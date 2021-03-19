Groupe ADP : News release - 2020 Universal Registration Document

FINANCIAL RELEASE

19 March 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

The 2020 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 18 March 2021.

The document may be viewed and downloaded from theGroupwebsite(http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information,French text) and the AMF website(www.amf-france.org). The English-language version will be available shortly.

The following documents are included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document:

 the 2020 financial report;

 the corporate governance report;

 the information concerning the auditors' fees.

