French text) and the AMF website(www.amf-france.org). The English-language version will be available shortly.

The following documents are included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document:

  • the 2020 financial report;

  • the corporate governance report;

  • the information concerning the auditors' fees.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Disclaimer

ADP - Aéroports de Paris SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 16:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROUPE ADP
12:47pGROUPE ADP  : News release - 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
12:30pGROUPE ADP  : Aéroports de Paris SA - Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration ..
GL
03/18GROUPE ADP  : Air France and Groupe ADP extend the "ICC AOKpass" solution pilot ..
PU
03/17GROUPE ADP  : February 2021 traffic figures
PU
03/16GROUPE ADP  : Aéroports de Paris SA - February 2021 traffic figures
GL
03/05GROUPE ADP  : Greenpeace paints Air France jet green in daring eco-stunt
AQ
03/01GROUPE ADP  : Six of Groupe ADP's international airports ranked among the world'..
PU
02/18GROUPE ADP  : Aeroports de Paris Turns To FY20 Loss As Passenger Traffic Drops 6..
MT
02/17GROUPE ADP  : 2020 Financial results marked by the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
02/17GROUPE ADP  : Aéroports de Paris - 2020 Financial results marked by the Covid-19..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 139 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
Net income 2020 -854 M -1 015 M -1 015 M
Net Debt 2020 7 676 M 9 123 M 9 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 646 M 12 708 M 12 653 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,56x
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 24 447
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart GROUPE ADP
Duration : Period :
Groupe ADP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE ADP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 96,38 €
Last Close Price 107,60 €
Spread / Highest target 6,88%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Edward Rodolphe Paul Arkwright Co-Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Deputy CEO-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Gilles Lévêque Chief Technologic Officer
Fernando Echegaray del Pozo Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE ADP1.41%12 976
AENA S.M.E., S.A.1.20%26 098
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-19.11%18 002
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-4.99%13 228
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.37%8 158
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.28%5 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ