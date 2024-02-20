Airwell: cooperation agreement signed with Lacroix

Airwell, a heat pump manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with electronic components manufacturer Lacroix to develop a connected solution for its equipment.



This connected solution should enable users to better control their heating equipment via the AirHome application, thanks to centralized management of their heat pump, but also their air conditioning, ventilation or domestic hot water appliances.



The two groups explain that this '100% Made in France' project aims to ensure better traceability of the value chain and to ensure product reparability, with a view to the implementation of the next regulations.



This customized solution will be launched in September 2024 with the production of 300,000 unit products on the 'Symbiose' site, the factory of the future inaugurated in September 2022 by Lacroix in Maine-et-Loire.



